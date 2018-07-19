Nvidia's Growth Slows

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) continues its strong performance. Yet its share price remains fully priced, with no margin of safety and no room for any execution mishaps.

Upcoming Earnings

Nvidia is less than one month away from releasing its Q2 2019 results, with its release date towards the end of the earnings season.

Shareholders are no doubt anxious to see Nvidia's latest progress, as am I. Nvidia remains one of the best companies in the tech space, while at the same time, its stock is one of the worst to invest in, as it is so richly priced as to leave no room for error and inevitable hiccups in performance.

Since releasing its astounding Q1 2019 results back on May 10, Nvidia's stock has lost vitality and underperformed the Nasdaq by at least 9% over this short period.

Given Nvidia's shares' rich price tag, and that the market is forward-looking, I thought it useful to remind investors why I believe Nvidia's shares could meaningfully fail to smash through its previous highs of roughly $260 per share.

Nvidia's EPS Number

Nvidia is expected to return to shareholders $1.5 billion throughout fiscal 2019 (which is equal to its capital return of the previous year). Why is this relevant? Stay with me while I explain myself.

Given that each share gets a dividend of $0.15 per quarter and $0.60 per year, Nvidia shareholders presently get the thinnest yield of less than 0.3% per share.

Obviously, no Nvidia shareholder is invested in Nvidia because of its dividend, making it trite to even mention it. However, Nvidia's dividend allocation policy still creates a drag on the cash that could be used to repurchase shares. Moreover, given that Nvidia continues to repurchase its own shares, very approximately we can expect Nvidia's dividend distribution to amount to $360 million for fiscal 2019, which means that of its $1.25 billion allocated for capital returns, Nvidia will only have $890 million left for repurchases for the year.

Furthermore, in Q1 2019, Nvidia had already allocated $655 million for repurchases, leaving only a further $235 million to be spread throughout its next 3 quarters, or roughly $78 million per quarter versus the $655 million it spent in Q1 2019. Essentially amounting to approximately 12% of Q1's repurchase program for each of the 3 next upcoming quarters.

Why does this matter? Because in spite of deploying $655 million, Nvidia only repurchased roughly 3 million shares, while at the same time offering employees equity awards of 20 million in stock compensation. To which readers might argue that this is the price of doing business, which is true.

The problem is, considering that in spite of allocating so much to cash for repurchases and at the same time repurchasing so few shares, and then through its stock compensation package rewarding its employees with 20 million shares, this means that going forward, for the remainder of fiscal 2019, all else being equal, Nvidia's all-important EPS number will drag behind Nvidia's net income line.

Q2 2019 Outlook

As a brief reminder, although Nvidia's Q1 2019 top line was up a remarkable record 66% YoY, what was truly phenomenal was its EPS number, which was up 141%.

However, as we discussed at length above, Nvidia's phenomenal EPS number will struggle to keep up with its net income line throughout the remainder of fiscal 2019, as its employees' stock compensation package will drag down its EPS number. Said another way, we should expect to see Nvidia's net income line outperforming its EPS line.

Further up its P&L statement, Nvidia benefited from its razor-thin tax expense of just 5%. However, going into Q2 2019, Nvidia's tax rate is set to double to roughly 11% percent (plus or minus 1%).

Finally, Nvidia's top line is forecast to come in around $3.1 billion or up roughly 40% YoY, which means that Nvidia's top is starting to meaningfully slow down from the 66% we saw in Q1 2019. Surely, one would argue that if Q2 2019 is expected to grow at 40%, this is still quite remarkable? Well, evidently not. For three reasons:

First, because as we have already discussed, Nvidia's share price has remained stagnant while its benchmark, the Nasdaq, continued to climb.

Second, because its arch-rival, AMD (AMD), which I too have issues with nevertheless continued to break ground and is up more than 38% during a period when Nvidia's share price is down slightly.

Third, one could argue that Nvidia is already fully priced in, as the table, which follows demonstrates.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Readers of my work will know how I look at the P/Sales ratio as a guide for investors' sentiment towards a particular stock. Nvidia's P/Sales ratio reflects its story already, as it is presently valued nearly 3 times richer than its own 5-year average.

Also, Intel (INTC), as I have discussed elsewhere on SA, is an up and coming competitor, which could enter the discrete GPU market and take some market share from Nvidia and AMD. Realistically, Intel is not expected to meaningfully disrupt Nvidia's grip on this market. However, when Nvidia's share price is so richly valued, and as we have discussed above, Nvidia's Q2 2019 top line appears to be slowing down, one should at least wonder what's the upside potential here?

Takeaway

On the one hand, I continue to passionately follow Nvidia's groundbreaking progress as it lays down the foundation for what will be the new era of the data economy. On the other hand, I continue to recommend that investors remain on the sidelines, as its share price is already fully priced in.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.