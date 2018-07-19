Berkshire Hathaway's New Strategy

For years, the company has been struggling with too much cash on its books as markets rise, and this decision will help to alleviate that problem.

July 17th was a rather unexpected day for shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Just one day after Warren Buffett’s conglomerate announced that Buffett was donating $3.4 billion worth of stock to various charities (taking total donations over the past several years to $31 billion), the business stated that its board of directors had decided to change the company’s stock buyback policy. This is a boon for investors in one sense, but what’s really interesting is what message it sends to market participants about Buffett’s view of the stock market.

A major announcement

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway surged over 5% on July 18th in response to news by the company that the company’s board, headed by Warren Buffett, has decided to, once-again, change its stock buyback policy. Historically speaking, Buffett has been a stickler when it has come to certain financial transactions. Only once since he joined the company’s board in the mid 1960s has the company paid out a dividend and as opposed to buying back stock, he has preferred to allocate capital toward growing the company, whether organically or through acquisitions as deemed appropriate.

Every investor has their own preferences for how capital is best allocated, but I prefer this method championed by Buffett. That said, when shares of Berkshire are trading for what Buffett perceives to be a discount to its intrinsic value, it can make sense to acquire the firm’s own stock, leaving shareholders who don’t sell out with a larger piece of the overall pie. It was with this mindset that, in 2011, Berkshire announced that it was initiating a stock buyback program whereby the business would acquire shares on the open market or through private transactions, but only when the stock dipped below 110% of the firm’s book value.

This stance changed when, in 2016, Buffett wrote to his shareholders that Berkshire would change their policy and instead buy back stock at a price no greater than 120% of the company’s book value. This concession came at a time when cash and cash equivalents for the conglomerate had grown to around $86.37 billion, up from the $35.70 billion seen in the second quarter of the business’s 2013 fiscal year. Historically speaking (and even today), Buffett has made it a goal to always hold at least $20 billion in cash and cash equivalents on Berkshire’s books, while striving not to hold in excess of $40 billion. Too much cash generating mediocre rates of return can burn a hole in investors’ pockets and creates a risk that management (though this doesn’t include Berkshire’s management) will allocate capital foolishly.

Fast forward to today, and Buffett has, once again, moved the goalposts. Instead of setting a fixed target relative to book value, Buffett and Munger will now have no limit and will instead strive to make sure stock buybacks are “conservatively determined”. What this means is anybody’s guess, but it’s worth mentioning that shares of the conglomerate are now trading for 1.43 times book value. This opens the door for the conglomerate’s cash to be deployed, and there’s plenty of that to go around.

As you can see in the chart above, Berkshire’s cash and cash equivalents (which include short-term investments in US Treasuries for the purpose of this article) have skyrocketed in recent years. Back in the first quarter of 2013, this metric stood at $49.09 billion. It dropped to $35.70 billion in the second quarter of that year, and has been on the rise almost every quarter since (only 3 quarters since have seen the figure decline). This tremendous growth has been driven by a few factors.

First and foremost, Berkshire’s revenue has grown in recent years, jumping from $182.16 billion in 2013 to $242.14 billion in 2017. As this has risen, so too has cash from operating activities. Between 2013 and 2017, operating cash flow has nearly doubled, growing from $27.70 billion to $45.78 billion. In addition to this, while Berkshire has engaged in some major acquisitions, like its $37.2 billion purchase of Precision Castparts that was announced in 2015, the company has not been able to deploy capital in large enough quantities because prices are high. Earlier this year, Buffett admitted that Berkshire had a difficult time finding “sensible” opportunities, driven in part by a debt-fueled binge by other companies of attractive prospects.

The end result here has been a scenario where, in the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, Berkshire reported cash and cash equivalents of $108.56 billion. In addition, the company has $19.92 billion of fixed maturity securities that could be readily converted into cash if management so desired, putting real cash and what could easily be cash at $128.48 billion. To put this in perspective, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), two companies I suggested Buffett could consider buying up back in 2016, have market capitalizations of nearly $165 billion and $192 billion, respectively. At current prices, Berkshire could theoretically acquire either of those firms using a mix of cash and debt, without having to use shares (as a note, Berkshire already owns about 9.4% of Coca-Cola, which is valued at $18.05 billion as of the time of this writing).

Today, I no longer expect such a major transaction because I believe that if Buffett were going to embark on a journey like that, he would have done it already. Instead, this recent announcement suggests that Berkshire is more interested in investing in itself in the form of stock purchases. Earlier this year, an analyst at UBS assigned an intrinsic value on Berkshire’s Class A shares of $361,000 apiece, which is 19.1% higher than the $303,210 that those units are trading for. Though this may be a high figure to digest, a great deal of value should be assigned to Berkshire because, as an acquaintance of mine has quipped, Buffett has essentially created a “perpetual cash machine”.

Irrespective of how much is ultimately placed toward stock buybacks, this is a bullish sign for investors but it also points to Buffett’s mood regarding the market. You see, in an interview Buffett gave to CNBC in January of this year and recounted on Fortune, he stated that markets, despite being at record-high levels, are not “richly valued right now” because even as interest rates are gradually rising, they are at a low enough point that, when combined with tax reform’s impact on corporate earnings, justify where we are at today. Since then, the S&P 500 has risen just 2.5%.

This may be surprising to investors, but even with shares of Berkshire valuing the company at around $500 billion, the firm is fairly cheap compared to the market. As I mentioned already, Berkshire is currently trading for 1.43 times book value, but this is less than half the 3.41 times book value (shown in the image above) that the S&P 500 is going for. This doesn’t mean, though, that times will always remain good. As the image below shows, the cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio (also known as the Shiller P/E), places our market’s valuation at 32.74, which is one of the highest valuations ever placed on the market.

This creates an interesting dichotomy. Buffett is saying that stocks are fine where they are and Berkshire itself is cheap (on a book value basis) relative to the market even while individual companies he would find attractive enough to acquire are expensive. That said, relative to earnings, the market is extraordinarily high. Some of this disparity can probably be chalked up to the fact that tax reform hasn’t had the opportunity to juice a full year’s earnings just yet, but even with a change to taxes, the disparity cannot be understated. As interest rates rise over time, we do know that what constitutes an appropriate valuation will change. What this seems to imply, then, is that Buffett’s of the opinion that future economic growth will be enough to justify the market’s valuation where it is. It's either that, or he expects that low enough interest rates will persist long enough that the risk of overpaying for Berkshire is worth the tradeoff of hoping for a downturn that's big enough to allow the company to deploy its excess capital in a more appealing way.

Takeaway

My overall conclusion from this development is that, while Buffett would probably prefer, ideally, to wait for a downturn in the market so he can go on a shopping spree, the pain of holding too much cash is just too high. Instead of continuing to wait, he is taking the opportunity to buy into a frothy (but not richly valued given interest rates) market, but instead of trying to snatch up other businesses at the premiums he would be forced to pay, he is paying what he probably considers an alright price for Berkshire’s own stock. This implies that he does not anticipate any material downturn in the economy in the foreseeable future, which is a positive for shareholders as well.

