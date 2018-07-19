Magellan is yielding nearly 5% and plans to raise the dividend further due to expansion projects underway. These new projects will add to income generated through their reliable, fee-based business model.

MMP has catalysts to drive future growth, including two new joint ventures that will expand storage capacity for exports, as well as a new 600K bpd Permian pipeline that will alleviate takeaway issues.

Magellan has been outperforming expectations, due to widening differentials driving customer demand, as volumes delivered are exceeding guidance at Longhorn and Saddlehorn.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) is outperforming on just about every possible metric set by the company for 2018. Deliveries of crude oil, distributable cash flow, and net income all exceeded expectations, most notably through their Longhorn and Saddlehorn pipelines.

The company also has various plans in the works to significantly expand operations through the Seabrook Logistics crude export system joint venture, Pasadena marine terminal JV, and Permian crude oil pipeline. As a result, with bullish earnings expectations and a 5% dividend yield, Magellan should continue its ascent higher.

Snapshot

Magellan is a $15.5 billion market cap midstream company that yields a 5% dividend approximately, and stock prices look like they are in a consolidation phase for a move higher. Source: E-TRADE

Magellan also appears to be trading at 18x earnings, which is in-line with the overall S&P 500 (SPY), which historically trades at the same multiple before being called expensive.

Favorable Differentials Driving Records For Magellan

Based on our solid start to 2018 and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we have increased our annual DCF guidance by $30 million to $1.08 billion for 2018. A number of industry dynamics moved in our favor since the time we initially provided guidance earlier this year.

Differentials widening, now to over $12 a barrel in the Permian, is nothing new. The fact that takeaway capacity is so limited hurts the drillers, but not midstream companies. In fact, bottlenecking occurring in the region is sending business over to Magellan at a dizzying rate.

Longhorn Pipeline

Magellan’s Longhorn pipeline averaged 265,000 barrels per day, which was lower year over year, but exceeded guidance of 260,000 barrels per day. Longhorn has been fully contracted out for sometime, which plays an integral role in generating income from their fee-based revenue model. In fact, with the current oil and gas environment in North America being so active, customers have decided to roll their contracts over for another two years, providing more income for Magellan down the road.

Saddlehorn Pipeline

The BridgeTex pipeline is delivering stronger volumes due to a step-up in customer committed volumes, going from 210,000 bpd to 315,000 bpd. In addition, Saddlehorn saw volumes rise from 45,000 bpd to 65,000 bpd, which is a 30% increase year over year. With a fee-based model, an increase in volumes adds significant revenues to Magellan’s bottom line.

Catalysts To Drive Future Growth

Magellan’s Seabrook 50/50 joint venture with LBC Tank Terminals is nearly complete. The facility will have 300k barrels per day worth of dock capacity, seen below, and the second phase will allow 1.7 million barrels worth of storage to accommodate imports and exports of crude oil that will then plug into Magellan’s Houston oil distribution network.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners LP

As global demand for North American shale products grow, Magellan’s oil export facilities should see a constant interest from clients looking for solutions to efficiently move their crude oil volumes. MMP is also making progress on their Pasadena JV marine terminal:

We also continue to make great strides at our Pasadena joint venture marine terminal with tank construction in full swing. The first 1 million barrels of storage should be operational by January of 2019, with the remaining 4 million barrels of storage projected to come online by January of 2020.

Even though steel tariffs could become an issue for midstream companies, which typically consume large amounts of steel for their pipelines, Magellan has already ordered the steel necessary for their new Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline, which should cost about $150 million to construct.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners LP

The permitting and right-of-way work have commenced for their Permian crude oil pipeline and East Houston-to-Hearne refined products pipeline (which will require another fractionator that’s currently being built in Frost, Texas to handle the additional refined volumes) and both are set to be complete by mid-2019.

Financial Position Strong

MMP reported first quarter net income of $210.9 million, which was lower than the $222.7 million for the first quarter of 2017. The lower year-over-year number is primarily attributed to one-time factors such as negative mark-to-market futures contract activity, which is used to hedge the company’s commodity exposure, and pension expenses due to estimation errors made by a third-party actuary, in which pension benefit obligations were miscalculated by $16 million.

Source: E-TRADE.

Excluding one-time impacts, revenues were strong, showing an increase nearly every year for the last four years. Even 2014 revenues weren’t affected much by the crash as Magellan’s fee-based model proved its worth, which also allowed for their large distributions to keep being paid. Last quarter, distributable cash flow grew 14% to $258.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $227.6 million from the same period ago last year.

Magellan’s debt stood at $4.6 billion, and interest expense grew to $4.7 million due to higher borrowings that will finance future growth plans. But, with the projects mentioned above that will generate strong fees, Magellan should have no trouble servicing their debt and raising their distribution (seen below). Source: Magellan Midstream Partners LP

The fact that interest rates are rising is of no consequence to Magellan at the moment, either, as 4.8% is their negotiated interest rate for the next 15 years.

Lastly, the company plans to overspend on CapEx in 2018 and 2019 by about $100 million, due to the new expansion plans stated above. The transmix fractionator in Frost, particularly, is the main culprit to the increase in CapEx spending. However, as mentioned above, this fractionator will provide tailwinds for Magellan as increased refined volumes will be coming through the East Houston-to-Hearne pipeline.

Analyst Research

Analysts seem overwhelmingly bullish on Magellan, as both the average low target and high target are virtually the same price. Source: E-TRADE

Both targets are set at $85, implying about a 26% upside from current levels, which, for a large pipeline company like Magellan, is a rather large move.

Conclusion

Magellan is solving differential problems in the Permian, and earnings for their current business are starting to reflect that, especially in Longhorn and Saddlehorn. Earnings have been strong for years, even during the crash. But, with new expansion projects in place, the company should have no trouble financing activities, paying debt, or paying/raising their dividend. As a result, Magellan should have no trouble meeting analyst expectations and taking out old highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.