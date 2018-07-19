Intuit And The Art Of Customer Monetization

The company’s focus on customer monetization and a new tax filing offering (TurboTax Live) has helped Intuit beat its guidance for the 3Q18 and also led to an increase in.

Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) emphasis on customer behavior-led business model pivots has allowed the company to stay ahead of the curve. INTU is building an ecosystem to monetize its customer base through advertisements and commission-based products. The launch of highly engaging products, such as TurboTax Live (TTL), appears to be geared towards growing INTU's customer base and thus the monetization income. This, coupled with a highly effective targeting strategy, is likely to deliver stock outperformance.

Need for customer monetization

INTU is a provider of tax filing and financial management solutions. The company competes with professional accountants and other providers such as H&R Block, ADP etc. Not only has the competition led to pricing pressures but also a loss of customers. In many cases, the customer has also decided to opt out due to a pressing need for professional assistance. Since acquiring customers is expensive, INTU decided in favor of selling more to the existing customer base. This selling need not be necessarily that of INTU's own products. Instead, a higher margin business is to get a commission cut on selling a partner's product to an existing customer base.

Ability to monetize

The ability to monetize customers is a function of 1) ability to effectively target users and 2) grow and engage the user base.

Effectiveness of user targeting

Ever since the advent of Google Ads (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), every website aimed to rake in millions by showing visitors ads. The efficacy of this approach has continued to decline. Another approach was that of social advertising - something that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had mastered. The idea of social ads is to show advertisements to people based on their social profile. The social profile is based on many factors such as age, gender, location, preferences (friends, food, cars etc.) and other demographically significant metrics. During its first earnings call (on 26 July 2012), FB had shared that most ads on its platform delivered "a return on ad spend of 3x or better" and nearly half the ads "delivered a return of 5x or better". On its 3Q18 earnings call, the INTU management noted that INTU's partners were witnessing an 8-10x higher conversion on INTU's leads versus leads from other sources. INTU's delivered ROI being higher was a result of a far more detailed level of information about its customer that INTU has versus what FB gathers. While customers willingly and accurately disclose their information to INTU (they need to, for compliance purposes), FB scrapes off and 'figures out' information about users. This makes it very easy for INTU to target customers with relevant partner products and ROIs at 2X that of FB bear testament to INTU's capability.

Another parallel is that INTU is also testing its targeting strategy, like FB was in 2012. If we follow the Facebook example, with time, INTU's returns for advertisers should only get better. This in turn should help margins and cash flows, a lot of which the company plans to invest in customer acquisition.

User growth and engagement

Financial management and tax compliance discussions are not as cool as sharing photos of the latest trip to the Colosseum. The option of a free tax filing software or getting the filing done by a professional further makes the possibility of meaningfully engaging with users very low. In order to increase engagement, INTU launched TTL last year. TTL is the Uber of tax filing - TTL allows customers to have online access to a tax professional to help solve their queries and to file their taxes. Not only is TTL a higher revenue product (~3x of regular ARPU), but it also reduces reasons for customers to leave the INTU platform.

The timing of the introduction of TTL also seems to be near perfect, with two important upcoming events. The more visible event was the new tax legislation in the US, which has had many taxpayers scratching their heads about how to file and thus looking for a professional. The more strategic event is the possible expiry of the exclusive contract between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Free File Alliance (FFA), in 2020. In case this contact does not renew beyond 2020, many people using FFA would be scouting for alternative means for their tax filing. The default option would be to reach out to a professional accountant, something which INTU can offer through TTL. The stickiness witnessed from TTL has made the INTU management decided to sacrifice margins to continue investing in customer growth.

Impact to financials

3Q18 results seem to have benefited from the company's customer monetization approach. Consumer group revenue grew 14% YTD, exceeding the annual guidance of 7% growth. However, the 3Q18 results may just be the tip of the iceberg. Despite INTU earning virtually all of its revenue and operating income in the third quarter, the company has raised its full year (F2018) guidance for revenue from $5,640-$5,740 to $5,915-$5,935 and for non-GAAP operating income from $1,885-$1,935 to $1,950-$1,960, in the third quarter.

Financials and valuation

INTU is an operating leverage play. The company's focus on customer monetization can lead to a new trajectory for revenue growth and profitability. I try to estimate this using my financial model.

My model working is based on the following assumptions:

Small business - Desktop: ARPU should continue to increase, while volumes should continue to fall.

Small business - Online: INTU is likely to continue seeing a strong growth in online subs. Pricing, however, would remain flat.

Consumer: Volumes and ARPU are likely to benefit from the launch of TTL and other management initiatives to grow user base.

Opex: The elevated level of spending towards customer acquisition should keep the margins under some bit of pressure.

FCF: Over the next couple of years, the capex should remain elevated to support migration to AWS. Post this, FCF growth should start improving.

In the base case (built using management guidance), my financial projections are as follows:

Fiscal year (July 31 ending) 2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E Revenue 5,946 6,873 8,005 9,408 11,168 13,643 y/y growth 14.8% 15.6% 16.5% 17.5% 18.7% 22.2% Operating income (GAAP) 1,558 1,732 1,937 2,183 2,479 2,892 FCF 1,785 2,024 2,399 2,766 3,231 3,909

Source: INTU Financial Model

INTU trades at ~9x times on a P/Revenue (F2018E), which may appear expensive. However, on a P/TAM basis, INTU trades at ~0.4x which is quite inexpensive when compared with some of the other names in software.

However, the business momentum calls into question whether a multiple based approach may be the right way to value INTU. The cash flows associated with an increasing focus on user engagement and monetization makes INTU a good candidate for a DCF valuation. In the base case (management guidance driven), I use a CAPM derived WACC of 11.7% and a terminal growth rate of 2% to arrive at a value per share of $256.

Give the compounding nature of benefits and risks in an operating leverage-driven business model, I have also built out a bull and a bear case. In the bull case, my expectations of volume growth and ARPU growth are higher than in the case, and in the bear case, these are lower. The expected share price across the three cases is as follows:

Scenario Price/share (in $) Bull 422.29 Base 255.58 Bear 160.11 Average 279.33

Source: INTU Financial Model

INTU is becoming a play on customer monetization. The valuation growth for FB and Uber, on the back of user growth is well documented; also well documented are issues of privacy invasion and corporate governance across these two giants. INTU seems to be bringing to the table the best of both worlds, without the associated issues. This can make INTU a possible multibagger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.