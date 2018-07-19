PepsiCo: Is Its Gross Margin Compression A Concern?

Investment Thesis

PepsiCo (PEP) owns a portfolio of snack brands and non-alcoholic beverage brands. The company’s strong brands should allow it to maintain its growth momentum in the next few years. However, its gross margin is currently under pressure due to rising commodity prices. Based on the recent trend we observed, its productivity program may not be able to fully offset its margin pressure. PepsiCo’s shares are currently fairly valued but its dividend yield is currently on the high end of its 5-year range.

Source: YCharts

PepsiCo’s Gross Margin Compression

We have created a chart below to show PepsiCo’s gross margin in the past 10 quarters. The blue bars in the chart represents PepsiCo’s gross margin while the orange line represents its year over year change in gross margin. As can be seen from the chart, PepsiCo’s gross margin do fluctuate depends on which season of the year. For example, its first quarter gross margin is typically the highest in the year. On the other hand, its fourth quarter gross margin is typically the lowest in the year. As we can see from the chart, its gross margin is on a downward trend. Between Q1 2017 and Q2 2018, its gross margin only increased year over year in one quarter (Q3 2017). In Q2 2018, its gross margin declined by 23 basis points. As management have indicated, the compression in its gross margin was mainly due to rising commodity prices as well as transportation costs.

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Can PepsiCo overcome its declining gross margin?

5-year $5 billion savings program

Back in 2012, PepsiCo started a 3-year $3 billion productivity program which aimed at improving its productivity and efficiency. In 2014, the company renewed its initiative with a 5-year $5 billion productivity program that will run through 2019. Management hopes to achieve $1 billion of savings annually through 2019. The impact has been quite positive so far. This is evident in the continual reduction of its operating expense as a percentage of its revenue. PepsiCo’s fiscal 2017 operating expense as a percentage of revenue declined to 38.14% from 2015’s 39.58%. The company’s productivity program has helped to lift its operating margin to 16.54% in 2017 from 14.37% in 2014.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased for two straight quarters

Although PepsiCo’s productivity program has helped improve its operating margin in the past, we noticed that it is becoming much more difficult to extract further savings. We have included in the chart below PepsiCo’s SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue in the past 10 quarters. As can be seen from the chart, its SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased year over year for two straight quarters in 2018. Its SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has declined for all four quarters in 2017.

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue likely to rise in the future

Since economy in the U.S. is at full capacity right now and unemployment rate is at a record low, we expect increases in wage to accelerate going forward. Therefore, PepsiCo’s SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue will likely continue to trend higher. Investors should also keep in mind that as a result of the benefit of a lower tax rate in 2018, PepsiCo is making more investments and this will offset any productivity gains from its savings program (we see these investments to create shareholder value in the long-term though). Here is what management stated in the conference call:

As we have stated previously with the benefit of a lower effective tax rate in 2018, we are making investments to fortify the business as well as having funded the U.S. frontline bonus and these investments will largely offset productivity driven margin improvement."

Innovation should help it to sustain long-term growth

PepsiCo has a portfolio of strong brands include Lay’s, Ruffles, Doritos, Tostitos, Cheetos, Quaker Oatmeal, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, 7 Up, Tropicana, etc. About 90% of PepsiCo’s retail sales are from brands with #1 or #2 sub-category share position. The company is also committed to innovation and has recently launched its zero sugar Gatorade Zero beverage. Management indicated in the conference call that its overall Gatorade brand sales are accelerating recently. In addition, its renewed media campaign (at the expense of rising marketing expense) has helped to increase its net revenue performance.

Risks and Challenges

Beside rising commodity prices, Pepsi’s top and bottom lines can be impacted by unfavourable foreign exchange rates. This was particularly the case in the past quarter due to a strengthening U.S. dollar. If Fed accelerates its interest rate hikes in the second half of 2018, we may see an even stronger U.S. dollar versus other currencies. This will significantly impact PepsiCo’s business, as PepsiCo derives a significant portion of its revenue from markets outside of the United States.

Valuation

PepsiCo is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 19.8x. This is slightly higher than its 5-year average of 19.5x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio of 13.7x is slightly below its 5-year average of 13.8x. Using PepsiCo’s 5-year average P/E ratio of 19.5x and its 2018 EPS guidance of $5.70, we derive a target price of $111.15 per share. The target price is slightly below its current share price of $112.69. Hence, we believe PepsiCo is currently fairly valued.

Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E EV/EBITDA Ratio 5-Year EV/EBITDA PepsiCo 19.8x 19.5x 13.7x 13.8x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

PepsiCo pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is equivalent to a forward dividend yield of 3.3%. In the past 5 years, its trailing 12-month dividend yield is in the range of 2.4% and 3.3%. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.97% is on the high end of its 5-year range.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

PepsiCo is a well-managed company with strong brands that should enable it to grow its business in the next few years. The company has a productivity program to help mitigate its gross margin compression due to rising commodity prices. However, the company may not be able to fully offset the effect of margin compression due to rising SG&A expenses. The company’s share price is currently fully valued. Nevertheless, its dividend yield is currently on the high end of its 5-year range. For dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon, PepsiCo remains a good choice. However, conservative investors may want to apply a higher margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.