Apple: Omnipotent And Undervalued

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) continues to build on its ecosystem. Yet the investment community remains largely uninterested. Apple's stock remains irrationally underpriced.

Competition Takes Note

Earlier this week, one of the most overvalued stocks in the stock market, Netflix (NFLX), released its earnings. In Netflix's shareholder letter, it recognized Apple's ambition at entering the streaming space and increasing the stickiness of its ecosystem.

Of course, clued up investors have been aware of Apple's push into providing original content for some time, as rumors of its pilots 'Worldwide Video' have been making plentiful noise in the investment community.

Why does this matter? Because as Apple pivots away from being a pure-play hardware company towards an asset-light service-based company, its core products, iPhone and iPad, will together leverage off its service business to create an even sticker ecosystem than we can presently conceive. The beauty of this play is that it is presently not accounted for in Apple's share price. Apple is the world's most followed stock, and there is still unaccounted profit if you can believe it?

Currently, Apple's first venture looks set to put down a shy $1 billion, as it looks to build on its in-house video streaming service. For a company as highly cash generative as Apple, this speaks of phenomenal prudence on the part of its management team.

Remember, Apple has a $100 billion share repurchase plan in place, so it has the capital to spend on where it believes its capital offers the greatest return on investment, which according to CFO Maestri's own words:

We believe the stock is undervalued and so we have a bias towards the buyback [over dividends]."

Apple has its upcoming earnings on Tuesday, 31 July, after hours. Savvy shareholders will eagerly look for meaningful clues in the performance of its Service segment (roughly 15% of its total revenue). If last quarter's remarkable performance of being up 31% YoY is anywhere near repeated, investors might well start to finally take note and reprice Apple's undervalued shares.

Valuation

In the table below, I have included Netflix as a competitor to Apple, which obviously it is not a direct competitor to Apple's core, hardware phone business lines, but rather it competes with Apple's nascent ecosystem for viewers' time.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the same vein, I have included Amazon (AMZN), as it too competes similarly to Netflix, as Amazon attempts to grow its subscription-based business model and has been phenomenally succeeding, as consumers increasingly adopting its Prime membership offering.

Again, as shown in the table, we can see how richly the investment community is pricing Netflix, with no free cash flow for the foreseeable future, and forecast to burn through $3 billion to $4 billion in free cash flow while carrying an unwieldy balance sheet.

Additionally, a similar amount of free cash flow is burnt by Amazon, as it continuously 'invests for growth', with $3 billion of free cash flow used (including finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases) during its trailing twelve months.

Finally, although founded on a vastly different business model, we have Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), which I believe that like Apple, remains undervalued. Furthermore, through Alphabet's YouTube, it competes for users' time in internet entertainment consumption. And like Apple, Alphabet continues to throw off strong free cash flow. However, even then, one could argue, Apple is significantly cheaper than Alphabet.

Financial Health

The stock market is arguably entering its last leg of its prolonged bull market, making it 'the biggest and longest bull market'. What stocks should one's portfolio be made up of, as we prepare for the inevitable downturn? I contend that we should be invested in safe stocks, with strong cash balances.

As of Q2 2018, Apple had a net cash position of roughly $150 billion. I argue that the strength of Apple's balance sheet makes it strong enough to withstand an abrupt downturn.

Takeaway

I stubbornly claim that investing should be boring, driven by some very key concepts (read boring):

1) Investing in companies with strong balance sheets (Apple ticks this box)

2) Invest in companies with strong free cash flows (tick)

3) Don't pay a lot for its stock (Again, tick).

If investing is entertaining, if you're having fun, you're probably not making any money. Good investing is boring. - Soros

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.