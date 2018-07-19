WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) CEO, Jacques Esculier on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Sean Deason

Thank you, Victor. Good morning everyone and welcome to WABCO’s quarterly conference call. Today we will present our second quarter 2018 results. With us this morning, we have Jacques Esculier, our Chairman and CEO, and Roberto Fioroni our CFO.

As a reminder, this call, webcast and the presentation that we are using this morning are available on our website, www.WABCO-auto.com under the heading, WABCO’s Q2 2018 Results. A replay of this call will be available through July 26.

As shown on Chart 2 of the presentation, certain forward-looking statements that we’ll make today are based on management’s good faith expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. As you know, actual results may differ materially from these expectations as a result of many factors. Examples of these factors can be found in our Company’s Form 10-Q which was filed with the SEC this morning and in our quarterly reports.

Lastly, some of our remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are attached in the appendix to this presentation and to our press release from this morning, both of which are posted on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Jacques Esculier.

Jacques Esculier

Well, thank you, Sean. Good morning, good afternoon to you all and welcome to our second quarter earnings call.

Before we jump into the details of our performance for the second quarter, let me take a step back and kind of provide you some insight into the fast-growing market that we are enjoying right now, which is actually growing at about 10% year-over-year fueled by a GDP growth to global GDP growth of 30.9% which is the highest level we have seen since 2011.

In fact, when you look sequentially at Q2 versus Q1, the number of commercial vehicles built on earth has grown another 4% and because of this very positive market dynamics, actually we have added another 130,000 vehicle builds in the forecast for the full year as compared to what we had communicated to you three months ago.

Now in this environment, WABCO continues to serve this market growth and also continues to outperform the markets as you will see we have added a very healthy 21% of revenues at the top-line. And in the second quarter, we have also generated pretty healthy incremental margin in spite of some pretty strong headwinds that the entire industry is currently facing and we are talking about two different components to this headwind.

One comes from an even stronger inflation on raw material costs, we had to add 0.3% to the formal forecast. We are now at 1.5% for the full year. And the second component is coming from the inefficiencies that are affecting our industry that is really stretched to its upper limit in terms of capacity.

However, because of the continued flow of healthy productivities, as well as a very strict conform of operating expenses, we have been able to mitigate this headwind and still again generate a pretty healthy incremental margin. We also have to recognize that during this first half and second quarter, in particularly we benefited from the calendarization of our further engineering investments that are necessary to support our new projects.

So we end up the first year with strong top-line growth, healthy incremental margins, comfortably well within the framework of the guidance that we had communicated to you.

Now looking at the second half. We will continue to face the headwinds that again I referred to across the supply chain, particularly, we believe that we are going to have still to address the strong inflation in raw material cost. We believe though that progressively as our industry is building up capacity across the supply chain.

The inefficiencies and obviously the negative impact it has on our P&L will progressively phase out. And because of the timing of these further investments in engineering, we face in the second half of the year a step-up in costs which momentarily may take us out of our incremental margin framework.

But let me take this opportunity to reaffirm that we are fully committed to end up the year well within the guidance which by the way as you will see at the end of this presentation, we are today updating by narrowing the ranges but also upgrading the midpoint.

So now turning to our results, specifically another quarter of over $1 billion of sales, up 20.7% in local currencies with a performance operating income of $161.7 million versus $116.8 million a year ago leading to a performance EPS of $2 per share versus $1.69 per share at a performance level a year ago with the performance free cash flow of $73 million lead to a conversion rate of 69% and we returned close to $90 million of cash to shareholders through our continuous repurchasing of just over 700,000 shares.

Turning to Page 4, looking at the profile of our top-line revenue growth, which including translational effects worth of 26% excluding its – in the equal exchange rates was at 21%, of which, acquisitions are held by 10.7% and organic growth of 10%. By channel, sales to the OE world went up 34% year-over-year fueled by a strong additional demand in – from Truck and Bus markets.

Notably, the trailer business outperformed its markets by 19% generating a growth year-over-year for WABCO for this segment of our business of 28%. The Car business and our Off-Highway also together brought another 20% of increase of revenues for WABCO and of the 34%, 20% was purely driven by as an effect of our acquisitions.

Looking at aftermarkets, the channel went up 22%, 18% of which are coming from acquisitions, meaning that we leave a – I would say meager 4% for the quarter and we will explain to you that we have had pressure from the supply chain that prevented us from taking full advantage of the dynamics that we have created along the years and that has generally generated growth in excess of 6%.

Actually from the region standpoint, all regions grew very nicely. However, we were again penalized by another 20% meltdown from the demand coming from Middle East. Now looking at the evolution of our sales versus the production of trucks and buses by region starting with Europe. Production went up 6% and our revenues 5%.

And again, even though we have added some additional value per vehicle, it was hinted and more than offset by this continued phase out of this project of – or this program of AMT that we have lost back in 2006 and that’s headwind of $3.5 million for this quarter as a reminder, for the full year it is very close to $10 million.

