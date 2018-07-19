Black Box: Increasing Backlog Foretells A Turnaround In Revenues

CEO continued to be positive, highlighting the expected sale of the Federal division and expunging of debt along with expectation of improving gross margins and flat-lining revenue for Q1 2019.

On Monday, Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) released its fourth quarter results and annual report ended March 31, 2018. The results disappointed the market, with the market being comprised of a high proportion of investors new to the stock like myself who are attracted by the recent increase in volume and volatility stemming from the contract with the social media giant assumed to be Facebook (FB). The stock tanked 24% to $1.74 as revenue and profitability decreased for the year.

I recommend that readers have a careful review of the annual report as it outlines the risks of BBOX, not the least of which is the liquidity risk as the company has $125 million in net debt on the books which must be dealt with before the end of the year. During Monday's conference call, CEO Joel Trammell reiterated the company's ability to sell its Federal business by the end of August. The proceeds from that sale would pay off a substantial amount, if not the entirety of that debt. If the timing and amount of the sale fall within those expectations, this will be a significant near-term positive catalyst for BBOX. If either the timing or the amount fall short of these expectations, a negative catalyst.

With the risks of declining revenues, declining gross margins, a struggle to control costs and liquidity issues in mind, no one should be buying a $2.00 stock that was $8.00 a year ago and $80.00 at the turn of the century with the expectations that the business is going well. BBOX is a contrarian play. It is easy to look at these issues and yell "sell" when the stock is already down 75% to 97% depending on the time horizon at which one is looking.

BBOX also has an opportunity to turn into an extreme value play upon a successful Federal business sale and expunging of debt. It has a $26 million market cap as of Monday's close along with approximately $150 million enterprise value. With $775 million in revenue for fiscal 2018, that puts its Price to Sales ratio at a minuscule 0.03x and its enterprise value to revenue as 0.2x. A deleveraging event that erases the Federal business revenues would leave the revenue multiple for the remaining entity at somewhere between these two figures. The Federal business is one of the most stable sectors for BBOX, so receiving a 0.5 revenue multiplier for it would seem reasonable. As an illustration, the next chart demonstrates possible pro forma valuations given the sale of Federal business revenues of $200 million for $100 million of debt and then for $50 million of debt:

Despite the ugly net loss per share in 2018, adjusted EBITDA was break even for Q4 and a smidgen above zero for the year so there is hope for BBOX's business if it can rightsize itself and eliminate the interest payment:

Source: Q4 2018 financial release

Along with the eliminating the debt, BBOX must strive to improve its profitability and grow the remaining business units in order to turn from a bottom-feeding contrarian play to an extreme value play. The company is showing signs of doing both, which I believe was overlooked by the market based on the performance of the stock price on Monday. On the Q4 release, Mr. Trammell provided the following commentary on the upcoming quarter:

While we continue to face many challenges, our expectations for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019 is for flat to slightly lower revenues and improved gross profit margin.

While this is not exactly definitive guidance, especially given that the June quarter is closed, the flat-lining of revenue and expectations of improved gross profit is very encouraging. He did not comment on operating expenses, so it cannot be stated if those have been brought under control or if they eat up the improved gross profit margin. But I think the most telling statistic is the company's backlog.

As the company's revenue has been in decline for several years, backlog has generally declined with it, save for a small blip in 2016:

Source: Comprised from 2014 through 2018 annual reports

This makes sense as a significant chunk of the company's revenue for a given year was reported as backlog within 12 months in the prior year's annual report - 25% in 2016 and up to 28% in 2018. Backlog reported as of March 2018 was $351 million, with $249 million of that expected to occur in fiscal 2019. Backlog figures haven't been this high since 2014 and are 14% higher than March 2017. The next chart puts those numbers into perspective.

Source: Comprised from 2016 through 2018 annual reports

For fiscal years 2016 through 2018, I compared annual revenue numbers to the 12-month backlog as reported at the start of the year with the remaining revenue being classified as other. If 2019 revenue was to remain flat to 2018, the $249 million in backlog reported to be completed within the year would jump to 32% of total revenue. All other revenue not currently considered backlog would have dropped 5% year-over-year. Considering that figure dropped 9% and 11% in the two prior years, it's certainly within the realm of possibility that it will drop further than 5% this year. However, I find the increase in backlog plus the "Facebook" contract for $10 million that has the opportunity to grow to $300 million over the next five to ten years as mitigating factors to BBOX's revenue erosion.

I think that Monday's selloff after Q4 results will be a temporary dip. The following factors come into play as near-term positive catalysts for BBOX over the next several weeks:

Sale of the Federal business and partial or full expunging of debt. Q1 2019 results will be released; CEO has forecasted higher gross margins and a flat-lining of revenue. Backlog continues to grow. Facebook may be officially announced as the customer and/or work beyond the initial $10 million gets approved.

Granted, if one or more of these catalysts do not live up to the CEO's strong statements, these positive catalysts could turn into negative ones. But I feel that BBOX has a favorable risk to reward profile so I took advantage of it with a small long position.

