Coherent Facing Strong Headwinds In Smartphone Displays

The company is also facing headwinds in laser lift off of flexible OLEDs, losing Samsung Electronics as a major customer.

The company is facing headwinds in laser backplane anneal because of limited capex spend from OLED and LCD manufacturers because of an oversupply situation.

Coherent's excimer laser systems used in two major manufacturing steps in smartphone steps - laser backplane anneal of OLEDs and LEDS, and laser lift off of flexible OLEDs.

Coherent Inc. will report earnings in a few weeks, but it's stock has dropped 50% since the beginning of 2018.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) is scheduled to report earnings on 07/31/2018 after the market close. The stock is down from its closing high of $321.91 on January 17, 2018 to $165.10 on July 17, 2018. The stock has been reacting to some conflicting statements from analysts. For example, on June 12, 2018 a Seeking Alpha News Article quoted that Needham was lowering its Coherent target from $250 to $205. The firm cited signs pointing to a deeper than expected downturn in OLED capital expenditures in 2019.

That announcement came less than 5 weeks after Needham said Coherent’s Q2 results weren’t anything to “write home about” but it didn’t warrant the level of negative sentiment that caused the stock to drop 2.5% following the earnings call when Benchmark cut its Coherent target from $310 to $275.

Coherent’s Microelectronics Business sells lasers for different sectors, but its focal point is equipment to make OLEDs for smartphone displays. The stock rose 7% on May 29 on NEWS that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was moving to OLED displays instead of last year’s bifurcated model introduction of the iPhone X with OLED displays and the iPhone 8 with LCD displays.

This action raised several red flags with me, so I thought I’d detail Coherent’s product line and point out the tailwinds and headwinds facing the company. Why? Because both investors and, unfortunately analysts, need some tutoring.

OLED Anneal Equipment

Regarding capex sped noted above by Needham, I discussed this very thing in a May 31, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Coherent Rises In Flat Panel Display Equipment Market As Applied Materials Drops.” I noted:

“I expect the LCD smartphone market to remain on a downward path amid increasing production of smartphones with OLED displays. Tablet PCs using LCDs have also stagnated since hitting 240 million units in 2014. The Information Network expects LCD shipment area to expand 1% in 2017, the slowest pace of expansion in LCD's history. Capex spend in 2017 will drop, as plant and equipment expansion will be primarily for 10.5G and above plants, built to reduce costs for the LCD TV market. Capex spend for OLEDs will also drop. Based on announcements by OLED display manufacturers and supported by publications by IHS Markit and The Information Network, capex spend will drop from a production of 135,000 sheets/month in 2016 to 75,000 sheets/month in 2017 and further to 45,000 sheets/month in 2018.”

This led me to write a September 5, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “The issue of A 100% Oversupply Of Smartphone OLED Displays By 2020 Is Looming - So What?” Table 1 shows calculations I've made based on estimations of smartphone shipments and OLED capacity.

In other words, the reason there was an anticipated drop in capex spending is because capacity to make the displays is so large that, thanks to companies like Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), LG Display, and a host of Chinese companies, there is already an oversupply of OLEDs, which will grow to 100% more than needed in 2020.

So, it is clear that for COHU’s stock to make strong swings of +7% on Apple using all OLED displays doesn’t make sense because the industry is already in a period of oversupply and reduced capex spend. But there is another significant factor described in the next section.

LCD Anneal Equipment

Here’s another issue that clearly indicates the misinformation in the market. Coherent makes lasers that are used to convert an amorphous silicon coating into a low temperature polysilicon (LTPS) crystalline silicon on the backplane by an annealing process from microheating by the laser. Coherent’s laser anneal has proven a better technology for LTPS backplanes for smartphone panels than Applied Material’s (AMAT) direct deposition of LTPS, which I noted in a February 13, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “What To Expect From Coherent In One Chart,” that:

“The main focus of Coherent's flat panel display laser system is the ability to convert amorphous silicon into low temperature polysilicon (LTPS) used as the backplane of LCDs and OLEDs. Details of this excimer laser annealing (NYSE:ELA) technology.”

Figure 1 illustrates how the laser anneal process works.

Figure 1 - Laser Anneal Process

Source: Coherent

In other words, backplanes are used with BOTH OLEDs and LCDs, not just OLEDs, the focus of the jump in COHU stock on the Apple (AAPL) rumor. Backplanes hold all the circuitry of a display and although the front planes (OLED or LCD) are different, both use an LTPS backplane.