In North America, production went up 10%, our revenues were up 66%, but 46% were obviously the result of our acquisitions leaving a very healthy 10% organic outperformance and that’s again due to a series of additional revenues that cuts across basically our portfolio of products and technologies, I would notably highlight the further adoption of ESC as a mandate that actually will fuel outperformance up until the end of the second quarter.

South America market was up a healthy 27% and we outperformed by 3%. Japan, Korea, the market went down 5%, mostly driven by a negative – by a negative impact from Korea. Now, we went up 4% in revenues outperforming the markets by 9% and that’s due to, again, additional contract and value per vehicle brought to the Japanese market.

China is a problem for us this quarter and we are going to give you the rational kind of demonstrating that it is not that the positioning of WABCO in China is changed, it’s just momentarily mostly a problem of mix. Market went up 6%, but our revenues went up – went down 8%.

So, let me kind of take a moment to share with you that two types of vehicles, one, which is a tractor, which linked to a trailer is mostly used in transportation of goods.

Those trucks demand higher level of technologies, more reliability, better technologies and products and that’s obviously the platforms that are favoring the WABCO technologies, versus the non-tractor products which are mostly utilized for construction purposes and those vehicles are obviously more frugal in technology and rely more on local technologies and suppliers.

When you look year-over-year, during the second quarter, the volume of tractors went down by 22%, whereas the volume of non-tractors went up 34% and the percentage of tractors across the entire range of heavy-duty trucks that was built during the quarter went down to 36%, whereby it was above way both 50% a year ago.

So that’s the impact from the mix that I was referring to. Now we would anticipate that this percentage of tractor is going to go back to a more normal level at least which to some level of non-tractor by the end of the year meaning that this impact should fade out as we progress along the second half.

I would also take the opportunity to share with you that if we include all market segments, beyond Truck and Bus and I am talking about trailers that we outperformed in China by close to 90% during the quarter, as well as aftermarket that also provided very strong growth. The Car segment, Off-Highway, actually the outperformance including all those market segments is only of minus 1% versus the minus 13%.

So, China is continuing to do very well. And I just wanted to take this opportunity to tell you that the business model that we have built within the last 14 years continues to generate extremely healthy return and that this lack of outperformance this quarter is absolutely not reflective of a change of trend.

And finally India. As I told you upfront, we have seen an amazing surge in the trend in the second quarter versus a year ago because last year, there was the launch of a new regulation on emissions in India. So, we had a particularly low Q2. However, India Truck and Bus build continues to be both records, all-times records and as we are going to see later, we believe that this will continue as the economy right now is generating a very healthy 7.1% of GDP growth.

So now, let me turn it over to Roberto, who will bring you through the financials. Roberto?

Roberto Fioroni

Thank you, Sean. Hello everyone and thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. Since joining WABCO in June 1, this is the first quarter I have the pleasure to present WABCO results and the pleasure is even bigger considering our solid Q2 performance.

For the second quarter in a row, we have achieved revenues above $1 billion, which in turn, we translated into very strong bottom-line results and a solid incremental margin. If we can now turn to Slide 5, I will take you through the details.

Jacques has already mentioned our strong revenue growth of almost 21% in local currency and 10% if you exclude the impact of our 2017 U.S. acquisitions. On a performance basis, our gross profit margin reached 31% despite higher pressure from labor and materials inflation, as well as the ongoing capacity constraints which negatively impacted the whole industry.

We gained $15 million as a result of additional volume and better absorption of our fixed costs. Our continued focus on cost efficiencies across WABCO’s global value chain added further $17 million of savings to material and conversion productivity. Our gross material productivity was limited to 4.5%. This is slightly below our normal rate as we continue to deal with supply constraints.

However, in the second quarter, we actually delivered a new record conversion productivity of 8.2%. This is also the last quarter in which we gained some benefits from the closure of our two European factories finalized in 2017. As a consequence, we expect to return to our normal conversion productivity levels of approximately 7.5% by the fourth quarter.

As you can see, OpEx spend was contained to around $2 million excluding inflation. As we continued to invest in our future growth as per plan, we increased our second quarter year-over-year engineering spend by around $5 million. This engineering investment is roughly the same as in Q1 and was partially offset by a reduction in the rest of our operating expenses.

The integration of last year’s U.S. acquisitions also remains on track. This quarter they contributed $17 million in performance operating income on $85 million of revenue. All of this flows through to our performance operating income margin of 15.2 as a percentage of sales after excluding all currency exchange impacts, we delivered $28 million year-over-year, which brings us to a solid 17% incremental margin for the quarter.

Our quarterly performance tax rate of 20.1% is slightly above our U.S. GAAP tax rate, but remains in line with our full year guidance. We still do not have any update on the potential benefit arising from the 2013 and 2014 Belgian Patent Income Deduction.

After exclusion of the non-performance items, our earnings per share are a healthy $2. This is up 18% on the same period last year. On a U.S. GAAP basis, we report earnings per share of $1.95, up 21% from last year.

