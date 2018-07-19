Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) CEO Ed Heffernan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2018 8:30 AM ET

By now, you should have received a copy of the Company's second quarter 2018 earnings release. If you haven't, please call AdvisIRy Partners at 212-750-5800. On the call today, we have Ed Heffernan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Data; and Charles Horn, Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Data.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and the uncertainties described in the Company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC. Alliance Data has no obligation to update the information presented on the call.

Also, on today's call, our speakers will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe will provide useful information for investors. Reconciliation of those measures to GAAP will be posted on the Investor Relations website at alliancedata.com.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ed Heffernan. Ed?

Ed Heffernan

Great. Thanks, Vikki. And good morning, everyone. Joining me today as always, is Charles Horn, our CFO, and he will provide an update on the second quarter results. And then, I’ll add some color and update our 2018 outlook. We plan to keep the prepared remarks to about 20 minutes, so we can dedicate more time to Q&A. Charles?

Charles Horn

Thanks, Ed.

Let’s turn to slide four and talk about the consolidated results. Pro forma revenue increased 8% to $1.97 billion for the second quarter 2018, led by double-digit growth at LoyaltyOne and Card Services. EPS increased 59% to $3.93 for the second quarter of 2018, aided by onetime foreign tax benefit, which reduced the GAAP effective tax rate to approximately 14% for the second quarter. Core EPS increased 31% to $5.01, using a core effective tax rate of approximately 24%, which excludes the one-time foreign tax benefit. Lastly, we spent approximately $100 million on share repurchases during the second quarter while dropping our corporate leverage ratio to 2.5x compared to our covenant of 3.5x, and the end of Q1 2018 of 2.7x.

Let’s go to the next slide and talk about the hot topic of the last few days, delinquencies. Even though delinquency trends improved during the quarter, as shown on the chart, the delinquency rate of 5.5% at quarter-end was above our expectations. The miss was primarily due to the influence of TDRs, modified accounts and during the first quarter 2018 primarily from FEMA-designated disaster areas.

What is the TDR? It is essentially our hardship program which is designed to help card holders with extenuating circumstances get back on their feet after an event, such as a hurricane. The program reduces minimum payment rates, lowers interest rates and suspends late fees. The maximum timeframe an account can stay in the program is 12 months and the accounts are not allowed to bounce into in out of the program. As you saw in the first quarter 10-Q, we added a number of accounts into the program following the natural disasters like last year.

It is important to note the TDR accounts are not removed from delinquency calculations which can create noise in the delinquency trends. Why? Because there are three outcomes. The first, the account makes the payment and stays in the existing aging bucket; second, the account makes three consecutive payments and returns to current status; and third, the account misses two consecutive payments or three payments over 12 months is removed from the program and ages to charge off.

As accounts are added to the TDR program, a higher reserve rate is applied to these balances, assuming there’s a higher probability of later default. Reserve rate for TDRs is currently at 28%. We feel good that our allowance for bad debt reserve is adequate. For June, we were wrong about the timing of the recidivism. It was a little faster than expected. TDR accounts in the mid to late stages of delinquency who have not met the payment requirements have begun to roll to charge-offs and will do so in the next several months. Past program experience suggests the majority of the drag should resolve by the end of the third quarter.

In summary, there are two important takeaways. The first, the high reserve rate for TDRs covers off any future P&L risk; and second, any pressure to net loss rates from recidivism in our TDR program will be mitigated by improving recovery rates. Accordingly, we remain confident that we’re tracking to approximately a 6% net loss rate for 2018.

Let’s go to the next slide and talk about our segment results. Starting with LoyaltyOne, pro forma revenue increased 12% to $315 million. Breaking down the quarter, AIR MILES pro forma revenue increased 1% from the second quarter of 2017. Importantly, AIR MILES issued increased 2% compared to the second quarter of 2017, benefiting from increased promotional activity by the Bank of Montreal. BrandLoyalty’s revenue increased 34% from the second quarter of 2017 as customer bookings were up double digits from the prior year. As we have talked about before, some bookings are event-driven and the FIFA World Cup helped the second quarter.

Turing to Epsilon. Revenue decreased 5% to $514 million. Similar to the first quarter, agency revenue dropped more than 20% due to client losses in the CPG sector from consolidation and budget cuts. Importantly, strong expense management and the favorable shift in revenue mix allowed us to increase EBITDA margins and maintain the same level of adjusted EBITDA as the second quarter 2017.

Lastly, Card Services revenue increased 14% to $1.15 billion, consistent with the growth rate in average card receivables. And adjusted EBITDA in that increased 10% to $336 million. Net loss rates improved sequentially by 30 basis points as the recovery rates improved from high single digits in the first quarter to mid-teens in the second quarter. The second quarter reserve rate remained at 6.8% and should drop over the remainder of 2018 as the net loss rates improve to the high-5% range in the third quarter and to the mid-5% range in the fourth quarter.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Ed.