Bottom line – it makes no difference whether Apple makes all OLED displays, all LCD displays (iPhone 7) or half OLED and half LCD (2017 products). They all require backplanes.

There is an important distinction with backplanes that I want to clarify for the purists. According to The Information Network’s report entitled “OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, And Market Analysis,” all OLEDs use LTPS backplanes, and in 2018 approximately 30% of mobile phones use OLEDs (primarily Samsung and Apple). LCD’s make up the other 70%, and of those 55% use LTPS backplanes while 45% use amorphous silicon backplanes (down from 62% in 2015). Amorphous silicon LCD backplane displays are used in lower resolution, low-priced mobile phones.

Flexible OLED Laser Lift-Off Equipment

Coherent sells its laser systems to Korea’s AP Systems, who in turn, sells them to display manufacturers in Asia. These excimer lasers are not only used for laser anneal, they are used for laser lift-off (LLO) processing of flexible OLEDs. The same Coherent 308nm XeCl excimer laser used for LTPS anneal is used for LLO.

Rigid OLEDs are deposited on a glass substrate and then placed in the smartphone. For a smartphone that has a curved display like Samsung phones or the iPhone X, the layers are not deposited on curved glass because the curvature would affect subsequent processing steps that require a flat surface.

Instead, they are processed on a carrier glass surface, which is then removed by the laser. The laser light is strongly absorbed by a sacrificial layer between the polyamide film and carrier glass, which vaporizes and thus releases the completed flexible display from the carrier.

The flexible display is then placed inside a curved glass that now becomes part of the display.

Figure 2 - Laser Lift Off Process for OLEDs

Source: Coherent

According to OLED Association in a November 13, 2017 article:

“AP System had been the sole supplier of the LLO equipment, Philoptics was added to a list of LLO suppliers and it quickly increased its market share. It is understood that Samsung Display filled its A3 line mostly with LLO equipment based on DPSS (Diode Pumping Solid-State) method. AP System is also developing DPSS LLO equipment. Samsung Display built its A3 line from the second half of 2016 until 2017, mostly with DPSS LLO equipment. The yield for the LLO process was low because the film cannot be damaged when it is being separated from a glass without any changes in properties. Samsung Display, which was the first ever to commercialize 6th generation flexible OLEDs, chose excimer lasers as the source for LLO equipment early on. AP System imported excimer laser source from Coherent (U.S.) and has supplied excimer laser LLO equipment to Samsung Electronics. This year however Samsung Electronics is focusing more on the DPSS method that is cheaper and is easier to maintain than the excimer method. The number of tools that is needed per line can be reduced and most of all, it is easy to maintain DPSS method. Philoptics imports DPSS laser source from TRUMPF (Germany) and it has reduced the time and cost for maintenance by forming its own optical system, which is needed to construct equipment, through its own technologies. Philoptics greatly improved its performance by delivering its DPSS LLO equipment to Samsung Display in 2016 and 2017. Philoptics’ equipment had a 70% share of LLO equipment purchased by Samsung Display in 2016. Philoptics is supplying all LLO equipment ordered by Samsung Display in 2017.”

Investor Takeaway

Coherent is facing headwinds in backplane laser anneal due to a reduction in capital expenditures by LCD and OLED smartphone display manufacturers brought about by a slowing in smartphone sales, overcapacity of OLED displays for smartphones because of expansion of Chinese suppliers and slower sales of Samsung and iPhone X sales.

While laser anneal of amorphous silicon into LTPS (low temperature polysilicon) backplanes is superior to AMAT’s direct deposition of LTPS, the Coherent anneal system is limited to Gen 8 display glass used in smartphones.

Coherent sells its excimer lasers to AP Systems in Korea, which are then integrated into equipment to process the displays. In Q1 2018, AP Systems recorded sales of 120.0 billion Won, down 34% from Q4 2017 revenues of 182.7 billion Won.

In the laser lift off business (which is included in AP System’s revenues), the company has been excluded from the business at OLED leader Samsung Electronics.

I did not include an analysis of Coherent’s laser processing of LEDs and microLEDs, which employ the same laser lift-off technology as with flexible OLEDs. I interpret this sector as a tailwind for the company. This could be a topic of a future article.