In summary, we delivered a strong quarter by operating headwinds to our gross profit with our conversion productivity and the favorable timing of our OpEx spend.

Now, let’s turn to Slide 6 and I will cover the cash flow for the quarter. Excluding non-performance cash flow items, our performance free cash flow for the quarter is at $73 million, which represents a conversion rate of 69% of performance net income.

The small dip in our ratio relates mainly to an accelerated CapEx and tooling investment to increase capacity in order to optimize the efficiency of our supply chain. We see this change as a result of timing and therefore remain comfortable in keeping up full year guidance for cash conversion unchanged.

In the second quarter, we continued our share buyback program by repurchasing 708,000 shares at a cost of $89 million. We remain on track with our intention to buy back up to $300 million during 2018. During the quarter, we continued to optimize our financing structure.

Remember, that in Q1, we borrowed an additional 300 million euros in the German private placement. In Q2, we paid back the $500 million private placement that we entered into 2015. We also terminated our $100 million revolving credit facility and increased the $400 million facility to $600 million expiring in 2023 with the option to increase the size and further expand the tenor.

Before handing it back to Jacques, I’d like to summarize the first half of this year. We delivered over $2 billion in sales, a record for us with a performance operating margin of 15.1% resulting in a performance earnings per share of $3.97. Essentially, in the first half, we executed on our incremental margin framework by delivering 12% organic sales growth, excluding foreign exchange and 19% incremental margin.

Operationally, we were able to offset the headwinds from a raw material inflation and supply chain inefficiencies. Thanks to our strong conversion productivity and the planned phasing of our full year OpEx spend. Our full year guidance includes year-over-year increase in engineering investments of approximately $35 million, of which roughly $10 million was invested in the first half.

Looking forward to the second half, we anticipate continued raw material headwinds, but we also expect an improvement in supply chain efficiency. At the same time, we will be increasing our engineering investments to execute on new projects and commitments. Jacques will explain this in the context of our guidance update.

Now, I would like to turn it back over to Jacques to give you an update on our view of the markets.

Jacques Esculier

Well, thanks, Roberto. So we are turning to Page 7 and we are going to kind of share the highlights of our strategic accomplishments along the three pillars of our strategy as we do every quarter starting with new products and technologies.

We launched a breakthrough concept in the area of fleet management solutions in Europe to address specifically the medium and small fleets, whereas our existing TRAXEE system that we acquired two-and-a-half years ago is more specifically addressing the launch phase and we believe that this new TRAXEE product will encounter a lot of success in growth opportunities.

Moving to AMT, actually, we won a contract with one of those major global OEMs and that will be the platform to introduce our next generation of technologies. And then finally, we are seeing a significant momentum gained in this new range of aftermarket products and systems under the new brand Provia that was launched back in 2016.

We have added almost 200 products to the range and extended the coverage to today 330 distributors across 55 countries. From the globalization standpoint, surprisingly, we were already able to reach outside of the U.S. from the separate platform that I remind you is an acquisition we made in the second half of last year to acquire to have access to a steering technology and our first customers outside of the U.S. is in India and that’s TATA Motors.

We also closed our largest ever contract in South Korea and that’s with the Hyundai Motor to deliver new Air Disc Brakes of our breakthrough design. And then, we have extended our long-term agreement with one of the three major global manufacturers for ADS systems that are designed along this modular breaking system platform breakthrough structuring architecture that we have rolled out a couple of years ago.

In execution, I would just mention that we broke another record in China with 29 top honors for recognizing the service level – exceptional service level of WABCO in that part of the world for 2017 and then as Roberto went through, we have delivered still some very healthy productivity during the second quarter.

Moving to Page 8, and reviewing the dynamics of that markets in each of the region and providing an update of our forecast for the remaining of the year. Starting with Europe, registration were up 4% in Q2 versus last year and for the full year, we expect a fairly limited expansion of registration in EU part of Europe with a 2% growth.

Now in terms of production for total Europe, Q2 was up 6% versus Q2 of 2017 and that’s mostly driven by a fairly strong continued strong expansion of trucks exported out of Europe to the rest of the world which we believe is probably up close to 20%.

Now, sequentially, production is still up in Europe by 3% versus the first quarter of this year. Looking forward, we upgraded slightly the forecast for this part of the world from a range of plus – to plus 7% we had communicated to you three months ago to a plus 7%.

We are still confident that there is a continuous growth ahead the GDP for the region continues to be pretty healthy at 2.2 forecasted for the full year and the forecasted level of production would still be about 10% below the peak that we reached back in 2008.

Moving to North America, production was up 10% year-over-year, 6% sequentially, obviously, driven by Class -8 that was up a healthy 27% year-over-year with a slight erosion of the Class-5 to 7 in the mean time. Class-8 orders continue to be incredibly high and healthy.

All this again supported by a GDP growth right now forecasted to be at 2.9% for the year 2018 and we anticipate to end up with a production level up 10% to 15% for the full year with obviously again a stronger contribution from the Class-8. And we would end up the year 5% below the historical peak that was reached in 2006.

