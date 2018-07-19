The No. 1 Consideration In Choosing An Advisor: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: You can find a bounty of qualified financial advisors today, but the age-old question arises: Whom do you choose?

U.S. Upper Hand in Trade War

“China's least costly strategy over time will be to seek a return to a cooperative approach to trade, even though the country is making gains on regional arrangements. This may only be possible by acceding to some U.S. requests. It may not be a first best outcome for China, but it's a lot better than a full-blown trade war.” (Mohamed El-Erian)

Gold Bugs vs. Stock Bulls

“Gold Bugs or the Stock Market Bulls…both seem to have perfect foresight at all times, with the Bugs predicting another 1972-1980 and the Bulls forecasting another 1981-1999. Anything that doesn't confirm their existing bias falls on deaf ears, especially if it means something as simple as diversifying because no one can predict the future.” (Charlie Bilello)

Metals

“Escalating trade tensions and fears about the impact on global growth, and with it metals demand, have wiped 15% off the industrial metal index from its June peak. But keep calm, we expect the rhetoric to die down after the US mid-terms and prices to recover.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

​Small-Caps

“In this episode (aired on 7/15/18), host Ron DeLegge does a Portfolio Report Card on an $802,697 investment account for Jeff in Massachusetts. Plus, Ron interviews Logan Kane, Author of High Finance: The Secrets Wall Street Doesn't Want You to Know about why one of the most popular U.S. small cap indexes is deeply flawed and should therefore be avoided.” (Index Investing Show)

Money and Meaning

“Portnoy addresses the sources of a joyful life because, as he writes, ‘if wealth is defined as funded contentment, then we need to know what we're supposed to be funding.’ He suggests four such sources: the need to belong, the need to direct one's own destiny, the need to be good at something worthwhile, and the need for a purpose outside of one's self.” (Brenda Jubin)

Thought For The Day

We live in an age where expensively acquired expertise is available at the click of a mouse. True, it cannot be assumed that you correctly understand everything you are reading. You might or might not have correctly diagnosed yourself by checking medical symptoms online, but if you’re an effective googler, you may want a medical expert’s assistance in tackling the treatment phase of your health challenge.

And so it is with your wealth challenge. You can learn a lot online, and you can find a bounty of qualified financial advisors via your online search, but the age-old question arises: Whom do you choose?

While any number of considerations may apply to you – a certain methodology may have greater resonance with some than others, a certain geography is important to those who want face-to-face contact – I would suggest that everyone seeking this kind of professional help do their utmost to ascertain that their advisor is a person of good character, above all.

There are two key reasons for this. For one thing, there thankfully seems not to be a shortage of professionally competent financial advisors today. But fundamentally, what benefit do you stand to get from even the most talented advisor if he lacks a conscience? The key ethical gauge in financial advice is that the advice be totally disinterested – that there be no hint that the advisor is recommending a course of action chosen for the benefit to him rather than to the client.

How you make this judgment is something for which, frankly, you need to train your entire life, because it applies in every important area, such as in choosing your spouse. But enthusiastic referrals from people you already know to be of good character is perhaps the best shortcut to making such a determination.

Fortunately, there are many fine people in the financial advice business. And if you find one, it can almost be assumed that the advisor has the requisite competence, since professional knowledge is more widespread than professional integrity. Still, you should check every area of importance to you.

--

