Japan's Upper House To OK Casinos Imminently; Las Vegas Sands Ready To Move On News

Short term move to $85 seems reachable before Q3 and then on to our PT of $100 by 2Q19 or before.

LVS should have pole position for one of the three licenses to be issued by mid 2019, according to our sources in Tokyo.

Slow and steady wins the race.

—Aesop

Some stocks in this sector historically are a species of flying fish: they emerge, skyrocket in huge leaps, then submerge quickly, only to leap up again spurred by events. Others, more closely akin to the proverbial tortoise of the creature kingdom, inch along, taking an occasional step backward, but inevitably move in a forward propulsion to a more realistic valuation than the market has usually tagged on them. They are the tortoises of the sector and have a certain destination: appreciation ever closer to their true valuation as the sentiment always lags behind their reality.

Most prominent among the tortoises of the sector is Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) among the most persistently undervalued gaming stocks over the past five years, as we have often pointed out.

For fans of the stock, there is this latest news:

We have authoritative word that the Upper House of the Japanese Diet will pass casino legislation before the end of this week, according to the High Council. With both houses having now given casinos the nod, the move to legalization is complete. The process of selecting the sites for the three initial licenses will now proceed apace. And shortly thereafter, probably sometime in early to mid 2019, officials will award the first three licenses in what will become a $15bn gaming market by 2023.

The Japanese Diet: It's official — Game on.

Our continuing discussions with friends and former associates active in the Asian gaming space for decades has produced no change in their assessment as to which company occupies the pole position in licensing: Las Vegas Sands. The consensus is best summarized in this opinion of a journalist friend in Tokyo who has followed the process through the ten agonizing years since the idea was first floated. He knows many of the players in officialdom, the corporate gaming sector of Japan and the political types.

A Tokyo based journalist who has been a long time observer of the legislative progress of the bill over the last ten long years, told us,“LVS comes into the bidding with no baggage, a powerful balance sheet, a track record of operating in two huge Asian jurisdictions. Their pioneering role in the conception of integrated resort development—not just casinos means a lot,” he said. “Remember when Diet members visited Asian casinos they went to LVS’ Marina Bay Sands in Singapore to get a grasp on how it could be done.”

To the obvious question as to whether LVS Chairman Sheldon G. Adelson’s strong ties to President Trump would help or hinder LVS in its Japan bid the Tokyo journalist, added, “Worse case it’ a neutral. Probably not a factor at all—but for certain it can’t hurt.”

Las Vegas Sands leads in total Macau room supply.

With this major step, legalization now complete, the Macau sector in general will see a bump. But given what we continue to see as the mispricing of the shares, we sense a steady move back to up and beyond its 52 week high to $85.

Last week Macau’s official monitoring unit said that for the last three months, the VIP segment grew at a diminishing rate against last year at 14%. Yet during the same period, the mass segment grew at a robust 21%. Over the last four quarters from 2Q17, mass was up respectively 8.1%, 7.4%, 17.1% and 19.9%. LVS is one of the leaders in mass and the growth noted above was reflected in it earnings beats over the past four quarters:

Year 2017 Actual Estimate

2Q 0.73 0.59

3Q 0.77 0.68

4Q 0.88 0.77

Year 2018

1Q18 1.04 .085

2QE .80

Based on official Macau numbers noted above, it is quite clear that LVS has been disproportionately benefitting from the ebullient rise of the mass segment. Due to such factors as the erratic hold percentages in the game of baccarat, we do not ordinarily make specific earnings calls—even considering “normalized” win operating stats. Suffice it to say that the segment growth noted here by Macau officials should result once more in fifth earnings beat for LVS. Taken together, the news from Japan, and the powerful trend sense that the stock is ready to resume a strong northward move now. One year consensus guidance runs between $82 and $86( Morgan Stanley).

We think this is over conservative and are looking for $85 short to intermediate term given the tailwinds we now see, to $100 by 2Q 2019 as the news flow from Japan heats up with media coverage of the specific development plans by bidders. Meanwhile LVS pays a $3.00 dividend while you wait. More stock repurchases and possible dividend actions could be—we repeat—could be in the offing.

2Q18 earnings call expected before July 30.

The trade war hit

LVS at writing is $74.49, having regained some upward momentum after the hit the entire Macau sector on the trade war scare stories. (It hit a recent low of $70.95 on July 3). Particularly absurd were pontifications by some pundits on the sector that due to LVS CEO Adelson’s political ties to President Trump, that the company could be singled out for punishment by Beijing in retaliation for the tariffs. Clearly nobody can forecast the actions of political actors in a drama like a tariff war. But a leavening of reality is needed here.

It should be noted that roughly 75% to 80% of the entire revenue base of LVS in Macau, falls under the COGS line on the financials. And that represents all expenditures incurred in the delivery of the finished product to customers: a happy, diverse, secure and comfortable gaming experience. And that’s money made in Macau that stays in Macau and/or China. So no, there are no container ships leaving US ports loaded to the gunwales with a product called gaming experience to retaliate against.

Conclusion

Based on the above, plus the powerful fundamentals of the Macau and Singapore gaming markets we believe will overcome disruption on trade war news, we see LVS as a "buy now" stock for investors not yet in the sector, and guide holders to stay long going forward.