Ed Heffernan

Thanks, Charles.

If everyone could turn to slide 7, I guess, I would comment that the second quarter is probably the best quarter we’ve posted in terms of operational effectiveness in quite some time. Unfortunately, it was a bit overshadowed by the noise that Charles just talked about on the delinquency front that hopefully we can help over communicate today and in the future.

So, first on LoyaltyOne, it’s been a long road back ever since we had the issues in the program couple of years ago up in Canada where Parliament decided to change the laws around how we run the program. And so, we’ve been building, building, building really over the past year and a half. And finally, in Q2, we saw a return to double-digit pro forma revenue and EBITDA. And LoyaltyOne includes both the Canadian AIR MILES business as well as our European-based BrandLoyalty businesses. And so, the first return to double-double in quite some time and it was really probably the big news, was the key expansion by our largest client or sponsor in the AIR MILES program in Canada, which is Bank of Montreal, which essentially really decided to put their shoulder into it and added a real kicker in terms of additional incentives for people to use the card and use the program. So, that was a big vote of confidence from BMO and we appreciate it.

And then, finally, the key metric AIR MILES issued since we get paid based on the number of miles that are issued, which has been struggling ever since the model came into question, couple of years ago. And it’s been a long battle back. And we finally did in fact break above water in Q2 with a couple points of positive issuance for the first time in a year and a half, and that’s a very good sign. More importantly, as I look at it -- the outlook for Q3 and Q4, the momentum is beginning to pick up. And that suggests that we are past sort of the rebuilding stage and have returned now to growth, which is good news. We also announced an additional sponsor of Telus, one of the big telecom players up in Canada and then in BrandLoyalty a deal with Kroger to take a look at seeing if our grocery loyalty programs would be effective in the U.S.

Okay. For the second half guide, we don’t see things slowing down. We see a continuation of strong results from both AIR MILES and from BrandLoyalty that we saw in the second quarter. And actually, we expect the key metric AIR MILES issued to actually accelerate in the back half. So, overall, I would suggest that LoyaltyOne is back on its feet and doing quite well.

Epsilon, as we’ve guided to, we knew the first half would be soft. Revenue was down in the first half. But again, as Charles mentioned, this is primarily pass-through, low-margin agency business. Frankly, we’re deemphasizing those types of areas. And as a result, you saw the softness there. The adjusted, however we held for the first half, up 4% and tracking to sort of that mid-single-digit guidance that we want for the year. We’re using some additional dollars from the tax windfall, as we mentioned last year, for additional development in our various digital channels.

Second half, we do have a decent visibility on mid-single-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. Both are probably big growth engines, the auto and the Conversant CRM revenue are tracking to double-digit growth. And that’s approximately half of Epsilon and the other businesses relatively stable or flat, and that’s where we get our mid single digits. And so, we’ll be talking more in Q3 as Epsilon begins to contribute along with the other two businesses.

All right. Let’s turn to slide nine, Card Services. Obviously, it’s been another very strong first half of the year, 14% revenue growth. EBITDA growth started soft due to the higher loss rates and then moved from a minus 4% in Q1 to plus 10% in Q2. And that’s really being driven by the loss rates continuing to tick down as we move throughout the year. We’ve got almost 20% average receivable growth for active programs, and 12% reported. I’ll get into that a little bit. And then, we also are spending significant dollars in the innovation funds to support various consumer, as we call them bells and whistles, on both the frictionless mobile initiatives, as well as building out our consumer deposit platform.

Our second half guide is going to be very familiar in terms of the revenue and receivable growth because it looked very similar to the first half. The adjusted EBITDA again, which includes the cost of funds and the cost of bad debt, will continue to ramp up. So, we did minus 4 in Q1, plus 10 in Q2, and we should be in the 20% range in the second half. The net loss rates, which again is the ultimate driver of the credit expense, we guided to a high-6 in Q1; we came in at 6.7. We guided to a mid-6 in Q2; we came in little better at 6.4. And we are currently tracking nicely to high-5s in Q3 and mid-5s in Q4. And as Charles mentioned, that will give us approximately 6% for the year. We believe the noise from the first half is largely gone. And the delinquency rates which caused the hubbub over the last week or so in fact did decline. They were up 60 basis points in April and they declined to up only 40 basis points in June. Importantly, the early stage delinquencies have narrowed to up 25 basis points in June, which bodes well through the future.

