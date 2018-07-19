Buckeye Partners: Down, Down She Goes

EBITDA expectations have come down. Growth spending is high, and the distribution is unlikely to be covered in 2018, with 2019 coverage not out of the question either.

All has not been well of late for Buckeye Partners (BPL). Following yet another absolutely awful quarter back in May to start the year, the hits have kept coming. Perhaps most important of all, on July 18, Moody's revised its credit outlook on Buckeye Partners from stable to negative. In justification, the rating agency cited its expectations of high leverage, weak distribution coverage (which will be less than 1x this year and likely next), and heavy capital spending plans. This should not be news to anyone, as these are all points of discussion I talked about extensively back in April. Selling off the back of that recommendation would have been prudent - shares are down 20% since then. During that coverage, I cited a potential loss of investment grade as a major catalyst that would drive action in the shares:

Buckeye Partners will be close to the threshold (5x debt/EBITDA coverage) that Moody's and other rating agencies are looking for to cut. Sell-side consensus expectations are for $1,123M in EBITDA in 2018. While the company only had $4,656M in net debt at the end of 2017 (4.1x leverage at first glance), it is important to remember that VTTI is not consolidated on the balance sheet. Including VTTI net debt of $800M, actual leverage is 4.9x. Buckeye Partners can ill afford any kinks in its operations or that rating is at risk. It would not be surprising to see some of hybrid security (convertible preferred, more junior subordinated) or preferred stock issuance to protect the rating. A dividend cut might be needed to quell those concerns as well.

Moody's went on further to say that the investment grade rating could be lost "if it is unable to strengthen its balance sheet in other ways without diminishing its business profile in a reasonable timeframe." This does not necessarily mean a cut is coming, but lowering the distribution would be the cheapest means of raising capital and what I would prefer. Cutting costs nothing and overall cash flow generation is not impacted.

This outlook update also is a prime reason why I advocate, time and again, that investors need to come to their own decisions via independent due diligence. Taking management guidance or commentary at face value is sloppy work, especially when the management team has a poor track record on execution. Remember that as recently as the Q1 conference call that Khalid Mulih explicitly stated that he did not think a decision would have to be made between the distribution and the credit rating:

We are in communication on a routine basis with rating agencies. They understand what our outlook and expectations are for the balance of 2018 as well as 2019. They understand in a little more detail some of the activities that we're contemplating to ensure that we shore up our balance sheet or able to access additional capital outside the public equity market if necessary.

If outlook and expectations were truly understood, Moody's wouldn't be making this decision. It also would not be calling out what it views as meaningful execution risk over the next several years. In my opinion, it does not take a lot to see rating agency action coming. Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch are quite methodical in their approach. In other words, they set expectations and expect them to be met. If not, there are consequences. Simply put, Moody's is not going to give Buckeye Partners two years to get its act together, so I expect some sort of announcement over the next six months on steps the company will take to assuage bond investor concerns. The company needs to retain that investment grade credit rating because the spread between investment grade and high-yield demanded interest rates would raise borrowing costs by tens of millions of dollars annually as loans are refinanced. Once lost, an investment grade rating is notoriously difficult to regain.

While management certainly could take the route of a hybrid security, preferred stock issue, or engage in asset sales to shore up the balance sheet, frankly it's unnecessary. Rather than pay out 8-9% in a preferred stock offering in order to retire debt or fund near-term growth capital expenditures, the company could save hundreds of millions with no cost by just taking the prudent and right step: Cutting the distribution. The balance sheet here has to be fixed and getting creative with costly and/or complicated funding vehicles just to avoid a cut does not make sound business sense. Yes, no senior leadership team wants to be the one that finally cuts the distribution on a company with an untarnished 30-year history - especially when they've doubled down on not cutting the payout to shareholders through public statements.

Hard decisions have to be made, but there are consequences for poor capital allocation decisions in the past. Buckeye Partners operates a great set of assets - it's just that it's a poor time to be involved in the oil and refined product storage business. Backwardation is steep and it does not appear to be going anywhere soon. Competition in the Caribbean after Venezuelan production cuts is immense. Organic growth here is a tough hurdle, even for quality assets.

One of the hardest lessons investors have to learn is that cheap can get cheaper until all the negative news is out of the way and in the open. The longer Buckeye Partners remains stubborn in its approach, doing the exact opposite of what the market has rewarded other MLPs for, the longer it will take to get the share price moving in the right direction.

