Adobe: Thesis Intact Ahead Of Q3

Adobe (ADBE)'s F2018 second quarter results was another solid quarter with consistent revenue growth and strong margins. We will discuss the highlights from the latest quarter and discuss the outlook for the upcoming third quarter results. We continue to view Adobe as a core holding for investors looking for exposures in the technology and growth equity space.

2018 Q2 Earnings Review

Adobe continued its impressive revenue growth as Q2 revenue increased by 24% year over year to $2.2 billion. The second quarter revenue came in $40 million ahead of consensus and operating margin improved to 40%, a 300bps improvement from last year. Despite the decline in operating profit from Q1, we think the current level is highly applaudable and think it would be a success if Adobe could maintain 40% margin going forward.

Digital Media again grew 28% to $1.55 billion (Creative at $1.3 billion and Document Cloud at $243 million). Digital Media is Adobe's largest segment and houses its flagship products including Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, InDesign etc. The impressive growth at this segment has supported the underlying strength of this stock in the last few years. It is just so much easier to do everything else right when your largest segment is consistently growing at just shy of 30% every year.

Digital Experience grew 18% to $586 million, sustaining the momentum from the last few quarters. This segment houses Adobe's tools for marketers that aim to help companies better market to consumers. The segment has seen its growth slowed down since 2017 Q3 but it also accounts for a smaller part of the revenue. The segment is seeing higher competition as a large number of competitors fight for the same wallet from companies' marketing department.

We think Adobe's competitive advantage lies in its experience in running a seamless cloud-based service that can be integrated with its Digital Media assets. Adobe has deep relationships with the marketing and creative departments at most companies and it has been able to leverage that relationship to establish itself as a relevant player in digital marketing.

Another closely watched metric is Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") in Digital Media, which includes Creative and Document Cloud.

During Q2 2018, Creative ARR grew an impressive 33% to reach $5.37 billion, continuing its strong momentum from the previous quarters. Adobe has done a commendable job in onboarding its users from legacy applications to its Creative Cloud platform, which results in high recurring revenue.

Document Cloud ARR also saw another quarter of accelerated growth that came in at 33% and ARR reached $694 million. Despite its smaller size compared to Creative, the impressive growth out of this segment is crucial to the continued success of Digital Media.

F2018 Q3 Outlook

Adobe provided guidance in which it expects revenue of $2.24 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 for the third quarter. Adobe expects Digital Media to grow 25% over last year and Digital Experiences to grow 15% over last year. The company also expects to add $310 million of net new Digital Media ARR.

We think there are a few tailwinds for Adobe including the pricing increases implemented by Adobe in the second quarter and the rumor that its popular Photoshop app is coming to iPad. The above guidance also does not include the acquisition of Magento, which is expected to contribute $40 million of revenue in the second half of 2018. We will discuss Magento below.

Magento Acquisition

Magento was previously sold to private equity firm Permira by eBay(NASDAQ:EBAY) before being acquired by Adobe. Adobe's foray into e-commerce will likely bring together its existing digital marketing offerings and the mid-market transactional platform from Magento. We think there are obvious challenges in the face of an integration that will span across two separate systems and two sets of customers. How Adobe will integrate the Magento platform in a seamless way is critical to the success of this acquisition.

As we have seen in the share price of Shopify (SHOP), the market for serving SMID merchants has exploded and is continuing to grow. Adobe wants to accelerate its slower-growing Digital Experience segment by getting into the higher-growth e-commerce segment. We think its flawless track record of execution certainly could help Magento upgrade its products and perhaps enter the enterprise market in some ways. We believe it is still early days for the acquisition and we would expect more details about the strategy for Magento and integration on the Q3 conference call as the deal closed on June 19.

Putting Everything Together

Adobe is the dominant player in the creative software space with its unparalleled suite of products that are deeply ingrained in designers around the world. Adobe also continues to compete with its rivals including Salesforce (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL) in the digital marketing space (now e-commerce too with the Magento acquisition). Adobe has proven its ability to grow its Digital Media segment consistently and it has sought to expand its Digital Experience segment by tapping into the e-commerce space through the acquisition of Magento. We think the e-commerce market is a high-growth area that will provide another exciting market for Adobe in the years ahead. We continue to believe that Adobe constitutes a core holding for technology investors due to its dominant market position and proven track record of accretive growth and execution. We expect another strong Q3 in September and await more details around post-acquisition plans for Magento.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.