I do want to take two minutes to talk a little bit more and circle back to the June delinquency concern that Charles covered. We did guide to a significant improvement in year-over-year delinquency rates during Q2. The actual results did show improvement from 60 basis points over prior year in April to 40 basis points in June. While that was a significant improvement, we had in fact guided to even better results. We do not factor in those hardship accounts that still remain, neither cured nor written off. This overstated the June delinquency number by roughly 30 of the 40 basis points. And thus, the normal run rate would have been only about 10% higher -- 10 basis points higher than the prior year.

Why do we make the distinction? Well, probably, the simple reason is, these accounts are placed in hardship back in the first quarter of this year. And importantly, they were fully reserved for in the first quarter of this year at a 28% reserve rate versus our less than 7% rate for the entire portfolio. So, they were completely covered off in Q1. This means that the P&L hit was already taken in Q1. And whenever some portion of these accounts flow to write off and out of delinquency, it’s already been covered in expense. So, internally, when we carve out these accounts, when we do our internal analyses, since they’re viewed as noise, since it’s hard to compare a 28% reserve versus the 7% reserve for the portfolio, you get a little bit of apples and oranges. Our internal analysis continues to support loss rates stepping down nicely from the high 6s, as predicted to the mid-6s as predicted to the high-5s and then to the mid-5s in Q4 when recoveries are fully ramped. Frankly, I do apologize for the poor communication and will try to over communicate going forward on these complicated items. The bottom line, however, is that the credit quality within the portfolio looks quite good and losses are trending down nicely to plan.

All right. Page 10, bunch of credit metrics that you can look at, at your leisure. What I’d like to do is get into little bit more detail of what we’re trying to do strategically with the business, which is starting on page 11.

Let’s talk about the first half credit sales. And when you look at the active clients, those are clients that are not in liquidation or bankruptcy or have been terminated. And if you look at just those active clients, our credit sales are up a very healthy 12% during the quarter. Even though the printed credit sales growth was only 2%, it was masked by the liquidating files of Bon Ton, Gander Mountain and Virgin America. So, what’s left is obviously doing quite well.

Probably the most important item, frankly, that we focus on here is the whole strategic shift off-mall. And essentially the new clients, and that’s really represented by the new clients of the new vintages, those who signed between 2015 and ‘18, they are up approximately 70% year-over-year, now represent over quarter or roughly a quarter of the entire credit sales of the business, which if you think of the size of it is fairly remarkable. And what this means is we have made a strategic decision to shift very heavily to where the growth is, and a lot of that is off-mall. We do think that with this shift in place that this will account for probably over half of the file within two years. And as a result, the concerns over the concentrations in our traditional soft good apparel should dissipate at this strategy unfolds. So, we’re making for a much stronger business going forward. And you can see it behind the numbers.

Turning also now to receivable growth, same story for those accounts that are not in liquidation or bankruptcy. You’ll see our active accounts are almost up 20% year-over-year. And that is from the newer vintages; again sort of that off-mall strategy, they are actually up 110% versus prior year. So, again, the strategy is shifting to where the growth is. I think, it’s something that you will see an acceleration in that as we move forward. Okay. And so, now, we will move to finally loss rates since we are getting near the end here.

Finally, this long process of normalizing loss rates, I get the question all the time of what do you target, what is the right loss rate. And what I would say is, if you went back a long time to sort of pre-great recession, we have found that sort of the optimal level to run the portfolio at to generate the sort of 30 plus percent ROEs and above-industry averages in terms of our ROAs et cetera that we like to run the file at about a 6% overall loss rate, plus or minus.

During the great recession era, that trended up to about 8%, and then, post-recession is this sort of over-earning space where losses went below trend as there were frankly fewer and fewer people who qualified for credit. As people returned to the marketplace, you saw this normalization, which started to take place at the end of ‘15, ‘16, ‘17, and we finishing it out this year. And all we’re doing is we’re just returning back to the trend that we had for the last 13 years.

And so, we’re at the end of that thankfully. And from a guidance perspective, when we talk about that, we expect pro forma revenue to be up 10% to about $8.5 billion; core EPS, we expect up somewhere between 16% and 19%. Growth rate by quarters, you will see the big jump from Q1 to Q2 as earnings move very quickly from 13% to 31% and revenue doubled as well. We expect, as we move into Q3, another very strong performance. If you think of it, earnings in the first quarter were about 4.5 bucks and then we move into second quarter have 5 handle, as we move into the third quarter, have a 6 handle. And again, that’s the acceleration that we’ve been talking about.

