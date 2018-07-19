Bill Fleckenstein: Market Could Crash 'Within 6 Months' (Podcast)

He has also been a strident critic of the Federal Reserve and its monetary policy for the last several decades.

Bill Fleckenstein is a money manager with decades of experience, often well known for his critical stance on monetary policy and the Federal Reserve. He often appears on the financial media to talk about his unique stance on the markets. Bill and I see eye to eye when it comes to things like monetary policy and so I wanted to have him on my podcast to get his current take on the state of the markets today – especially after fed chair Jerome Powell has been dominating headlines for the last two days.

In my most recent podcast with Bill, we discussed a multitude of things, including the state of monetary policy today, why he thinks the stock market will crack within the next six months, why he believes Paul Krugman to be "a world-class idiot" and his sharp tongued criticism of Fed chairs dating all the way back to Alan Greenspan.I also asked Bill about the state of the precious metals market and the price of gold, in particular. I wanted to get his stance as to whether or not he thought gold prices were being manipulated and whether or not they would ever catch a bid again anytime soon. Bill shared with me some of his experience dealing with some of the world's best known precious metal traders and he also offered his take as to why he believes quantitative tightening isn’t going to last much longer.To conclude, Bill talks about why he short a tiny bit of Apple (AAPL) and why he believes that Tesla's (TSLA) equity is worth zero.For the full podcast interview, listen to the link below.

Additional disclosure: Fleck is short AAPL, QTR is short TSLA and long gold