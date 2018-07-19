The Hershey Company: Dividend Stock Analysis

I was craving chocolate the other day, and what better bar to go for, than the chocolate wrapper, the Hershey Bar. It is classic and sweet. Yes, but is it sweet for a dividend investor to deploy capital? I heard of a few events that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has undergone the last year, the most significant being their acquisition of Amplify snack brands, which created the 'Skinny Pop' and 'Oatmega' bars. This acquisition, which complemented the chocolate brands of Hershey, Kit Kat, Reese, York, and even the other areas - gum (Ice Breakers), closed in the first quarter. I wanted to perform a stock analysis on The Hershey Company to see how they are performing post close of the acquisition, how their dividend metrics stand, and if the company is worthy of a capital injection for my portfolio.

When I was reading their first quarter press release, I could already see the net sales increase. Net sales for quarter one was $1.97 billion, compared to last year's first quarter net sales of $1.88 billion, or 4.8% growth. However, though the acquisition closed in quarter 1, there were acquisition costs during the quarter due to the Amplify acquisition that offset some of the benefit from the new revenue streams. Therefore, I'll state that quarter two should be a better picture to be painted. This quarter, also, did not have a $209 million fixed asset charge, which was there in the prior year's first quarter. Further, income tax was only $28 million higher, compared to last year, with an increase in income before tax of $281 million. This is due to the lower corporate tax rate for 2018. Therefore, with Amplify only representing two months of the first quarter (Closed on 1/31/18), I am expecting $2 billion net sales for the second quarter earnings, as there will be an additional month with Amplify. HSY earned $1.65 of earnings per diluted share this first quarter vs. $0.58 in the prior year's first quarter. Management expects a $4.73 to $4.98 per share for the year. Therefore, they know some other expense that is upcoming that may not be known. I'll use the midpoint as my estimation and the forward earnings to use in my analysis. Therefore, $4.86 in forward earnings is what I would expect, supported by earnings from Amplify and a reduction in tax rate.

I like to review their liquidity from the balance sheet perspective. The comparison we will do is from March 31, 2018, to December 31, 2017. At the end of quarter one of 2018, HSY had current assets of $2.27 billion versus year-end's current assets of $2.00 billion. This was a slight increase. However, what did current liabilities do in that same time frame? They dramatically increased by $1.63 billion, from $2.077 billion to $3.706 billion. What does this mean? Their current ratio, at year-end, was almost 1. However, though not explicitly stated, to finance the acquisition, more borrowings were needed. Therefore, the current ratio went from being 1 to 0.61. I usually like to see the 1:1 ratio, here, and with this being short-term in nature, this has to come/be paid by something. My key takeaway here is that the balance sheet is currently not as strong as it could be but believe that post-acquisition, HSY can clean this portion up by either converting to long-term debt (which did not change during the quarter) or slowly wind short-term borrowings down with cash.

Now, I am a dividend investor. Though their balance sheet leaves more to be desired for, their stock price has plummeted year to date (through 7/18) by 18.3%! Therefore, we must run it through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener and see how their metrics stand up!

Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and payout ratio. These metrics when combined together - along with the assessment of the additional investments it's made and its financial performance - help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company in conjunction. Let's go through each factor below.

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $91.41 (7/18). HSY's current dividend is $2.624 per year. This calculates to a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is almost 50 basis points higher than their 5-year dividend yield on average, a great sign of undervaluation. Further, this is higher than the S&P 500 index, as a whole.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $4.87 estimated earnings per share, from above, and the $2.624 dividend being paid, the payout ratio equals 54%. This is just awesome and something that I love. They are below the threshold and have room to grow that dividend!

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: The fun part! They have increased dividends for over 8 years now, consecutively, while paying dividends for almost 90 years. Their 3-year dividend growth rate stands at 7.04% and their 5-year growth rate at 9.95%. This is definitely nice to see and pairs nicely with where they currently yield.

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $91.41, with expectations of $4.86 in earnings, this equates to a P/E ratio of 18.8. This is below the S&P 500 on average and is below the 20 P/E ratio that I like to see. Though they are on the higher end, they are just slightly undervalued. This is definitely not an awful sign, but I would like to see this ratio a smidge lower.

The Hershey Company's Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

This tastes sweet. Doesn't it? I bet you are reaching for that bar right now! I am interested in this company, right now. HSY shows great signs from a dividend investment standpoint. They are acquiring different products they do not have, with Amplify, and I believe they will not stop there. Further, it's rare to see the earnings impact, that they did, right away, which is a great sign going forward. They'll be able to have synergies across their back office and production areas, if/when needed.

Their dividend yield is nice, as well. The yield of 2.80% and paired with a growth rate in the 7-10% range is perfect. I always look for that "10%" factor, if possible, and this easily fits the bill. The one area, though, is the price to earnings. I'd like to see that ratio at or below 18. They are closer to 19, at the moment, but that's really the only con that I can see from a dividend investment perspective.

What do you think? Think HSY should add more products, first? Do you see other cons or pros missing from this analysis? What would you do? Are you seeing positive signs going forward, from an earnings and dividends standpoint? Would love to hear your thoughts, please share them below! Thank you again for stopping by, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HSY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.