On the revenue side, couple of things going on there. We are running a bit softer than original thought. But, we expect zero impact to profits or cash flow. Essentially, two factors Card Services, Bon Ton, which was an $800 million file. Usually, these accounts go into bankruptcy and then they’re prepackaged, can come back. Bon Ton went into liquidation, which means everything must go, and that severely obviously, the runoff and in the accounts occurs much faster and that hits our top line. We’ve already offset it in the expense line. So, it shouldn’t really change anything from the cash flow or profits.

At Epsilon, we’re taking a proactive approach there. There are certain verticals in the agency business, frankly, primarily the CPG or the packaged goods vertical that are just real tough verticals right now that we are deemphasizing because there is just no margin there. And as a result, you don’t have a cash flow impact but you do have some low margin revenue that won’t be flowing through.

Overall, I think, the move at Epsilon is a good move in the sense of we’re focusing on where the good margin is. And obviously, from a core EPS perspective, unlike the past couple of years where we’re looking at a really big back-end right now in the first half, our core EPS is already up 22% and our full-year guidance is only 16% to 19%. So, we don’t have the big backend bet that people would get concerned about in prior years. And so, I think Charles and I would say, we’re increasingly comfortable with the visibility of the guidance and we will probably tweak it to the good, hopefully in Q3.

And with that, I think we’ll go ahead and open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Sanjay Sakhrani with KBW.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thanks. Good morning. Charles, on the TDR noise, can you clarify how we’re thinking about the provision impact going forward? I respect that you guys said that you’ve taken most of the provision hit already. But, I heard you also talk about the offset from higher recovery rates. So, looking ahead, when we think about your charge-off rate averaging about 6% for the year, is it true that then the provisioning impact going forward would be less than that because you’ve already provisioned for some of those losses?

Charles Horn

Yes. So, there is a couple of ways to look at it. I will start off with what you’re saying, which is, yes, the provision is already set up. As Ed and I both talked about, we put up a 20% reserve against those accounts. So, we feel more than comfortable that’s going to cover us. The second point to really think about with the TDR is we have good experience estimating how many fall out where we’re sometimes off, and how quickly they will fall out of the program which is what caught us little bit off guard. So, history would tell us that we’re in good shape in terms our estimates for Q3 loss rates. We’re guiding to high-5s for Q3, that’s up 40 basis points year-over-year that should more than accommodate the noise coming through from the TDRs and then you see the further improvement in the fourth quarter. On recovery rates, we talked about high single digit recoveries, Q1; mid teens, Q2; should drop -- go up to close to 20%, Q3; and could be north of that in Q4. So that’s part of the reason we’re comfortable with our loss rate guidance as they could put little pressure on your gross principal loss rates, but the better recovery rates mitigate it and keep us on track for that 6% approximate loss rate for the year.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay. And then, second question is on leverage. You mentioned, it fell to 2.5 times and I think should drop to the 2s by the end of the year. I guess, when you think about the go-forward expectations on leverage, how much -- or what’s the level that you get to where you maintain all the optimality you need for a variety of different reasons, but also can be more aggressive on capital management? Maybe you could just talk about the go-forward expectations on capital management, and especially next year?

Ed Heffernan

Yes. It’s Ed. I think, that as you mentioned, we will continue to participate on the buyback front, also supporting capital in the Card Services area. So, even doing that, yes, we’re going to get close to about a 2% leverage -- 2 times leverage by the end of the year. That’s pretty conservative for us. We tend to fluctuate between 2 and 3. What we want to do is we want to keep, as you called it the optimality, going forward for whether there may be a significant file out there that requires additional capital or any other items that we want to deal with. So, I think Sanjay, I don’t see us really heading back to 3. I think, the 2 and 2.5 certainly seems very reasonable and gives us the type of dry powder that we could put to work very quickly, either on capital management, as you call it, or if there is a couple of big files out there.

Sanjay Sakhrani

And I’m sorry. Are there a couple of big files out there, as you’re looking at the pipeline?

Ed Heffernan

Yes.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Meuler with Baird.

Jeff Meuler

Yes. Thank you. Just trying to -- love to get a number just to better clarify the hurricane impacts versus the non-hurricane impact. Outside of the FEMA zones, roughly what are the delinquencies up on a year-over-year basis, in either Q2 or in June, if you have that?

Charles Horn

So, that’s what we tried to provide you on that one slide, which is 30 basis points of the 40 basis points, is attributable to the FEMA zones, which went into the TDR. So, we would tell you that the natural migration or a run rate as Ed would call, it’s about 10 basis points up year-over-year. You can really see it in a couple of ways, as Ed talked about the improvement in the early stage delinquencies. If you look at some of the new account information and the trust, you will see the new accounts for ‘18 are aging to loss or moving to loss lower are slower than what they were in ‘17 and ‘16. The natural trends are beneficial in terms of delinquency. You’ll get little bit of noise from the hardship program, as we talked about. That’s the overall -- the profile is meeting up to the expectations we had coming into the year. So, about 10 basis points would be what we said it would be at June.