Moving to China. Production was up 6% year-over-year, 7% sequentially. Again, we see still some strength in economy and particularly we believe that this growth is – and also shift from again, tractor which means transportation to more construction equipment is due to a significant effort in that area of the economy.

Production drop is expected in the second half, because we believe that actually the pressure on construction truck will fade out and it happened at some of our customers I was meeting that there is some inventory built-up.

So we are right now anticipating a production drop year-over-year of about 20% for the second half, leading to a forecast of minus 10% to minus 5% range that is upgraded from the minus 20% to minus 10% range that we had communicated to you three months ago.

Moving to India, again, incredibly healthy improvements in the level of production, for Q2, up 72% year-over-year, and down 9% quarter-over-quarter and again, this is due to the normal seasonality of the market. And the production increase is due to last year’s drop due to the implementation again of a new legislation on emission control.

Now looking forward, we believe the market would end up in a range of 20% to 25%, which is a pretty healthy upgrades to the former forecast of plus 12% to plus 17% and again, we believe the momentum is not going to end up there.

GDP is still at a very healthy 7.3% for 2018 unless there is some major disruption in the geopolitical environment or political environment over there. We believe that India should provide – should be a source of very healthy growth for our industry for quite a while – for quite a few more quarters or years to come.

Turning to Page 9, moving to Japan and Korea. So production in the second quarter was down 5% sequentially and up 6% - 5% year-over-year, up 6% sequentially. Production as I said was down a fairly dramatic 25% year-over-year because the market is pretty depressed.

When you look at it, we are back to the levels that we were at back in 2016, we had a surge in 2017 and now the surge has faded out and we are back to 2016 again. For the full year, we continue to see the region ending up into the minus 7% to minus 2% range.

Going to Brazil, production continues to grow very nicely, up in Q2 27% year-over-year and still up 9% sequentially. We believe that the economy continues to support a continuous recovery of the market. We are still 54% below the peak that was reached in 2011.

So I think we have still quite a bit of runway to grow and some really nice continuous growth to benefit from in the coming quarters. We believe the production will end up in that plus 15% to plus 25% range for the full year.

Moving to aftermarket, as I said, we have generated a fairly disappointed 4% in the second quarter excluding the impact of acquisition obviously and all regions went up including Europe up from more than 5%, which is very healthy.

But we had some very strong headwind from the Middle East, as well as some very strong constraints from the supply chain as you can imagine we are favoring delivering parts to the OE channel to obviously avoid any stoppage of production line at our customers versus delivering to aftermarkets and we are right now finishing the first half with a pretty significant backlog in our factories, which will be obviously addressed in the months to come. And we still believe that we will end up the year with a 6% increase in the revenues from that channel.

And finally, trailers, trailer production is up 3% year-over-year, 6% versus the first quarter of the year, very strong growth in America and Europe a company that grows in trucks and offset by a drop in China but as I remind you that the production in China is down about 6%, but we have strongly – extremely strongly outperformed that market now for trailer business, we expect the market to be ending up the year between minus 2% to plus 3% of growth.

Getting to next page and kind of updating our guidance starting with top-line. We see revenues moving up in the plus 13% to plus 16% range which is a slight improvement versus last quarter actually there is – in our view another $30 million, $40 million of revenues coming from those 130,000 trucks that we have just added to the forecast meaning to report sales of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion of revenues.

We maintain our framework of operating margins at 14.3% to 14.7% leading to performance EPS moving from 73.78 to a range of 7.45 to 7.75. So the mid range is a progress of about $0.05 and continuing to commit to end up with a conversion rate between 80% to 90%.

Now giving some colors to this update or upgrades of midpoints. Actually, the core is fairly meagerly progressing, actually a couple of cents only even though we have added this about $40 million, because the additional positive impact from volume is offset by the additional $5 million of raw material impact that is resulting from a estimate of 1.5% of inflation versus the 1.2% we had communicated to you three months ago, as well as an additional $5 million of headwinds coming from supply chain inefficiencies.

The incremental margin at the midpoint of this guidance would be about 13%, which is kind of short of the 18%, 19% range that our model would call for and that represents a gap of about $20 million to $25 million, half of which is covered by this significant headwind in raw material inflation, the other one being covered by this – the cost of this inefficiencies from the supply chain as well as the pension cost that we had shared with you earlier in the year.

Now, in terms of assumptions, you can read them, there is no change on the last and some updates. Raw material again estimated to go up from 1.2% to 1.5% in inflation. Transactional FX is now at $10 million versus $20 million previously communicated in the last quarter and then, the average diluted shares is slightly lower.

So in conclusion, we are closing the second quarter in the first half of the year which I think very, very strong results in terms of superb growth, very strong incremental margin, despite all the headwinds that we have faced and that the industry actually as a whole has faced. We are actually facing the second half of the year with still a very good strong favorable market.

We are still probably facing the same level of headwind from raw material. We would anticipate again a progressive fade out of the impact from inefficiencies from the supply chain. However, as we shared with you and Roberto brought you through, the second half of the year will be more challenged by the calendarization of our additional engineering investment for 2018 to support our new projects.

