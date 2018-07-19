Take-Two: How Much Is Priced In?

Take-Two's next blockbuster game should be launched at the end of 2018. The game should provide a necessary boost to the company's sales.

Take-Two stock has not moved significantly over the last eight months. The company's revenue has started to stagnate as Grand Theft Auto 5 reached its limits.

(Source: Rockstar)

Take-Two's revenue from the Grand Theft Auto stagnates, the stock reacts

Take-Two (TTWO) has been a rewarding investment over the last years as the company managed to achieve impressive results with its Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online games. It is clear the corporation benefited significantly from the popularity of games services, the titles which are supported online for a long period of time while generating recurring revenue for the publisher through in-game transactions.

The trend is understandable: The costs of creating additional content for an established game are much lower than creating a new title, while the revenue stream from in-game purchases tends to be stable. The strategy is being commonly adopted by the biggest players in the video games market, such as Electronic Arts (EA), Activision (ATVI), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and other companies, which is one of the reasons the gaming stocks have been growing rapidly over last year.

However, it seems that Take-Two's GTA may have reached its peak in terms of growth and retention, since it's been almost five years since the title was launched in September 2013. Hence, in FY 2018, GTA-related revenue grew only about 4%, reaching the level of slightly more than $700 million. Notably, the growth driver was GTA Online and not GTA 5 itself, as the latter sold $78 million less than last year.

The fact that the total game sales continued to increase after many years since the launch is impressive, but the growth rate itself demonstrates the signs of a slowdown. This is especially important due to the fact that around 40% of Take-Two's revenue is generated by GTA, which makes the company's dependency on the title significant and increases the risks.

Naturally, the stock price has reflected investors' concerns related to Take-Two's ability to grow, as it has fluctuated over the same price level over the last 8 months without any progress.

Take-Two's next game, Red Dead Redemption 2, is set to be a major success, and will provide a necessary revenue boost

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR) is scheduled to launch on October 26, and the game is set for a major success. While the publisher did not disclose any new information about the game during the recent E3 conference, it is already available for pre-orders, and it seems that the public's interest in the game is phenomenal. This has been recently confirmed by GameStop's (GME) vice president of merchandising Eric Bright:

Red Dead is going to be a top game of the year, hands down.

The thing is GameStop had an exclusive edition of the Red Dead Redemption 2 that was put on pre-order and it "sold out in a day and a half," which alone shows how popular the game is likely to be. It can be guessed that GameStop vice president also has some information regarding the pre-orders of a standard edition of RDR2, which is why his opinion is especially credible.

Other video games publishers, such as Activision, EA, and UbiSoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), seem to also anticipate the success of Take-Two's game. For instance, Activision's biggest release of the year, the new Call of Duty Black Ops 4, is set to launch earlier than usual by a full month (October instead of November), as the publisher wants to catch gamers' attention before the launch of RDR2. The same tactics are being adopted by UbiSoft with the new Assassin's Creed and EA with the new Battlefield.

There is a high chance the financial success of RDR2 will be similar to the one of GTA 5. The latter game earned a hefty $800 million in its first day and $1 billion in its first three days. Notably, Take-Two's revenue increased 94% year over year in FY 2014, when GTA 5 was released.

Moreover, in FY 2016, the company's sales grew 31% as the PC version of GTA 5 was released along with the new generation of consoles gaining solid adoption rates. This was achieved without an increase in costs of goods sold, which again represents how viable the game-as-a-service business model is. Consequently, GTA became one of the most commercially successful games in the market, earning over $6 billion worldwide and selling more than 100 million copies.

Therefore, it can be expected Take-Two's sales will grow significantly in FY 2019, which ends in March next year. If we project an 80% increase in revenue, which would require Take-Two to sell about 30 million copies with an average revenue per copy of $50, the total FY 2019 sales can reach the level of $3.2 billion. This corresponds to the company's projections for net bookings to range from $2.67 billion to $2.77 billion. As a result, a forward price to sales ratio is around 4.5-5 (depending on the actual estimation), which seems to be lower than this if the major peers.

The current valuation leaves no room for mistakes

At the same time, the P/S ratio does not reflect the full situation in TTWO stock. When it comes to price-to-earnings ratio, the metric shows a very different picture.

For instance, Take-Two management projects $1.53-1.8 in earnings per share for FY 2019. With the current stock price of $127, the forward P/E ratio is 70-80, which is incredibly high compared to peers. Activision forecasts the same EPS of $1.8 in 2018, while the stock costs $81, leading to a 2018 forward P/E of 45 (this should be adjusted even lower as Activision's Q1 ended in March, while Take-Two's Q1 ended in June). Electronic Arts estimates to generate $3.55 in EPS with the current stock price of $148, leading to a 40 P/E ratio. In short, it is clear that Take-Two's valuation already implies significant expectations.

Moreover, while the revenue growth of 80% can partly justify the current market value, Take-Two's games tend to cost a significant amount of money to be developed due to the huge size of their games' worlds. For example, more than 1,000 people worked on the world of GTA 5, which means the company spent at least $10,000,000 a month ($10,000 per person per month is a standard average calculation used in the industry) to create the environments of the game. As a result, the company's margins tend to be low after the launch as the company needs to realize the costs of development, although the income from in-game transactions covers the costs over time.

The situation with RDR2 is likely to be similar: The game has been developed for many years now and it is expected to be big. Therefore, Take-Two should make no mistake in implementing an after-launch monetization to cover the costs and grow its earnings.

... and implies significant revenue growth over the next 5 years

A reverse DCF analysis shows the current stock price already implies a significant growth over the next 5 years, which diminishes the margin of safety. Thus, it is estimated that Take-Two needs to grow its revenue on average by at least 26% over the next five years, which is still possible but will be difficult considering the company's track record.

Here is the balance sheet and other data used in the modeling, which gives us the stock price of $120-129 with a 20-22 EV/EBITDA exit ratio:

It is seen that the assumptions regarding the revenue growth and EBITDA margin are already pretty aggressive. A possible scenario in which the company could exceed these expectations would be for Take-Two to launch a new game in the Grand Theft Auto universe in the next 2-3 years. I find the chances for this to be rather high, but again, this would require enormous investments and the company will need some time to cover the costs.

Investor takeaway

Overall, it is seen that the current price of TTWO stock entails significant risks as a lot of expectations are priced in. Hence, the forward P/E ratio of 80 can only be justified if the growth in earnings will be at the same level of around 80%. To achieve this, the corporation needs to not only succeed with the launch of its next game, Red Dead Redemption 2, but also find a viable way to monetize the content over time. This is also supported by the reverse DCF analysis, which shows how high the current expectations are.

At the same time, there are still reasons to invest in the company for the long term. For instance, if Take-Two launches a new GTA game in 2020-2021, the revenue can double in the year after the launch, which happened in FY 2014, when Rockstar introduced GTA 5. Moreover, the transition toward the game-as-a-service business model seems to work more than well for the company, as GTA Online, launched 5 years ago, continues to generate significant income.

Therefore, the main takeaway can be summarized as follows: a significant level of expectations is already priced in, but the company can be considered for a long-term investment by investors who believe in Take-Two and are ready to bear high risks.

My detailed analyses of Take-Two, Electronic Arts, Activision, and other gaming and tech companies can be found on my profile page. If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, please click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.