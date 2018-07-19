GE Earnings Preview

General Electric (GE) reports quarterly earnings July 20. Analysts expect revenue of $29.25 billion and EPS of $0.18. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

GE Flips The Script

The key to analyzing GE is to first break the company down into its core parts. There is the core Industrial segment and then GE Capital. Revenue from Industrial was $27.4 billion last quarter, up 9% Y/Y. Just when you thought you understood GE's core businesses, management flipped the script. After the stock was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average management announced a major restructuring:

GE today announced the results of its strategic review. GE will focus on Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy, creating a simpler, stronger, leading high-tech Industrial company. In addition to the pending combination of its Transportation business with Wabtec, GE plans to separate GE Health care into a standalone company, pursue an orderly separation from BHGE over the next two to three years, make its corporate structure leaner and substantially reduce debt.

If nothing else the announcement helped buoy the share price. GE hit a 52 week low of around $12.61 in late June. It now trades above $13.70. After separating GE Health, Transportation and BHGE, the remaining parts could potentially be worth more than the whole. However, we will not fully know until way into the future, if at all. Below is my take on NewCo's (Aviation, Power, Renewable Energy) remaining core businesses which will likely dominate the earnings call.

NewCo's Top Line Growth Is Anemic

GE's management presentation suggested NewCo had 2017 revenue of over $70 billion. Q1 2018 revenue from Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation was about $16 billion. This equated to an annual run-rate of $64 billion. NewCo's revenue was also down 2% Y/Y. This compares negatively to revenue from the old GE businesses which was up in the high single-digits, driven by GE Oil & Gas and BHGE.

In the short term, Aviation should drive future results for NewCo. Its Q1 revenue was up 7% - solid given its quarterly revenue base of over $7 billion. Aviation has benefited from strong growth in both the commercial and military segments. Expected growth in revenue passenger kilometers ("RPKs") of about 6% for the next few years could translate into high single-digit revenue growth. Pursuant to tailwinds for the military segment, management could be spot on given President Trump's proposed additions to the military budget.

Power Systems represents 45% of NewCo's Q1 2018 revenue. Its revenue declined in the high single-digits last quarter; the unit is suffering from excess capacity. Demand has slowed for traditional power plants that burn coal and natural gas. Alternative energy sources - wind and solar systems are - are disrupting the power industry. The company's Renewable Energy segment represents about 10% of NewCo's revenue, and it should continue to benefit from the industry's shift. GE is making a concerted effort to deploy wind power to spur earnings growth. However, it will likely continue to come at the expense of Power Systems. The push-pull between these two segments will likely define NewCo's fortunes.

Segment Profit Growth Could Be Aided By Cost Cutting

The good thing about the restructuring is that NewCo's earnings should become less opaque. However, I expect NewCo's segment profits to become challenged. Total segment profits of $2.0 billion was up 10% Y/Y, while margins were 11%, up from 10% in the year earlier period.

Aviation's segment profits were 82% of NewCo's total, despite the fact Aviation represented only 45% of total revenue. Aviation's segment profits grew 26% Y/Y and benefited from growing scale, as well as cost take outs. If Aviation's revenue grows in the high single-digits then its segment profits could grow by double-digits due to cost take outs and increasing scale. Will that be enough to help NewCo's segment profits grow by double-digits? Only time will tell.

Power Systems is currently in disarray. Its segment profits were off 38% Y./Y. In Q4 2017 management announced it would lay off 12,000 employees in an attempt to wring $3.5 billion in cost cuts from the unit. As cost takeouts take hold I expect Power Systems' segment profit to stabilize. However, it may not be able to achieve the double-digits margins it enjoyed in the past due to its declining scale. On a blended basis the margins for Power Systems and Renewable Energy traditionally ranged from 12% to 16%. It fell to 8% for full year 2017, and was around 4% last quarter.

NewCo's segment margins could spike in the short term as management continues to rightsize Power Systems. However, as more revenue is weighted towards Renewable Energy I expect blended margins for Power Systems and Renewable Energy to remain in the single digits long-term. That is a long-winded way of saying single-digit margins for Power Systems and Renewable Energy could Stymie NewCo.

Conclusion

GE flipped the script with its restructuring initiatives. I believe the company hived off some of its most-attractive assets. Nobody likely wanted Power Systems, which explains why it remains part of NewCo. Questions surrounding capital needed for pension liabilities and insurance obligations could still linger. I understand management is working with advisors to shed pieces of GE Capital or divest the unit outright.

For now there are too still too many moving parts to fully understand GE's remaining operations. The stock is off over 40% Y/Y. I recommend that investors continue to avoid GE until the market can get more visibility on NewCo's earnings prospects.

Author's note: To get the best long/short ideas months before the market becomes aware of them, simply click here for my profile, hit the "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

I also run Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out firsthand why other subscribers always appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing For Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year, a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.