And then finally, we will end up the year, as we do every year providing a very healthy and very strong increase in the value that we generate to our shareholders.

So that closes our presentation. But before I turn the session to Q&A, I would like to highlight that we actually are going to be at IAA, which is this kind of a convention that takes place in Hannover, Germany, every two years and this year it’s going to take place between September 19 and September 27 and we would be very happy and proud to have you join us at this event and for you to obviously start by.

I think it’s going to be a very interesting platform for the industry to demonstrate all the dynamics there is in the developing and obviously introducing new technologies along the path of electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity, of which obviously, you would witness WABCO as a leading supplier on that path and dynamics. So, again, I welcome you there and hope to see many of you visiting our booth.

So, now, let’s kind of open the session to Q&A. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond from Keybanc Capital. Your line is open.

Sean Deason

Good morning, Jeff.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Hammond

Hey. So, just to be clear, because we get a pretty big step-down in margins first half to step second half and so, it seems like raw material inflation gets worse, conversion productivity normalizes a little bit, engineering expenses continue to run higher, but your supply chain gets better. Can you just speak to what you are doing specifically in engineering in terms of the step-up? And would that normalize into 2019?

Jacques Esculier

Yes. As Roberto shared with you, actually, we will end up the year at about 4.9% of engineering expenses, which is a step-up versus last year which ended up at 4.6%. And that represent about $35 million of additional investments, of which, we have had about $10 million in the first half as Roberto said in the remaining to be executed during the second half and we believe that we are going to move to 2019 with that pace of expense.

Now, there are some headwinds there that I’d like to share with you. Unfortunately, a non-negligible part of this additional expense has to be to, what we call, outside services, because we can’t hire engineer fast enough. It is very hard and complex, but particularly in the Western world to hire engineers that are dealing with those new technologies, because we are talking about very sophisticated capabilities and the market is boiling for this type of skills.

So, when we have to execute projects, because as you know we have won quite a few of those projects across complex systems like AMT, braking systems and so on, we have to add this capacity. So as the engineers are not hired as the pace that would support the increase of our investments, we have to basically spend twice as much in going outside.

So, even though the extent of the work, we certainly not decrease year-over-year or second half versus early part of 2019, what we really are counting on is to be able to gain further momentum in the high range that will allow us to decrease the pressure on cost and expenses to just execute the same amount of work.

Now that’s from the engineering standpoint, Jeff. From the supply chain standpoint, we do anticipate indeed that there will be some relief in the second half that will probably continue to fade out to back to normal.

I would say, hopefully in the first part of 2019 that will basically cancel this headwinds from this inefficiency across supply chain and we are seeing some movements right now in the price of commodities, particularly around aluminum that could indicate that in a few months, we would benefit from a reverse of trend from raw material pricing.

As you know, there is always a delay in the way we benefit or facing these movements of material price. So, it’s three to six months depending on the commodity. But all together, what I am saying is, at the end of the day, our objective is to reconnect to our incremental margin framework as soon as we can within this next year.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, good. And then, one of your competitors mentioned a further shift in the adoption of air disc brakes in the U.S. What are you seeing there? And just remind us on just timing around the introduction of your new product that has a lower payback? Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Actually, yes, so we have first, already the first generation of this latest breakthrough in air disc brakes that we call the MAXX 1.0. The introduction of the product-line has been finalized and inaugurated last year. So we are already selling the product and the second generation, the MAXX 2.0 which is the one that will allow to bring the payback equation to a favorable territory for fleets, that will be introduced in end 2019, early 2020.

In the mean time, we see the adoption of air disc brakes moving from 20% last year to 30% this year. So, I think the opportunity is rising as we had anticipated. We have actually won a pretty healthy position at Daimler.

We are now not in the standard position, but close to, because the impact and the penalty on the price list is fairly limited for WABCO compared to the standard position that was provided to a competitor and actually the third competitor is also on the price list, but with a much more penalizing pricing level. So, again, I think things are continuing to basically move into the right direction supporting expectation for continuous growth in our performance driven by air disc brakes.

Jeff Hammond

Okay. Thanks guys. I’ll get back in queue.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Leiker from Baird. You may begin.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, David.

Roberto Fioroni

Good morning, David.

Joe Vruwink

Hi, guys. This is Joe Vruwink for David.

Jacques Esculier

Hey, how are you?

Joe Vruwink

Good, good. I want to make sure I understand the acceleration in engineering correctly. So, obviously, outsourced engineering services that comes with a premium. So I can understand spending more, but is there also a higher level of pre-production development work that’s going on in the second half, because if that’s so, it would seem to set up for an acceleration and what WABCO sees for above market growth sometime later on first half of next year for instance?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, thank you. Well, let me tell you, first of all, it’s not new that year-over-year WABCO is bringing significant increase in engineering expenses, because as we grow revenues and win some pretty significant platforms, as well as investing into new technologies.