Jeff Meuler

And I guess the 25 basis-point early stage, I get that that’s improving, but on a 6 percentish rate, 25 basis points sill sounds somewhat material to me. Is there -- I wouldn’t think there would be a TDR impact in there. Is there, or just any color on what’s going on that it’s still up 25 basis points?

Charles Horn

Well, I’d put it this way. There’s substantial improvements from what it was. I wouldn’t attribute very much of that to TDR. It just takes a certain period of time for things to work through, but we’d tell you, it’s heading in the right direction.

Jeff Meuler

Okay. And then, just finally, can you just clarify what tax rate you’re assuming in the full-year guidance, since there was a Q2 benefit? Thank you.

Charles Horn

So, for the first half of the year on core, it was a 24.2% rate. We guided initially starting year around 25. So, it could come in favorable which would definitely push us toward the higher end of our core EPS estimate. Did I say, 25? I meant 24. My bad. We guided to 25. It could come in around as low as 24 for the year.

Your next question comes from the line of Ashish Sabadra with Deutsche Bank.

Ashish Sabadra

My question was about the recovery rates. The consumer is a bit more levered today than he was two years back. Does that affect any of your assumption around the recovery rate, even with ramping up in house recovery?

Ed Heffernan

The recovery rates themselves, much like how we spool up the various vintages, all has to do with the way the curve works Ashish is once we brought it in-house that took time. Then, you needed to get your hundreds of collectors ready to go and train them up. And then, obviously, they become more and more productive as time unfolds. And that’s why we were in I guess high single digits in the first quarter. We ended the second quarter around 15%. And the way the curve looks compared to what we did right after the great recession, it’s almost bang on. So that as we head into Q3, Q4, it’s really less to do with the consumer and more to do with having the internal group reaching full productivity and run rate. And so, our recoveries should continue to creep up, even without factoring in the consumer.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s helpful. And maybe a question on Epsilon. So, headwinds in agency that effected the first half of the year. But as you look at the second half, are there anything else to watch out for? So, you have -- the auto and CRM is definitely areas of strength, but are there any potential unexpected things that could crop up, which could affect the growth profile in the back half or going forward.

Ed Heffernan

Well, that’s certainly a good question. I mean, we’ve been surprised in the past, as everyone knows. So, we’re being fairly cautious in our commentary on Epsilon back half. What we’re looking at is really the book that’s built right now. And right now, it looks like the softness on the CPG side and agency is passing -- or sorry, it’s going to hit its anniversary. And as a result, just based on that, that should pop us back to that mid single digit growth rate. Other than that, you know, we’re not going try to figure out, hey, if everything goes great, we could be higher than that. We’re just saying, just based strictly on what hit their anniversary levels, and it should pop back to sort of mid single digit by Q3.

You next question comes from the line of Jason Deleeuw with Piper Jaffray.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks for taking the questions. The receivables growth for the file, it looks like it’s now going to be about 12%. So, I think it was originally mid-teens for the year. Can you just walk through kind of the details for why the growth’s come in a little bit slower?

Ed Heffernan

Yes, sure. I think that again we tried to lay out the difference between sort of the true business itself, the active clients. What you’re looking at is almost 20% growth in the active client portfolio itself. The difference between 19% and the 12% is nothing more than the liquidations that are taking place as we said. Bon Ton is a big one. Bon Ton was $800 million. And initially, based on what most retailers do, we assumed a prepackaged bankruptcy, they come out, and it would be a very slow attrition in the file. They went into liquidation, and -- as did the other two. And as a result, those files are going from $1.5 billion in receivables to $800 million by the end of the year. And that causes the reported number to be different from the active number.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks for that. And then I just want to touch on the strategic shift off-mall and just seeing the credit sales and receivables growth for the new clients, the 2015 to 2018 signings; and then, just seeing kind of the active clients category, strong growth there. What should we think about the receivables growth for portfolio after this strategic shift is complete? And is there any help you can give us on the addressable market opportunity, is it bigger or smaller than what you had before? And just any commentary on how ADS competes there; do you feel like you compete there as well or better or worse just any color on that? Thank you.

