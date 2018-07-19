Packaging Corporation Of America: Ride The E-Commerce Wave With A Strong Dividend Payer

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) offers dividend growth investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the rapid growth of e-commerce at an attractive yield. Though the packaging industry is growing increasingly competitive, pressuring businesses to leverage their balance sheets to outmaneuver the competition via acquisitions, the strong growth trend leaves plenty of space for multiple competitors. PKG management appears to be managing its balance sheet prudently while still positioning the company for success. Meanwhile, the low payout ratio, high free cash flow yield, and strong growth momentum imply continued robust dividend growth is ahead.

Safety

PKG's dividend appears to be quite safe, backed by a solid balance sheet, stable operating results, and a low payout ratio relative to both earnings and free cash flow. Moody's seems to agree, recently upgrading its credit rating to a highly respectable Baa2 and giving it a stable outlook.

Though leverage may at first appear high at 2.7x and debt to equity is 1.1, it is actually fairly low for the industry (rival International Paper Co (IP) has leverage of 4.7x and debt to equity of 1.49). Furthermore, it is trending in the right direction, with leverage and debt to equity declining substantially from 2013 (when they stood at 3.96x and 1.93 respectively). Additionally, it enjoys a very strong 2.72 current ratio and 1.5 quick ratio, leaving it with plenty of balance sheet liquidity.

PKG's stable operating results also contribute to the dividend's safety. Operating margins have consistently hovered in the mid-teens giving the company a strong cushion of profitability while its cash flow from operations has steadily risen.

PKG Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Finally, the company's low payout ratio and strong free cash flow yield (~2x the dividend yield), indicate plenty of dividend coverage against potential downturns in performance:

PKG Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The main risk to the dividend beyond a significant recession lies in PKG's lack of a moat. Already, increasing competition and oversupply have led to cautions of declining performance. While, PKG has aggressively pursued optimization efforts to maintain operating margins and competitiveness, there is only so far that cost cuts can go in sustaining profitability against competition. In particular, the consolidation trend in the industry could begin forcing management's hand to make acquisitions at less than attractive valuations which could also drive up leverage.

Growth

The primary growth driver for PKG is its exposure to e-commerce while the primary headwind also comes from increasing online use which leads to declining paper consumption. Another headwind is the increasing competitiveness within the industry which will likely lead to margin stagnation and even decline. The good news is that, in addition to the e-commerce growth engine, industrial sales have remained strong as per management's discussion in the latest earnings call.

Meanwhile, PKG has several levers that it is in the process of pulling to boost growth significantly in the near term. First, the Wallula transformation is set to provide a major growth burst ($60 million to $80 million swing) next year once the pressure-sensitive volumes come on line and the start-up costs are flushed out. Second, management has a flexible balance sheet (as indicated by its high current ratio and low leverage relative to peers) along with well capitalized assets that puts them in the position to opportunistically acquire businesses and assets to fuel accretive growth. Management referred to "a number of internal organic opportunities to continue enhancing our activities". as well of their plan to "continue to take advantage of opportunities to buy box plants", maintaining that they "certainly have tremendous amount of opportunity to move in many different directions." A third, and perhaps under-appreciated, initiative they are working on is cost-cutting and operations optimization with the aid of an army of over 155 engineers, giving management the confidence to state:

We have tremendous capability built into this organization now to do projects, to do acquisition activity. So, we've got a lot, but again, I don't want to give details on what we're going to be working on. But you have to trust us when we say we've got some good opportunities for high return.

Looking at the numbers, there is already considerable room for dividend growth. The payout ratio is low, dividends per share already enjoy considerable growth momentum (growing from $0.6/share annually during the last recession to $2.54/share TTM!), and revenue and free cash flow have generally been growing alongside earnings per share, implying a high quality of earnings.

PKG Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

PKG looks very attractive at its current P/E and forward P/E relative to its 5-year average, especially considering the growth drivers. However, the other multiples look roughly in line with averages.

Current 5-Year Average P/E 15.7 18.5 P/E (FWD) 14.6 P/CF 12.0 10.1 P/S 1.6 1.5 P/B 4.8 4.7 Dividend Yield 2.3 2.6

If management can maintain its torrid EPS growth pace and deliver on the double-digit EPS growth projections laid out for it over the next five years, PKG is primed to deliver strong returns for shareholders at present prices. With shares down from substantially higher territory earlier this year, now appears to be a good time to gain exposure to e-commerce correlated, dividend income growth.

PKG data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

With a strong balance sheet reflected by its strong credit rating, a low payout ratio, and significant growth drivers, PKG offers dividend growth investors a reasonably attractive and safe dividend yield with significant upside potential. While it isn't a screaming buy, income investors could do much worse to combine growth and yield in the current low-yield marketplace. After falling from highs earlier this year, now may be a good time to begin diversifying into PKG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.