For example, we have right now to support investment into the development of this Mobileye camera camera, next generation of radar from a country that will be obviously major elements of future growth as we move into that – on that path towards additional driver systems ultimately what we would call autonomous driving.

All that is not new in the last years, or ten years we have more than doubled the number of engineers. So, it’s not something that is just new to us. What – and what is particular to this year is that the startup of new projects is more into the second half than it is on the first half.

So, the 10 versus 25 and that’s kind of disrupting the – obviously capacity will lead to the people we have in-house and forcing us to go outside more than we did before because we have always had outside services but at fairly moderate level, because you always keep a buffer because things go up and down quarter-over-quarter.

Now, for the second half, we have to decisively increase our engineering services from the outside. And again, we are not counting in the further quarters to decrease it but to just again, transform those hours that we pay twice as much into in-house hiring.

Now, the investment that we see this year if you want to kind of characterize what they are reaching, it’s basically 50% to support the development of products and systems that we – for which we have received a contract and the other 50% is to develop the flow of technologies that will be necessary to replace the current generation of sensors of radars and so on in the future. So that’s what I would kind of want to share with you about on this significant investments that we continue to drive year-over-year.

Joe Vruwink

That’s helpful and if I can follow-up on that, I am trying to understand the relationship between start of engineering products and revenue generation, because when I look at 2017, if the start of project development occurred in the first half, while the second half of 2017 had better above market growth rates for WABCO. So, if that start of development is second half of 2018, does that mean we would expect better growth rates first half of 2019?

Jacques Esculier

You have a mix bag of things. They are projects that obviously shorter in cycle time to develop. That will be bringing products faster to the market. They are obviously major systems, if you take the braking system, it’s a matter of four, five years of developments that also has to be recognized. So, it continuously fuels the top-line.

But I would not say because we increase in H2 significantly versus H1 or whatever that it will lead immediately to next year to a further impact. What we tell you is, next year like – this year like every year, we commit to an outperformance no matter what over 6% of revenue growth beyond market. And that’s part of it one way or another.

Another thing that I would say though is that, it happens that right now, the three major global manufacturers are aiming at launching new platforms with new technologies in the same timeframe that is year 2021, 2022 and that kind of forces us to invest into parallel projects to deliver breakthrough technologies for different element of their systems, whether brake systems and key at the same time.

So that maybe also the characterization of this moment which is not exactly normal it has happened in the past, but it’s obviously kind of forcing us to develop in parallel with the aim to, again, support the launch of the new generation in those years.

Joe Vruwink

Okay, thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Larry De Maria from William Blair.

Larry De Maria

Hi, good morning, good afternoon, guys.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Larry.

Larry De Maria

Hey, Jacques. Curious, you’ve mentioned a couple times and as we all know capacity in the industry was tight. And then, I guess your CapEx was elevated by $10 million. So, can you discuss exactly what you are doing on the capacity front? Do you need to rethink your footprint at all given tight markets and the trade concerns out there? And I guess, it seems like a relatively small investment given the tightness. So, curious, maybe you’d be doing more if you thought there is much more growth ahead felt. If you could just kind of tie it all together about how you are thinking about capacity in your footprint and convert to growth going forward et cetera. Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, good. Larry, for the moment, obviously, we are using the current space that we have available. We are not developing new manufacturing sites. We are just expanding lines within the existing sites. But I would say, headwinds are not only coming from the shortage of capacity of certain lines within WABCO, which are – which is what we are addressing with this $10 million.

It also kind of expands to tooling that we are building for our suppliers, because I would say, our suppliers have also to invest a significant amount of money to themselves increase their capacity. The pawn comes more for the moment and inefficiencies are more coming from the shortage of parts coming from the supply chain of our industry.

And I think we are probably convergent to the same kind of situation more than just addressing issues within the factories of WABCO. We have indeed brought the production capacity to 21 shifts in quite a few lines and we are progressively bringing them down to a more normal, at least 18 shifts and back to 15 shifts as soon as possible.

And as soon as we keep kind of adding a line here or some station there to just kind of expand the capacity by adding one or two stations within a certain line, because as you know, we are pretty modular and the fact that we are kind of mixing the technologies of formation and keeping people is making our lines extremely flexible. So that’s what is going on right now and that’s where this $10 million have been utilized so far.

Larry De Maria

Okay. But in other words, do you feel like going into next year, you guys have more than enough given the tightness that’s out there and given the kind of the tooling and the alleviations that you are thinking about doing?

Jacques Esculier

Not more than enough. Yes, we will end up the year with what is needed. Now obviously, if we see some further growth as we all hope, then we are going to go back to the normal kind of evolution of our capacity across the supply chain as we see more normal growth which is not as surprising and abrupt as what we have experienced within the last year.

The thing is, all regions pretty depressed and that’s what is kind of disrupting the normal adaptation I would say or agility of our supply chain, of the industry supply chain and particularly with WABCO, we have always demonstrating extreme agility. But this time, because every country OEs were pulling for more capacity as an industry we have really choked, particularly because of the supply chain that just couldn’t absorb the big capacity.