Ed Heffernan

Sure. No, it’s a good question. And the shift in the strategy is again, we have targeted a 15% growth rate in the file for the next several years. We believe the addressable market which would be the traditional market, plus frankly a lot of new verticals that are shifting dollars out of traditional TV spend and radio spend and everything else, and into this data-driven, personalized marketing, essentially trying to get a handle on the individual customer. We found that the addressable market in our opinion has actually grown. So, if you have the traditional sort of sandbox that we play in, and then, you add into that certain verticals that didn’t even exist before, the big pure ecom players that are growing so fast and want us to take all that SKU level information and slice and dice it and run a million marketing programs, the Wayfair.com, the Build.com, you’ll see a number of more -- of those announce more in the fall. That’s a whole new market for us which I think is good. Additional verticals such as the IKEAs of the world and the Viking Cruises of the world which frankly we never had before, it wasn’t really something that they had a huge interest in all this personalized marketing. And so, those are new verticals as well that are coming in.

And then, finally, with the so-called, I don’t know if I’d call it the death of the department store, but certainly the trouble that the department store is you’re having a number of these very prominent brands that use the department store as their base and therefore were captured in the department store cards, which as you know, those department store card portfolios are way too big for us. And so, these brands are now not needing that base anymore and they’re establishing boutiques with a big ecom play. And so, there’s probably 12 or 15 clients there. And then, finally, another sector would be the beauty sector, such as Ulta Beauty, which frankly they weren’t even around before when most people were going into the department stores into the beauty counters, and those things are growing like crazy.

So, I think the overall market, which we initially thought was somewhere around $35 billion is probably more in the $45 billion to $50 billion at this point I think, which sounds surprising. But the fact of the matter is, dollars -- everyone needs to replicate a certain business model that exists out there at a very, very, very large player, which is, I need to know who you are and what you bought down at the SKU level. And unless you have that ecosystem, you can’t do it. And so, that’s what we’re doing for all of these retailers.

Your next question is from the line of Andrew Jeffrey with SunTrust.

Andrew Jeffrey

Just as a follow-up on Jason’s question, it’s helpful to see the active portfolio performance, and thank you for that. Can you compare that to what you have seen in the past, in past vintages, as far as how those -- how newer customers pool up? Is this is a faster ramp, and this mobile, and do weather initiatives contribute to that, or is this about right for say prior three years’ vintage performance?

Charles Horn

I guess, the way we would answer it, Andrew, is you’re correct in your assessment that the new programs we’re adding are much quicker in ramp. To go back eight, nine years, Ed and I would say you that a new private label program would go from 0 to 50 million receivables over three-year period. We now are adding private label programs that are going from 0 to 200 million plus and receivables over three-year window. So, we’re definitely bringing in a different group of retailer. It -- have the same soft goods bias. It’s ramping much quicker. So, the growth profile is much nicer than what we historically would’ve said for a new private label startup.

Ed Heffernan

Yes. I would also say, Andrew, and it’s a great question. And this cuts across all the verticals. So, it’s not just the clients being somewhat different. There is a sense of urgency out there, like you wouldn’t believe, right? It’s the fear of I’ve got to catch up, I’ve got to get this ecosystem of my own where I can recognize who it is down to the individual level, what they purchased online, offline and find that price points that would trigger one extra sale per year than otherwise. So, the sense of urgency, which probably comes with the shrinking life or sort of career life of the various execs, probably has something to do with it as well.

Andrew Jeffrey

And just as a follow-up, if an investor asks me or asserts, hey, it looks like Alliance is seeing greater impact from the hurricanes, from some of the forbearance in the TDRs than other lenders, and what’s going on there? How you address your -- the impact you’re seeing versus maybe what other card-based businesses maybe seeing in those FEMA zones?

Ed Heffernan

Yes. I think, frankly, I think, it’s a fair question and it’s -- a lot has to do with how we approach our clients. We take everyone who is in that FEMA zone, and the big question is why we’re still talking about hurricanes this way in the game. And what we did is we took everyone in the FEMA zone. We froze those accounts October and November last year; we started to unfreeze them December and January. And then, once we could reach out to these folks, those who needed it were put into the hardship programs which was first quarter, reserved against it, and now they’re going to ping pong around between curing or writing off. To us, it’s a tail that exists out there that needs to bleed off. Does it change our P&L? No. Does it change what we’re going to expense? No. It’s already been taken care of. So, it may be that we’re all private label, and private label got hit a little bit harder as opposed to co-brands, or general purpose cards, but -- or it could be the way that we do a blanket freeze on these FEMA-related, if you want to call, a bit more consumer friendly. But at this point, it’s noise that’s in the delinquency numbers already been reserved for. So, it’s really a nonissue at this point.

Your next question comes from the line of David Togut with Evercore ISI.

David Togut

Could you quantify same-store credit sales in Q2?

Ed Heffernan

Well, you have in there, David, a lot of the ramp-ups of the newer advantages as well. So, as you know, when we’re starting a program, the retailer could be doing 2% growth but we’re ramping up a card program. So, it could be 20% growth at those retailers. And then, some of the more mature retailers, they’re probably doing -- we’re probably doing I would say 2% or 3% comps on that. You throw in the new retailers that are ramping up very, very quickly, and you’re moving into the -- probably into the high single digits, something like that.

