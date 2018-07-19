Weekly Oil Storage Report - Volatile Figures Mask Underlying Strength

OPEC exports for July are materially lower month to date, and global floating storages are trending lower. By mid-August, this should translate into strength in the physical oil market.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlights

EIA reported a counterseasonal crude storage build of 5.836 million bbls versus the five-year draw of 5.168 million bbls, or a delta of 11 million bbls. The build came on a combination of lower refinery throughput, higher crude imports, and lower crude exports. The lower refinery throughput was concentrated mostly in PADD 3, where unplanned outages plagued throughput. An electricity outage was to be blamed for the reduction, and we expect throughput to rebound next week.

EIA also reported a massive increase in crude imports this week from 7.431 million b/d to 9.066 million b/d, or an increase of 1.635 million b/d week over week. The jump in imports included a few vessels that should have been counted toward the 7/20 week. As a result, we expect a material drop in crude imports for next week's report. EIA reported lower crude exports, and based on third-party tanker tracking data, we did see lower crude exports for this week. But this was much lower than we expected. Next week's exports should increase from this level.

Putting it all together, the volatile weekly swing in the data masked the underlying strength in the U.S. physical oil market today. For the U.S., strong end-user demand as reflected by product supplied increased this week by 1.394 million b/d. Implied gasoline demand increased by 433k b/d week over week, while distillate came in higher 336k b/d week over week.

In addition, the adjustment factor or unaccounted for crude oil came in massively negative at -532k b/d, implying that either supply is being overstated or demand is being understated. Staying true to our methodology of calculating the trued-up U.S. oil production (weekly U.S. oil production + adjustment factor), this is the second week in a row where trued-up U.S. oil production came in around 10.46 million b/d. This is contrary to the ~11 million b/d as implied by the June trued-up U.S. oil production calculation.

Now, keep in mind that trued-up U.S. oil production calculation can and will diverge severely from the actual U.S. oil production figure (as verified by EIA 914), but it's a good gauge as to the direction of where U.S. oil production is headed. Based on the latest data and the fact that the eight-week rolling average adjustment factor is now negative, we believe U.S. oil production growth since May has completely stalled:

Lining the oil production data point with something we have observed in the natural gas production side, we know that Texas NGL and gas production have been flat for the last three months. This aligns with the recent commentary about how the Permian has already reached maximum takeaway capacity and will show limited growth for the next six months. We think this is already happening, and the data will continue to reflect this.

On another note, lower refinery throughput and better than expected gasoline and distillate draws are helping push crack spreads higher. One of the bearish factors we pointed out in our article on Monday was that lower crack spreads have prompted refineries to mull run cuts. But with the crack spreads moving higher, we expect this bearish headwind to soon reverse itself. This will help keep a floor on crude prices.

For total liquid stockpile, this week's build of 6 million bbls was bearish versus the five-year average draw of 731k bbls. But when taken into account the last four weeks, the change in total liquid stockpile showed a draw of 2.43 million bbls versus the five-year average build of 2 million bbls.

This week's report was not anywhere as bearish as the headline appears to be. Similarly, last week's report was not as bullish as the headline draw appeared to be. With end-user demand showing a healthy trend, the pickup in refinery throughput next week should put a floor for WTI around this level (~$68/bbl), and, similarly, the material increase in imports will reverse. But we do have to note that U.S. crude exports over the next month are tracking lower than the previous month. Crude loading for China exports will be stopping soon as Chinese buyers shift away from U.S. crude. The lower export volume will be a near-term headwind on U.S. crude storage, and with Cushing so low, arbs into Gulf Coast have been shut.

The lower crude export volume out of U.S., however, will be welcomed by the Atlantic Basin as there's still a small overhang of unsold light sweet barrels. We think there's a need for U.S. to lower exports for the next one to two months, while the global overhang corrects itself. In addition, we noted in two tweets today that OPEC's exports are showing a sizable decrease for July, and global floating storage data is decreasing. Both of these data points are very promising and indicate that the physical oil market should start to show strength by the middle of August.

As we wrote on Monday, all is not lost. Near-term headwinds will soon disappear and, once the near-term physical overhang is over, oil prices will find solid footing once again.

Conclusion

Volatile weekly figures are masking the strength of the underlying fundamentals. With end-user demand rebounding higher and refinery margins improving, we expect crude prices to start getting bid up. But U.S. crude exports over the coming month will start to trend lower just in time for the global light sweet crude overhang to rebalance. This should push Brent time spreads higher, and our analysis indicates that the rest of the world will need to move into deficit territories before U.S. crude exports materially increase again.

In addition, OPEC exports for July are tracking materially lower month to date, and global floating storages are starting to dwindle again providing positive data points for oil fundamentals. The near-term overhang resulting from the June export timing mismatch should correct by the middle of August, and the drop in export in July will show up in the physical market by the end of August. Once time spreads improve, we expect oil prices to move higher again.

