TheStreet: Continuing To Profitably Pivot Its Business

Its recent RateWatch sale was opportunistic and paves the way for the company to continue to grow its B2B and B2C segments.

Introduction

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) provides news and information to both the business and consumer markets. Its consumer business is better known to retail investors, led by “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer who writes and blogs on their website, while TheStreet also offers various free and paid newsletter content. TheStreet has also built up an institutional service business, with the Deal and BoardEx driving this business line going forward. Its revenues are made up roughly 50/50 between these two segments.

TheStreet had struggled operationally for many years, swinging from profits to losses, instituting dividends and removing them along with a dependence on its founder, Jim Cramer. I believe the management change that began in 2016 with the hiring of CEO David Callaway, a recent restructuring of its balance sheet, as well as a recent divestiture has the ability to unlock greater value in TheStreet’s properties to the benefit of shareholders.

TheStreet, Inc. represents a strong opportunity for investors. The company has been turning around its operations over the last two years, focusing on cash generation over growth for the sake of growth. It also removed a significant overhang on its balance sheet through a settlement with its preferred shareholder. The real catalyst though has come most recently, as the sale of its RateWatch business which was done at a substantially higher valuation than the overall company is currently being valued at. Good financial content has become more highly valued, despite the proliferation at the freemium end. This increased valuation gives strong support that its other properties are worth more than the market is currently giving it credit for.

I think some investors may be concerned that TheStreet is selling itself off and further reducing its growth drivers; I believe that in narrowing their focus they might now try to utilize their public company premium to acquire a private company with more complementary services. The flat B2C business, led by Jim Cramer's bigger-than-life personality, is also likely a depressant on investor sentiment.

Management Change And Operational Change

In July of 2016, TheStreet brought in David Callaway, former Editor-In-Chief at USA Today, as its new CEO. This has led to a host of management changes over the second half of 2016, including the hiring of a new Chief Marketing Officer, a new Editor-in-Chief, a new President of Institutional Services, and a new Chief Technology Officer.

Management has taken a different view to the business; rather than focusing on the top line solely, they are focusing on making a better performing business. Revenues have declined from $67.7m in 2015 to $63.5m in 2016 to $62.5m in 2017. Free cash flow has improved substantially though, from -$2.5m in 2015 to +$3.4m in 2017. (NB, I excluded the sale of marketable securities in 2016 from this calculation to better show the true operating business, rather than a treasury transaction).

One of the reasons for the improved bottom line is TheStreet's move away from programmatic advertising (which is done automatically), along with referral arrangements like that with Yahoo Finance which is a low margin business with very little stickiness for traffic. Yahoo Finance’s degradation in quality, as an example, was likely an impact on TheStreet’s decision as well. The estimated top-line impact here to the consumer business is around $1m+ annually. TheStreet has made a strategic decision to migrate its better content behind a paywall, with some still remaining free. This helps to attract customers and retain ones that are stickier who make a larger investment in the site. This model attempts to increase the revenue from the same cost of content, usually starting with the free content on the website and e-letters before up-selling to the better margin Premium funnel.

Management also locked up Jim Cramer on a 4 year contract expiring in 2021 to continue to serve as the cornerstone for the company’s consumer business. He is a key content generator and has a loyal following with many retail investors.

Callaway’s experience in surviving the very difficult newspaper business has clearly helped to improve TheStreet’s operational performance, though it does need to look at how to continue to grow this business.

Balance Sheet Restructuring

In 2007, TheStreet issued a $55m preferred share to Technology Cross Ventures (TCV), a venture capital company. It had a very high conversion price of $14.26/share to a 10% share in the company. Essentially, it was a giant overhang as it would have a liquidity preference, similar to debt, on the company’s assets, keeping investors away. Several activist investors, including Spear Point and Cannell Capital, attempted to try to resolve this issue but did not have any luck. Thomas Niel’s article from a year ago gives some good detail on this.

This saga finally came to an end as a new party, 180Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) stepped in to help settle this obligation on November 13, 2017, through a special PIPE financing. TheStreet issued 6.0m shares and made a $20m payment to TCV to settle its obligation; it achieved this by utilizing some of its cash on hand as well as selling $7.85m in common shares to 180Degree or 7.136m shares at the time. TheStreet also added 180Degree’s CEO, Kevin Rendino to the Board of Directors.

Although this transaction was very dilutive (with 13.1m shares being issued), it removed a substantial obligation to the company, with the total compensation to TCV being less than half the value of the preferred shares and making the balance sheet much more secure. TCV ended up with a 12.5% share in the company (above its original preferred deal), albeit at a lesser valuation along with a return of capital.

180Degree’s stake has continued to increase, with insiders now owning 30% of the company:

Source: Def 14A filing, April 2018

Overall, the transactions have led to un-locking the business value of the company, as evidenced by the share price run-up since that time:

It also greatly increased the motivation and economic incentives of the Board and management in line with shareholders, never a bad trait.

Monetization

TheStreet has been focusing more on its B2B business, where revenues were up 7% YOY for fiscal 2017 and into Q1 2018. On the other hand, the B2C business was down 9% YOY and 15% in Q1 2018. The B2C drop is mostly driven by the programmatic spend drop but does have some work to be done.

