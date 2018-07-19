Global X Lithium ETF: Is The 20% Drop Warranted?

In this article, we will analyze the main factors behind the price drop.

The Global X Lithium ETF (LIT), which consists of lithium miners and lithium-ion battery manufacturers, has been a favorite among investors looking to get exposure to electric vehicles and energy storage. After a stellar 2017, the ETF has given back some of its earlier gains. LIT is down 20% from its early January high.

Is this the sign that the EV story is taking longer than expected to materialize? Or that the ETF’s components are not the right picks to play the story? In this article, we contend that other factors were at play, and that LIT’s fundamentals remain healthy.

An overview of the Global X Lithium ETF

To get a better understanding of LIT’s recent price action, let us take an overview of the ETF and its constituents. LIT tracks the Solactive Global Lithium index, a market-cap weighted index of lithium miners and battery manufacturers.

The top 10 holdings of the fund are:

(Source: Global X Funds)

Together, these holdings represent almost 78% of LIT’s net assets, showing the ETF’s highly-concentrated approach.

Some of these names are conglomerates that were selected on the basis of their battery / energy storage divisions. To keep it simple, we could break down the holdings into upstream and downstream. Upstream (lithium miners) makes up about 55% of the index and downstream (lithium users), about 45%.

Finally, let us take a quick look at the geographic footprint of LIT's constituents. In this article that compares LIT and BATT, a new battery metal ETF, SA contributor Jane Edmondson showed the following country breakdown for LIT:

(Source: EQM indexes)

It is clear from this chart that the weight of Asian stocks is significant, as Asia is home to most battery manufacturers.

With the above characteristics in mind, let us see why the ETF experienced a significant decline in recent months.

Lithium producers

2017 was marked by the moves by China, India and several EU countries in favor of electric vehicles, and by the rise of the lithium-ion battery as the dominant technology in such vehicles. These developments helped lithium miners attract significant interest, which was also fueled by the strength of lithium prices (especially those of lithium carbonate) in the second semester.

The bullish sentiment around lithium, however, took a hit in February 2018, as Morgan Stanley cautioned that a lithium glut was around the corner.

Morgan Stanley's report had an outsized effect on the market’s psychology. Capacity additions started to be looked at, not as a positive for the company increasing production, but as a negative for the industry as a whole. Such was the case of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s agreement with Chilean government agency Corfo, which could potentially see SQM quadruple production over the next few years. Initially seen as a positive for SQM, it became a drag on the whole sector after the Morgan Stanley report.

The share price of the main lithium producers took a hit:

FMC data by YCharts

As we saw earlier, these three names account for 42% of LIT's net assets, so the impact is material. The other miners experienced similar declines.

The negativity seems way overdone. The report from Morgan Stanley was very conservative on the demand side of the equation. This contrasts with the bullish news that keep coming in the form of EV sales figures and announcements from car manufacturers. As mentioned in this monthly report from Matt Bohlsen, YTD sales of EVs were up 71% on 2017 at the end of May, with almost 600,000 vehicles sold - 63% of which were all electric. The growth in China has been spectacular.

Some analysts are starting to realize this, and Goldman Sachs issued a report in July stating that the negativity towards lithium names is overdone:

Coupled with ongoing rising demand expectations as auto OEMs look to electrify their fleets, we expect lithium markets to remain sufficiently tight to handsomely reward incumbent producers.

Following the sell-off, the upside potential in lithium producers is significant. The top 3 producers should recover once the market realizes that EV adoption is starting to have a real impact. Meanwhile, junior miners are making progress. As an example, Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) recently struck a deal that will help it fund its Sal de Vida project, which could lead to 50% share price appreciation.

Battery manufacturers

As with lithium producers, the share price of many of the ETF’s battery manufacturers has dropped a lot since January. But unlike lithium producers, the sell-off did not come from a change in sentiment towards the sector. The names have simply been caught in the sell-off in Asian equities and currencies.

Stock markets across the region have suffered as the trade war rhetoric and slowing global growth unnerved investors. The sell-off did not just affect emerging markets, but also developed Asian countries whose export-oriented economies look vulnerable to a trade war, like Japan and South Korea.

The price action of the likes of LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and GS Yuasa (OTCPK:GYUAF) had a lot to do with the weakness of their national indexes:

EWJ data by YCharts

Of course, these Asian battery manufacturers are not pure players, and some of their other business lines could indeed suffer from a less supportive global economy. But it looks like the market fails to price in the prospects of their battery divisions. The field is competitive - and includes names that are not yet part of the LIT index, such as China's CATL - but the demand side is about to rise exponentially.

A few LIT constituents, such as Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY), performed better as the strength of their operations offset stock market headwinds. As earnings are released over the next few quarters, more names should benefit from a rerating.

Takeaway

The 20% fall in the Global X ETF’s price seems unwarranted. It results from a change in sentiment towards lithium producers, and from the general weakness in Asian stock markets where most battery manufacturers are listed.

This contrasts with the fundamentals which keep pointing to a bright future for the lithium-ion battery ecosystem. The recovery in the LIT ETF's price may take some time as the slump in commodity prices, and financial market weakness in Asia, could keep weighing on lithium producers and battery manufacturers. But for investors who look at the macro trend in EVs and believe that the lithium-ion battery will remain the preferred technology, LIT looks attractive at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.