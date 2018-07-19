How Much Confidence In George Economou Is Required To Justify An Investment In Dry Ships

As a derivation of the 48% potential upside, we can conclude that investors are pricing a 50/50 chance of Economou being honest and dishonest with shareholders from now on.

If we use the resulting book value per share, DRYS PPS of roughly $5 implies a potential upside of 48%.

As part of the investment due diligence, I compare the approximate values of DRYS' ships vs. the reported book value by the company.

From a valuation perspective, it's reasonable to compare the current market price vs. the book value of the company.

I provide a brief analysis that proves that Dry Ships' CEO, George Economou, still is capable of profiting at the expense of outside shareholders.

In this article, I'll try to explain why Dry Ships (NASDAQ: DRYS) is trading at such a deep discount vs. its Book Value. As I'll show, the discount is due to investors demanding additional potential upside to compensate for George Economou’s related risks. Furthermore, we can derive the implied probabilities of Economou being honest and dishonest from such discount.

Context

First, I’ll provide some context for those who might be unfamiliar with the company. Dry Ships is at its core a shipping company. It charges its clients for transporting goods in its ships. The company currently operates 36 vessels (I'll go into further detail later) and carries mainly Dry Bulk contents, Crude, and Gas (in its liquefied state).

From a business perspective, DRYS is a straightforward and easy to understand the company. However, its management isn't as transparent. DRYS' CEO, George Economou, is an engineer from MIT who later became a Greek Billionaire. However, his character is questionable and has been accused of lying to the SEC in multiple filings. Also, he’s so far profited from the DRYS share dilution at the expense of his shareholders. Since then, his stake in the company has increased to a majority position of 71.4%.

However, lately, we've seen the opposite to dilution (since the CEO became a majority shareholder). The company has started to pay a regular $2.5 million quarterly dividend, and it's repurchasing its stock. This would imply a yearly dividend of $10 million, which at a market capitalization of $530 million, results in a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Below you'll find the share count from December 31, 2017, to March 31, 2018. Notice that most companies usually retire the repurchased stock, rather than retaining it like DRYS. This sort of action might be useful to deter takeovers, but it’s an uncommon practice. It might signal that the company is waiting for a price run-up to sell the shares and seize profits. Naturally, 71.4% of those gains would be attributable to George Economou.

Conflicts of interest

Recently commenters on the company have pointed out that now management has its interests aligned with shareholders. Therefore, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a repeat of the past unethical behavior from George Economou. However, this is not entirely true because the company operates with so-called "TMS entities” that are at the heart of the company’s operations.

As you can see, these entities are the ones that actually perform the company’s operations. Dry Ship’s itself only has 1 employee as of December 31, 2017. Yes, you read that right, DRYS (a multimillion-dollar US publicly traded company) has only one employee as of 2017. All the real workers who perform the shipping operations work for the TMS entities. As of December 2017, these entities employed a total of 359 people.

Furthermore, guess who’s a beneficial owner of the TMS entities. That’s right, Dry Ships’ CEO George Economou. Below you’ll find the company’s related disclosure on this.

Moreover, at the risk of beating the dead horse, I’ll include a couple more of disclosures. These further corroborate that George Economou can still act for himself, at the expense of DRYS shareholders.

In short:

CEO George Economou has complete and unaccountable control of Dry Ships.

CEO George Economou has beneficial ownership on the TMS entities, and thus his interests might be at odds with DRYS shareholders.

The TMS entities won’t be transparent about their operations. Thus, DRYS’ shareholders won’t be aware of the details of any preferential treatment George Economou might give them.

George Economou has family members with beneficial ownership in some TMS entities. This further deepens his conflicts of interest.

Many of the company’s executives (including the CEO) aren’t 100% focused on the company’s operations. They’re also involved in other ventures and businesses, some of which might be against the best interests of DRYS’s shareholders.

By the way, this is just scratching the surface. George Economou has many interests and stakes in different shipping companies. For example, at the time of this writing, he’s performing the same kind of financial shenanigans he did in DRYS, but in other companies (i.e., ORIG). I recommend you take a look at SA author Henrik Alex (see his DRYS and ORIG articles in particular) for further analysis into GE’s shady business practices.

Valuation

Therefore, with that out of the way, I’ll perform my valuation. I stressed the importance of first understanding the situation of the company before looking at its financials. Because at the end of the day, if George Economou wants to dilute your shares to zero, he can very well do it again. Hence that fact in and of itself should demand an extremely deep discount to fair value.

