Liquidia Technologies Readies $50 Million IPO

LQDA enjoys strong investor support for the IPO and for its lower-risk regulatory approach.

The firm is developing reformulations for existing, approved drugs.

Liquidia Technologies has filed proposed terms for its upcoming U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) intends to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of already-approved treatments using its proprietary dry inhaled technology.

LQDA is pursuing a lower regulatory risk approach, has strong existing investor support for the IPO and a significant collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Company & Technology

Morrisville, NC-based Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004. The company uses its PRINT technology to develop and commercialize human therapeutics.

Management is headed by CEO Neal Fowler, who has been with the firm since 2008. Prior to Liquidia, Fowler was the President of Centocor from 2006 - 2008.

Liquidia has developed its lead candidate LIQ861 to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension [PAH]. PAH is a rare disease expected to affect 25,000 - 30,000 patients in the United States by 2020.

Investors in Liquidia have included Canaan Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Xeraya Capital, Morningside Group, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Jenny Rooke, Pappas Ventures, Firelake Capital Management, NIST, Wakefield Group, and next47.

Liquidia is developing improved versions of already approved drugs using its proprietary PRINT technology, as well as developing their own drugs. PRINT allows the company to turn desirable pharmacological benefits into product candidates.

According to the registration statement, “PRINT technology is a scalable cGMP compliant process that creates particles and can apply to virtually any therapeutic area, molecule or route of administration.”

Liquidia’s lead product candidates include LIQ861 and LIQ865 designed for better drug delivery in inhaled and pain therapeutic areas. Other pharmaceutical companies are also developing future product candidates using LQDA’s PRINT technology.

Below is the current status of the firm’s development pipeline:

(Source: Liquidia Technologies S-1/A)

Liquidia’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of PAH which can lead to right heart failure and death due to the hardening and narrowing of pulmonary arteries. LIQ861 is an inhaled therapy, a dry powder formulation of treprostinil.

22 patients at eight trial sites are enrolled in Liquidia’s 100-patient, single, open-label Phase 3 trial, known as INSPIRE. 22 trial sites have been contracted to enroll patients.

Management believes that LIQ861, if approved, will be the first-to-market inhaled dry powder treprostinil. Delivered using a palm-sized, disposable DPI, management also believes that LIQ861 can overcome the limitations of current inhaled therapies and can safely deliver higher doses into the lungs.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the pulmonary arterial hypertension [PAH] market is expected to reach USD $8.7 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are incidence of PAH, an increasing geriatric population and government support to develop orphan drugs. The prevalence of this disorder is rising due to risk factors like sedentary lifestyle, HIV, smoking, alcohol/tobacco consumption, and other idiopathic conditions.

While North America accounts for 50% of global PAH demand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow due to its rapid economic developments, huge population base and improving healthcare systems.

Major competitors that are developing PAH treatments include:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ALIOF)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Pfizer (PFE)

Management lists the following as competitive strengths:

PRINT technology gives Liquidia the capability to overcome the constraints of conventional formulation and production methods and can be applied broadly across therapeutic areas, molecule types and routes of administration. Scaled operations with rapid and cost-effective transition to clinical development and commercial production. Strong proprietary position through a combination of patents, trade secrets, proprietary know-how and licensing arrangements. Capabilities in pharmaceutical research and clinical development.

Financial Performance

LQDA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven and sharply dropping topline revenue due to ‘lumpy’ collaboration payments

The firm’s expense categories are typical of development stage biopharmas, with high R&D costs associated with advancing its drug pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Liquidia S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $17.6 million in cash and $36.5 million in total liabilities (Unaudited interim).

IPO Details

LQDA intends to sell 4.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase up to $30.0 million of common stock at the IPO price. This is a non-binding indication but is typical of successful life science IPOs in the current environment. It is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $166 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $30.0 to $32.0 million to complete our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial and other development work for LIQ861; approximately $1.2 to $1.8 million to advance LIQ865 through our planned Phase 2-enabling toxicology studies initiated in 2018; approximately $12.0 to $13.0 million to fund operations supporting the development and commercial activities for LIQ861 and LIQ865; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, Needham & Company and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.