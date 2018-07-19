LTC Properties: Buy The Drop

An investment in LTC yields 5.5 percent. The yield on cost can be expected to rise over the long haul.

LTC Properties has a solid portfolio and dividend coverage stats. The dividend is covered with cash flow, and hence, relatively safe.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is a compelling income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income on a monthly basis. The healthcare REIT rides one of the biggest demographic trends in modern history - an aging U.S. population - which will serve the company for decades to come. LTC Properties has solid portfolio and dividend coverage stats, which make the healthcare REIT a good choice for DGI investors, in my opinion. Shares are attractively valued, and an investment in LTC yields 5.5 percent.

LTC Properties' shares have dropped off lately, potentially opening up another buying window for dividend investors. The pullback is healthy, though, after a two months recovery, and the Relative Strength Index signals that LTC is no longer overbought.

LTC Properties - Portfolio Overview

LTC Properties is a healthcare real estate investment trust with a market capitalization of $1.64 billion. The REIT's property portfolio consists largely of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

LTC Properties' healthcare facilities are spread out all over the United States.

Here's a location map.

Texas, with its large elderly population, is LTC Properties' largest market, representing ~17 percent of the REIT's real estate investments.

Occupancy rates have moved little lately and remain in the mid-80s percent range for its assisted living facilities and in the high-70s percentage range for its skilled nursing assets.

As far as the lease maturity schedule is concerned, the majority of leases mature only after 2024, meaning investors don't have to worry up the REIT's lease portfolio dry up any time soon.

The Dividend Is Safe

LTC Properties has a low dividend adjustment risk. The healthcare REIT has very stable funds from operations, which is a feature of a high-quality income vehicle. In the last eleven quarters, LTC Properties' FFO/share fell into a narrow range of $0.72-0.79/share, and the company covered its dividend with cash flow in each of the last eleven quarters.

LTC Properties' average FFO-payout ratio sits at just 73 percent, leaving a lot of room on the table for real estate investments and dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, LTC Properties regularly raises its dividend, which makes the healthcare REIT a perfect fit for DGI investors seeking investments with a high margin of dividend safety.

Here's LTC Properties' 5-year dividend growth chart.

Valuation

LTC Properties' dividend stream is still attractively valued. Shares go for ~13.7x Q1-2018 run-rate funds from operations.

Your Takeaway

LTC Properties is a promising REIT income vehicle for a DGI portfolio. LTC Properties benefits from an aging U.S. population through its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The healthcare REIT further has a diversified property portfolio and robust dividend coverage stats. Shares are far from being overvalued and the risk-reward is appealing. Importantly, the yield on cost will most likely continue to rise going forward. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