David Togut

Got it. And then, just as a follow-up with the all important holiday retail season around the corner, are there any specific online marketing initiatives you can implement at let’s say, your more traditional mall-based retailers to help them get through Q4 successfully?

Ed Heffernan

Yes. That’s a great question. Yes. We are -- I can tell you, there is a huge amount of interest, obviously from that client base, to make sure that the holiday season is a good one. And so, we are loading up and we’re getting in front of it now a lot of these programs that are, if you want to call them, follow-up digital type campaign, so that if you went into the store or you bought a significant item for a couple of hundred dollars, we will use the SKU level information and behavioral information and we will find a way to come back to you most likely in an online capacity with an offer for an accessory, at the right price, reach you on the right channel. Right now, our retailers run about 20% of their sales are still are online. We are running over 40% of our sales are online, meaning that the vast bulk of what we do are these follow-up type campaigns that’s driving the incremental sale to the retailer. So, expect, if you haven’t been flooded yet during last holiday, you can assume that we’ll be flooding you this year.

Your next question is from the line of Darrin Peller with Wolfe Research.

Darrin Peller

Just the first question is on -- just to be clear, there is no new non-core or problematic portfolios you see right now that will become non-core or non-active, as far as you can tell right now? I just want to clarify that first of all.

Ed Heffernan

That’s correct. I think Bon Ton is by far the big one in the 10.

Darrin Peller

And then, the timing that we should expect -- everything to be really clean with CDRs pass-through at this point, your opinion would be late third quarter into fourth quarter that we get clean results. I just want to make sure we all know what to expect exactly.

Charles Horn

Yes. Darrin, history would say that by the end of the third quarter, it should pretty well have cleared through.

Darrin Peller

And then, let me shift to a more of a strategic question. On the Epsilon side of the business, I think there is some assets there that aren’t performing as well as you would have expected going back couple of years ago. And so, when you start with Epsilon, are there any strategic areas that you could potentially prove or think might need restructuring further that could either be sold off, just if you could touch on that? And then maybe follow-up with just revisiting the timeline in your mind and the Board’s mind around how long you’d be giving yourselves and the stock and -- before you decide to actually execute on other strategic initiatives for the whole Company?

Ed Heffernan

Yes. Obviously, I need to be careful in how position it. But needless to say, I think that Epsilon’s overall performance has been softer than anticipated over the last several years, frankly. And I think that there have been discussions at the Board level that started a couple years ago. I can tell you right now, they have picked up fairly dramatically over the last year. And so, from that perspective, we are not sitting around with hope as our strategy. And we are looking at all the assets of the Company on now a more intensive basis. And I think that by -- as we move into the back half and we look at the performance. If the performance is there, that’s great. If the performance is only modest, my guess is, there will be more pressure to do something. That’s probably about as far as I can go.

Your next question is from the line of Vincent Caintic with Stephens.

Vincent Caintic

Hey, thanks. Good morning, guys. And I also want to thanks for the details on the card sales for the new and total active clients. That’s very helpful. And I noticed you’ve been getting some account wins and then, conversely that there’s been some issues with peers in terms of retailer accounts and lots of switching of retailers with new card partnerships. I was just wondering if you could discuss the competitive environment. And then also when you win accounts or when you renew accounts, how are the margins upon renewal and for accounts that might win going forward? Thanks.

Ed Heffernan

Yes. It’s fair question. I think, that there is really sort of two markets that are out there. One is the store cards that are co-brands, and that means the Visa, MasterCard, big programs. There is probably, what, two dozen very large portfolios that are multibillion-dollar portfolios that are out there. And they are kind of up for grabs every time there is a renewal talk. And frankly, those are the ones that sort of the big players, the big banks are buying for on an ongoing basis. And my suspicion would be that the competitive level is quite high. What we have done is we have sort of confined ourselves to almost exclusively private label, which is less attractive to the big banks because the balances are so small. If it’s a $500 balance versus a $3,000 balance, that’s of less interest to a big bank to move the needle. And that has proved to be very effective over the years. Also 90% plus of our new clients are starting from scratch, which means that you need to have had a number of vintages that you signed every single year to keep that ramp going. And that requires a lot of patience and it requires bringing a client from nothing to significance over a longer period of time. Again, that doesn’t really move the needle at the big banks. And that’s our sweet spot.