This product focus made the sale of its RateWatch business to S&P (SPGI) for $33.5m somewhat surprising at first blush. RateWatch was TheStreet’s fastest growing business, matching the Deal/BoardEx YOY growth of 7% and growing 14% in Q1 2018 YOY. I believe this was sold for a couple of reasons though. First, they fetched a very high multiple, selling the business at a Price/Sales level of 4.3x or 13.4x EBITDA. Excluding the BTC business for a moment, if TheStreet's whole BTB business were valued at these levels, that would account for almost the entire market value of the company. SPGI will be able to leverage its database to a greater selection of clients as well, just due to its scale, which should make it an accretive purchase over time.

RateWatch’s clients are also predominantly banks and credit unions. The other two businesses are more focused on institutions, with the Deal being tied to M&A activity etc. and BoardEx on relationships and information; this is more in line with TheStreet’s focus. The RateWatch divestiture sure seems like an opportunistic divestiture, especially given the price received and the positive effect on the balance sheet.

It would have been nicer to have held onto the more profitable business as we see below, but the price TheStreet agreed to was likely above what they had expected:

Fiscal 2017 Deal/Boardex RateWatch Revenue $23.8m $7.7m OpEx ($9.1m) ($1.8m) S&M ($5.5m) ($1.4m) G&A ($7.4m) ($2.0m) D&A ($2.9m) ($1.3m) Operating Income ($1.1m) +$1.2m EBITDA +$1.8m +$2.5m EBITDA Margin 7.6% 32.5%

Source: Company 2017 10K

I believe the company is also committed to turning around the Deal/BoardEx business, and they have seen some substantial cost improvements in their operations recently, while also growing the top-lines as we can see below:

Deal/Boardex 2017 2016 Revenue $23.8m $22.1m OpEx ($9.1m) ($11.2m) S&M ($5.5m) ($5.7m) G&A ($7.4m) ($7.2m) Depn & Amortn ($2.9m) ($3.0m) Operating Income ($1.1m) ($5.0m) EBITDA +$1.8m ($2.0m) EBITDA Margin 7.6% (9.0%)

Source: Company 10-K, 2017

Valuation

The question now is what is next for TheStreet. The company’s market cap, based on 49.2m shares outstanding now sits at $116.60m. The company had $15.5m in cash/marketable securities at the end of Q1 2018 and have now added another $32m (net of fees) from the RateWatch deal to total up to $47.5m in liquidity or 40.7% of its market cap. This implies the company's EV at $69.1m. Its 2017, Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3m, but we need to reduce that by the RateWatch amount of $2.5m, netting $3.8m and giving it an expensive multiple of 18.2x EV/EBITDA.

The RateWatch deal adds another wrinkle to this valuation though, as TheStreet’s B2B business could be quite valuable to another larger player due to its proprietary nature. Management is also likely encouraged by the robust improvement it showed in 2017. If we multiply the Deal/Boardex business by the 4.3x multiple RateWatch just fetched, it could be argued that this business is valued at $102.3m alone to an acquirer, with nothing assigned for the B2C business or the cash on hand. It could be argued that management found a perfect acquirer for RateWatch and that the other businesses may not attract this interest. The proprietary nature of the Deal/BoardEx businesses make them even more rare; companies throughout the media business are starving for content, especially value added content. We can't know whether these assets would capture this type of acquisition multiple, but the operational trends developing in the B2B business will attract investor attention.

If we excluded the value of the B2C business, it could reasonbly be argued that the cash and B2B business alone are worth $149.8m or $3.04 per share, 28% north of the current share price. Assuming just a 1x sales multiple on B2C, this would add a further $31m or $0.63 per share.

Sum Of The Parts Amount B2B $2.07 Cash $0.97 B2C $0.63 Total Sum of Parts $3.67

Source: Author Estimates

The real catalyst now is what the company does with the cash. They have paid dividends in the past and have a 5m share buyback authorized, but it doesn’t seem like a good idea to be buying back shares at $2.37 when you just issued over 13m in shares at around $1 per share. The RateWatch deal and the Preferred restructuring move gives me comfort that they have a good feel for capital allocation. It makes sense to me that they would try to utilize the public company multiple and acquire a private company with a similar type of data background, either for the B2B business or the B2C business. The company also have $173m in NOLs available to assist it in tax sheltering; these currently have a full valuation allowance against them.

Ironically, Seeking Alpha would be a decent target to augment TheStreet’s B2C business. It has a wealth of data collected from both its contributors and users and has followed a similar strategy in reducing (but not eliminating) its free content while focusing on developing value added MarketPlace offerings. There may some difficulty with the crowdsourcing component, but there is a lot of potential synergies. Please note that I have not spoken to anyone at Seeking Alpha, so this is just speculation on my part.

I believe TheStreet's shares still have a lot of room to move up to meet its underlying value, even without the B2C business. The large cash balance will serve as a catalyst in the coming months, in one way or another, as will continued improvements in its underlying business.

Risks

The largest risk I see is more at a macro level; both businesses are tied to the financial markets and a downturn could shake user interest and ability to utilize their products. That said, a downturn will hit most stocks, not just TheStreet.

There is some risk in how management allocates its cash; will they be able to find a property for sale that will be accretive to the company in a meaningful way. If deals become more difficult, management may also come under pressure to "do something" rather than to do the right thing. This includes any return of capital to investors through buybacks or dividends.

Conclusion

In summary, TheStreet trades at a 50% discount to my Sum Of The Parts estimate. The recent sale of its RateWatch business at an attractive multiple places a higher valuation floor on its Deal/BoardEx business, and removed a major overhang on the stock. Changes made by the new management team should continue to drive increases in profitability, and there are multiple paths to value creation (through an acquisition utilizing its significant NOLs) or return of cash to shareholders via dividend or buyback.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time, including short thesis. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TST, TURN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.