First of all, let’s look at Dry Ships’ principal asset: its ships. Below you’ll find the company's ship detail as of June 15, 2018.

Ships as of June 15, 2018 Q Px (million) Avg. Age Total Panamax drybulk vessels 11 $ 14.00 14.69 $ 154.00 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels 5 $ 31.00 4.25 $ 155.00 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels 5 $ 24.00 3.40 $ 120.00 Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) 1 $ 80.00 7.00 $ 80.00 Aframax tankers 2 $ 43.00 3.50 $ 86.00 Suezmax tanker 2 $ 64.00 1.00 $ 128.00 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) 4 $ 83.50 1.00 $ 334.00 Platform Supply vessels 2 $ 5.00 6.00 $ 10.00 Oil Spill Recovery Vessels 4 $ 2.50 5.75 $ 10.00 Ship Accumulated Depreciation $ 14.86 Total Estimated Market Value (Book Value of $821.7 million according to DRYS) 36 $ 1,062.14 Estimated Salvation Value (if BV true, then it’d be $82.17 million) 10% $ 106.21

The company reports its aggregate ship book value as $821.7 million. However, since it doesn't provide further granularity into each of the ships valuations, then we have to take them at their word. I checked each ship market value to compare it vis a vis Dry Ships' reported figure. Naturally, my number is going to differ from Dry Ships' (because I'm using market values of ships of different ages), but it confirms that their estimate is in the ballpark of reasonable. As you know, you can never be too careful with DRYS.

If you take the $821.7 million worth of ships and divide it by the number of shares outstanding, the value per share is $8.29. It's necessary to subtract their liabilities and add the rest of the assets to see their BV per share. If you do this, you will arrive at a $7.44 BV for DRYS.

Thus, from this approach, you could argue that DRYS is deeply undervalued. However, remember that there are some significant risks related to its management and CEO GE. Therefore, it's reasonable to find the stock trading below fair value.

The table above shows how that potential upside of 48% stacks up with a potential downside of 99%. I think -99% is a reasonable possibility given George Economou’s vast conflicts of interest and past unethical behavior (towards his shareholders at least). The reality is that many previous investors in DRYS have already lost 99% of their investments due to the sort of financial shenanigans that Economou could perform again at any given time.

DRYS or Las Vegas?

I think it's reasonable to conclude that there's a 50/50 chance of Economou being entirely honest with DRYS from now on, and him being a dubious character again. With those inputs, we can calculate the DRYS' investment expectancy to be of –$0.25. This means that for every dollar you invest in an observation of DRYS' possible set of trades you'd be losing on average roughly 25 cents.

This is an abysmal expectancy. To put that figure into context, if you go to a casino, you'd have better returns and chances of success. There, your expectancy would be -2.7 or -5.3 cents in a casino (depending on the type of roulette you’re playing).

I invite you to play around with the potential loss and probabilities for each scenario to see what expectancy DRYS might have for you. However, it's evident that the current discount vs. its BV is granted because without it DRYS’ expectancy would be simply too low to invest in the company. It’s also worth noting that you can turn that negative expectancy into a positive one if you short the company, but then you’d also have to factor in the shorting costs into the equation. At Interactive Brokers the shorting fee for DRYS stock is 10.33% annualized.

Conclusion

DRYS is remarkably undervalued to compensate shareholders for the enormous risks related to George Economou’s character. It’s fair to say that as the stock price rises, then your certainty in Economou would have to increase accordingly to justify an investment in DRYS.

I've calculated the sensibility of DRYS expectancy to its current discount for you. Assuming a baseline PPS of $5, your certainty in Economou would have to increase/decrease 19% for every dollar fluctuation in the shares. This way you'd achieve a $0 expectancy.

In other words, if DRYS trades at $7 per share, you’d have an expectancy of $0 if you’re at least 89% certain that Economou won't dilute your stake down to zero. Thus, at these price levels, the market is implying a 50/50 chance of Economou being a good manager vs. being a selfish actor.

By using the casino benchmark, your investment in DRYS should have an expectancy that’s at least greater than -2.7 cents per dollar invested. This required expectancy should remain priced into the stock for the foreseeable future, thus keeping the company's price capped at approximately $5-$6.

Beyond those price levels, the required certainty in GE's long-term trustworthiness would be too high to justify an investment in DRYS. Essentially, you’d be better off going to the Las Vegas and gambling than investing in DRYS stock. You’d also have a better time, too.