If it’s if it is a co-brand, most likely, I would say 85% of our co-brands are accommodations to clients who already have a private label card. So that maybe there’s an extra 5% or 10% of the customer base that would like the co-brand option as opposed to just private label. But since that’s the case, we already have the private label, we’re going to get the co-brand, we don’t run into the tough competition that I think is out there in the general purpose card arena. So, long story short, as long as we can stay in our sandbox and focus on what we do, then I think we’re in good shape. As soon as we start venturing into these multibillion dollar co-brand files, frankly, I just don’t think we’re going to be competitive. It is just our uniqueness is more about nurturing an account from zero, getting it going, getting the data going, getting the campaigns going, layering on the conversant product which allows us to do prospecting on behalf of the client et cetera et cetera. So, it’s just a different world right now. I don’t know whether it’s better or worse, it’s just different.

Vincent Caintic

And just to put a finer point on that. So the economics that you are getting off of the renewals on these the new relationships, those are relatively unchanged, what would you say?

Ed Heffernan

Yes. I mean, I would say -- obviously, I can’t get into specifics. But what are we running Charles, on our ROEs, 35? About 35% return on equity, that would be a good figure to use.

Vincent Caintic

And just maybe switching gears, but a quick one. So, this conversation about the TDR is related to the hurricanes. Could you actually size actually how big of an impact -- or how big of your portfolio is this actually, because if it’s all of the TDRs for these hurricanes but it’s only, I don’t know, 1% or 2% of your portfolio might not be a big deal. So, if there is -- if you could size up just how much of an impact this is to the actual portfolio that would be great. Thank you.

Charles Horn

So, what you can do, Vincent, you can go to our first quarter 10-Quarter, there is I think page 17 where we discuss the modified receivables, it delineates the number of accounts and restructuring, it delineates the amount. We’ve not put it out for Q2, but in the first quarter it was less than 3% of our overall AR. That’s where you can see the dollars quantified and you can see the reserve rate at the end of Q1 was 24%. We have disclosed that it’s now 28% at the end of Q2. But that would give you the best information surrounding that, Vincent.

Dan Perlin

So, my first question, Ed, is just what are the reconciling items for you to only do mid-teens in the in the third quarter? Because when I look at it and hear everything you just said, and you just put a 31%, and I appreciate some of that is tax, but a lot of it was actually outperformance in a couple units. And all you’re saying is charge-offs are going to get better, loyalty sounds better, Epsilon sounds better, tax is likely to stay similar to better. I’m just trying to understand what pressure is this in the third quarter, to make sure I understand the cadence how this year should play out.

Ed Heffernan

I think that -- and I’ll let Charles jump in, but directionally you’re right in the sense that you started with Q1; you had the acceleration in Q2, as losses came down and the LoyaltyOne segment hit the ground running. As we move into Q3, going to have losses come down again and you are going to have LoyaltyOne continue to contribute, and now you are going to Epsilon. So, it would seem that Q3 should even be faster. The fact is from a dollar perspective, you did about 4.5 bucks in Q1; you did 5 bucks in Q2; you will do a 6 handle in Q3. So, from a dollar perspective, you’re certainly getting that type of acceleration. The only difference is that loss rates last year in Q3 were lower than Q4 whereas this year Q3 will be higher than Q4. I think, in Q3, Charles, jump in, I think we had a number of sales that we did that helped lower the Q3 rates last year.

Charles Horn

Correct. So, last year, the loss rate was 5.5 in Q3, went up to 6 in Q4. So, it really comes down to reserve methodology. This year, we’re saying high-5s in Q3, mid-5s in Q4. So, you just kind of flipped the reserve pattern from the prior year.

Dan Perlin

Okay. So, that cadence is a little bit off from what we saw last year, so a good model that up, we have to make sure that the third quarter is trued up for that provision expense. Is there optionality for you guys to have a reserve release later in the year, given maybe over provisioning, given the results from the hurricane stuff, or is that just locked in and that doesn’t change?

Charles Horn

I wouldn’t necessarily call it a reserve release because you’re still growing your receivables and you’re putting up an allowance for. You could see though the allowance rates fall. So, we were 6.8 in Q1, 6.8 reserve in Q2. Based upon the trends we see in loss rates, I would expect the reserve rate to drop Q3 and to drop a little bit further in Q4. So, you’re still putting up a bill, it just would be a lesser bill than what you would have had otherwise.

Dan Perlin

And then just one last one for sake of time, I know. The operating expense leverage on your ARs in the fourth quarter, my suspicion is that could be pretty significant but I just wanted to quantify that a little bit. If you help that would be great.

Charles Horn

Yes. That’s what we probably need to talk about offline, Dan. We can just work with your model at that point.

Ed Heffernan

Okay. I think that’s it. So, thank you, everyone. And we’ll catch up to you next quarter.

