Alphabet: 5 Billion Reasons To Sell?

Alphabet has the ability to charge for Android to show that consumers aren't harmed by the current setup.

The company has more than $100 billion of cash on the balance sheet, making the fine a drop in the bucket.

On July 18, the European Commission fined Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) a massive amount for the second time in a couple of years suggesting the company is engaging in anticompetitive behavior. The company benefits from dominant market positions and regulator fines aren't going to stop the search giant from using that market position to reward shareholders without harming consumers.

Massive Fine

The EC regulators found that Google used market dominance with Android mobile devices to block rivals from gaining market share in internet search. The EC antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, posted this on Twitter regarding the fine.

The EC issued a press release discussing the merits of the case. The regulators had these three main points where Google illegally blocks competition in order to maintain market dominance in internet search.

The European regulators even provided this handy graphic suggesting that consumers are harmed by fewer mobile operating systems, browsers and search engines from competitors.

The case is further bolstered by the suggesting that Apple (AAPL) doesn't provide effective competition despite having a competing mobile operating system. The EC sees that iPhones don't offer low-end devices, making them inaccessible to those consumers. Not to mention, the cost of switching operating systems is considerable and complex for the average consumer.

Complex Problem

The issues cited by regulators typically have two sides to the equation. One can hardly say that consumers are harmed because Google probably wouldn't work so hard to provide a better mobile OS, if not for the opportunity to tie consumers to their search and Google Play app store.

Alphabet already has suggested that one solution to solving the problem of opening up the platform is to start charging for Android. The tech giant will obtain money for the OS vs. offering the service free while collecting fees for using their apps.

The company suggests that Android actually provides choice including millions of apps and 24,000 different device options. The system definitely offers more choice from that standpoint than the closed Apple ecosystem and Windows Mobile from Microsoft (MSFT) was never a competitive solution.

Stock Reaction

The stock ended relatively flat on the news. Alphabet ended the last quarter with total cash of $102 billion. The company will take a $5.07 billion charge for Q2 that's not tax deductible. Based on massive cash flows, Alphabet would pay the fine without even flinching.

The stock trading at more than $1,200 remains a relative bargain. My previous research placed a potential $60-plus EPS target on the stock based on $13 of stock-based compensation charges including the GAAP estimates.

The market is forecasting GAAP earnings of $48.46 for 2019. Add in the SBC charges and the non-GAAP number is around $61.50 per share.

At 20x estimates, the stock is worth $1,230. Add in the $130 in cash and the stock is worth up to $1,360 when valued at 20x ex-cash.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet clearly needs to alter some of the business relationships were manufacturers are required to pre-install their apps. The company will ultimately shift the search business toward voice-enabled speakers and find a workable solution to ensure obtaining adequate revenues from mobile. Until a competitor finds a way to get past Google search dominance, the stock remains a bargain.