Larry De Maria

Okay. Understood. Thanks. I’ll leave it there and jump back.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, thanks, Larry.

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Colley from Stephens. You may begin.

Brian Colley

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Colley

Hey, good morning, Jacques. Congratulations on the quarter to you guys. I just wanted to talk about acquisitions. We’ve seen valuation multiples for cyclical companies compressed significantly over the past year and I just wanted to ask about – if you are seeing more attractive opportunities to invest in the market today and if so, the with likelihood is that we see that acceleration and capital deployment towards deals in the next several years.

Jacques Esculier

Well, again Brian, we are not a company that is aiming at acquiring just to grow. We acquire what we need and obviously if we can acquire those franchises or capabilities in an environment which is certainly more favorable in terms of multiples, then we would probably accelerate.

But it’s not like, we see cheap companies around, so we are going to go and market things and chop around to buy cheaper franchises. So, that’s not exactly what the promise that we have towards our shareholders and how we have so far generated value.

This being said, we are still very actively scanning things to complement what we have and further expand our strategies in terms of technologies to accompany the industry towards those new areas of capabilities in autonomous driving, electrification and what not, as well as kind of looking at whether we can expand globalization and also an area of strong focus how we can further accelerate these movements towards digitalization, towards offering very breakthrough services to fleets and the overall transportation infrastructure.

So that’s the kind of areas that we continue to kind of look at and I would say, there is nothing in the pipeline that will come up next week. But we have quite a few opportunities that we are continuously are looking at and studying.

Brian Colley

That makes sense. I appreciate the response there and also just wanted to ask given the cyclical concerns in the market right now with tariffs and just production being as strong as it is, I wanted to know kind of what your bigger picture outlook for Europe, kind of the three year picture for that geography – what that looks like today?

Do you think we are peaking out and if so, kind of what are some of the actions you can take to mitigate any moderation that we see there?

Jacques Esculier

Well, I would say, right now, Brian, the overeconomy is – we – right now on a pretty solid path. Europe is not used to very strong cycles with incredible upside in GDP growth, but we are at a very healthy 2.2% which has been rich progressively. The average age of the fleet is still pretty high, one year above the historical average for us.

So I would say, there is still a lot of factors that point towards the continuously nice growing region there. However, we all know that, as someone just said, times are pretty uncertain, I would say even strange sometimes. And nobody knows exactly what’s ahead of Europe and the world, particularly related to those barriers – trade barriers that could be established, that would be obviously as we all know a disaster.

There was an article saying that, world GDP could be impacted by as much as 3% if things would continue to move into that direction and but not now we are talking about political fiction and this is not exactly what we should spend an enormous amount time at doing so.

What we are saying is, right now, we continue to believe that people wish they are reasonable at the helm of the major regions of the world and allow the industry to continue to grow as it has been in the last few years and obviously our industry and particularly WABCO benefiting from it.

For example if ever there would be a strong push back on exports of automotives from Europe to the U.S. that would have obviously an extremely detrimental impact on the overall economy of our region and would result obviously in a pressure on our markets.

Brian Colley

I’ll leave it at that. I appreciate the time today.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Tim.

Sean Deason

Hello.

Sean Deason

Hello. Tim?

Rob Wertheimer

Hey everybody. How are you? I wonder, Jacques if you could put in the context for us the success that you had with TATA in India and then also just in Korea, I mean, is that just on steering? Is that just a niche entry way or is this going to be a major platform? And then, just your strategic position, I mean, are you growing presence in share and wins, are these material changes or just one-offs just little context? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Well, it’s a very good question. Actually, what happens is, to be very candid, is Tata was actually pressured to find a new source of steering, because the local market capacity was actually stretched already to its limit and as we have a particularly strong relationship with this important global player, we have obviously established a dialogue on how we could help them rapidly to address this shortage of capacity. That’s what we did.

Our challenge now is to establish rapidly local production, which by the way we have already done. We have a production line already approved and which is starting production as we speak. We also have to migrate the supply chain meaning find suppliers to build the components, because right now we export still a bit – quite a bit from the U.S. So we are going to have to localize all this to obviously meet a price expectation that is more in line with what the market that you have in India versus what we enjoy in the U.S.

So, it up to us to transform this short-term opportunity that was gained to obviously the proximity and intimacy with the customer responding to a need and transforming into a longer-term relationship if TATA was very clear, if you can be competitive, we will have a continued significant flow of opportunities on that particular product line for the future.

Now, Korea…

Rob Wertheimer

That’s great. Yes, yes.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, Korea is just – Korea is moving kind of growing to the adoption of air disc brakes as well and Hyundai, which as well know is by far the largest manufacturer over there has been attracted by the technology that we demonstrated in the single piston at fairly advanced design and that’s why they are – they have decided to rely on our products to support their growth of introduction of air disc brakes.

Rob Wertheimer

Okay, great. That’s fantastic. Thanks, Jacques.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, thanks, Rob.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs. You may begin.

