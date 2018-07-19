Navient Corp. Senior Unsecured Notes: Best Left For Traders And Speculators

Without a debt restructuring, we won't see an improvement in earnings until 2021 assuming they can at least maintain current loan performance.

Main Thesis

In this article, we will assess the suitability of Navient's (NAVI) 2043 senior unsecured notes (NASDAQ:JSM) as a buy and hold investment. Despite relatively conservative loan underwriting standards, almost 35% of their borrowers are experiencing financial hardships and it shows in NAVI's financial performance. They have been, however, able to generate consistent top-line interest income but debt service is eating into profits. With decreasing interest coverage, a junk credit rating, and debt that doesn't decrease until 2021, JSM is best left for traders and speculators.

The Business Strategy

Before we dive into our analysis of the company, let's first understand their business strategy and how they earn their profits for shareholders. In essence, NAVI is a financial institution in the student loan space that has three diversified business segments:

• Originating/purchasing private student loans

• Purchasing government student loans with very little credit risk

• Debt recovery services for the government and private companies

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 Annual Report and 2018 10-Q)

Although the company has a diversified revenue stream, you can see from the graphic above that their earnings are primarily generated from the loan portfolio. To whittle it down even further, NAVI's focus is on private student loans because of the higher yield they potentially offer. As such, we will focus our analysis on the composition and performance of the private student loan portfolio (PSLP) because that is a key driver for the company as a whole.

Investing For Income

Link to IPO prospectus

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

With a current yield of 6.74% and an 11% discount to par value, JSM certainly offers the high current income potential that investors are looking for these days. However, it does come with a bit of implied default risk as it has been rated as non-investment grade by Moody's (Ba3) and S&P (B+). Notwithstanding the historically stable interest payments, the question is whether they are sustainable going forward and how much volatility does JSM have on the secondary market?

Composition Of PSLP

(Source: 2017 NAVI Annual Report)

Similar to analyzing the investment merit of a bank, it is important to assess the quality of this lending institution's PSLP. This assessment can help us gauge how much risk they are taking in the portfolio and this obviously will affect earnings in different economic cycles going forward.

According to the above statistics provided in the 2017 Annual Report, it seems that NAVI has maintained a conservative loan underwriting process. There is a high allocation to FICO scores 640 and above, and the majority of loans have a qualified co-signer to mitigate default risk.

However, if you look closely, you can see that the report has provided two tables for outstanding loans: TDR and non-TDR. This acronym stands for "Troubled Debt Restructuring" and means that the company has eased the repayment terms of borrowers based on financial hardship. The trouble is that almost 38% of the PSLP falls under that category. Because this is the portion of the portfolio that bears 100% of borrower credit risk, we will take a closer look to see how TDR has affected NAVI's financial performance.

(Source: 2018 Q1 Investor Presentation)

Although you can see the stark contrast in performance between TDR, it hasn't hindered overall loan profitability. This is in spite of the high ratio of TDR in the portfolio to begin with and it does expose NAVI to material default risk going forward.

Notwithstanding this, the bad loan percentage has decreased over the past several quarters and net interest margin is on par with the national U.S. bank average. However, despite the improving fundamentals in terms of loan profitability metrics, it is a bit alarming to see that charge-offs have outpaced loan loss provisions in the past. While the loan loss provisions will take an earnings hit, it's an indication of how much cushion the company has if actual losses begin to pile up.

Financial Statement Analysis

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

After analyzing the NAVI's financial statements, there are more issues to consider here. According to the profit and loss, they have been able to consistently generate top-line interest income but interest expense is severely cutting into their profits.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 Annual Report)

The above graphs illustrate how rising borrowing costs have affected the firm's profitability and interest coverage. Projecting forward, their Q1 revenue, interest expense, and earnings figures are all consistent with the above trend. This implies that the note's interest payments are stable for now but coverage will eventually become negative without lower funding costs.

(Source: 2018 Q1 Investor Presentation)

The challenge for NAVI is that they do not work like a bank and can't attract cheap funding via time deposits. However, even with their expensive financing, their long-term debt situation will likely become easier to service going forward. Of course, this is assuming that NAVI will be able to at least maintain current loan performance.

Performance On Secondary Market

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

For the high yield investor that is not deterred by the risks outlined in this article, please consider the above graph. Despite all of the aforementioned issues with the financial institution, JSM can pair up well with treasuries. Intuitively, this makes sense that a high yield position with material default risk has negative correlation to treasury bonds. Although it is not recommended to buy and hold, JSM would have worked in hindsight with disciplined rebalancing.

Conclusion

In summation, JSM is a high-risk fixed income investment with questionable prospects. In spite of steady top-line production and conservative underwriting standards, rising rates are hurting their profitability. Their cost of capital has systematically risen over the past several quarters and interest coverage is heading in the wrong direction. While they are still profitable, prospects for interest sustainability are in question for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.