Jerry Revich

Yes. Hi, good morning.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning.

Jerry Revich

Hi, good morning, good afternoon everyone. Jacques, I am wondering if you could talk about the impact of tariffs on Chinese imports that you see for the truck value chain. What level of an inflation do you think that could ultimately drive for OEMs? And can you comment for WABCO specifically, are any of your trade flows impacted by tariffs on the product lines that have been outlined?

Jacques Esculier

Jerry, I am sorry. I am not in a position, it’s not that I am not willing to, but I am not in a position to really exactly understand and know what product will be affected. As you know, we don’t buy raw material ourselves. We buy raw materials through our supply chain and I don’t know where our suppliers are sourcing materials from.

What is more complex for us is to for example appreciate in that kind of current negotiation between the U.S. and China. What products would be part of the – products that would have to pay a duty to enter China from the U.S. or vice versa, because we do export quite a bit of products from China to the U.S. in the forms of ADS products, vacuum pumps, and so on.

What is good with us though is that, as you know, we are only assemblers. And it’s fairly, fairly kind of not rapid, but it doesn’t take huge amount of time for us to build a new assembly line for ADS what not in a new location, but it’s also an investment and disturbance that if we can avoid we would.

So right now, we are kind of waiting to see exactly what’s going to happen and if anything happens, whether it will affect those products or not for the moment, we don’t see it. It doesn’t seem to be part of those list that obviously have kind of transpired out of all these discussions.

But I don’t think there is clarity for me and people as to what are the exact technologies, product lines that will be affected. So again, I wish we would know more, Jerry, and obviously as soon as we will know more, we will obviously integrate that into our planning and forecasting activities. But for the moment, we are not in a position to do it.

Jerry Revich

Okay. And Jacques, in terms of gross material productivity, we chat the last quarter, so the longer-term target for gross material productivity is 5% for you folks. We are below that 5% number this quarter. Can you talk about whether you still expect you could get to that 5% number over the balance of the year?

Can you just talk about the puts and takes around the timing of projects or what was driving the soft spot that we’ve seen excluding the supplier settlement in the first half?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, we would not exclude it completely, because as you know, Jerry, it’s a $9.1 million or whatever, but I would say, part of it was to cover normal productivity that we are counting on for 2018. The remainder was to cover misses that we had from that particular project before 2018. So, but, you don’t want to put out the full 9%.

Now, including that $9 million, we are still aiming at ending up above 5% in a fairly normal level of productivity. However, as we told you, in Q2 for example, we are at 4.5% and that is due to the fact that it’s pretty complicated to, right now go to suppliers and ask for efforts to decrease their price, their cost, because this is not exactly the area of focus of the industry for the moment.

So, I think as soon as the industry we feel more comfortable at kind of establishing the level of capacity to the level of demand, I think we are going to restart the machine or be able to reaccelerate the machine to the kind of historical level that we have demonstrated for ten years basically. I mean, WABCO has never been defaulted in delivering very strong and healthy level of productivity.

By the way 4.5% is not 5.2% or 5.3%, but it’s getting incredibly healthy, because not many players are capable of generating this on a kind of sustainable basis. So it’s short for us and believe me we are working hard at reconnecting to those five plus percent. But it’s still a very healthy level.

Jerry Revich

Yes, absolutely. I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks, Jerry.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Alex Potter from Piper Jaffray. You may begin.

Alex Potter

Yes, hi guys.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning.

Alex Potter

So, I guess, your commentary regarding supply chain inefficiencies and things, it sounds like it’s pretty broad based. There is no one or two specific types of products or materials that things that you would point to as being specific pinch points. Is that correct? Or maybe I am wrong, I don’t know.

Jacques Esculier

No, I think your reading is correct.

Alex Potter

Okay. So, that being the case, it also sounds like you are relatively confident that things should loosen up in the back half of the year and gets better. But that sounds like, it would take a pretty concerted effort of – amongst I guess everybody in the supply chain could be adding capacity or potentially not adding footprint as you alluded to earlier.

But just tweaking your existing footprint and hoping to squeeze a few more units out of your existing factories. I guess, I am just trying to figure out the degree of confidence you have that things actually will loosen up given how broad the issue seem to be?

Jacques Esculier

Well, it’s broad for the industry, because again, I think there is a large range of suppliers would face the same challenge. But we know our world, it’s not all of our suppliers that are facing this challenge and there are some very key suppliers and I would say they are not that many of them that are key to WABCO’s ability to continue to feed the supply chain efficiently with products.

So, I am saying, I think we have a line of sight on how our world would kind of eventually reach the level of capacity that is necessary. So that’s why we are kind of into forecast trying to see a progressively decreasing level of headwinds from that standpoint. That’s what I would say, not saying it’s easy, believe me.

It has been an amazing fight and it will continue to be a very strong challenging effort to not only kind of get the parts today. But also to accompany and convince some of those suppliers to invest into the capacity that is necessary, but again, for the moment, we don’t see any kind of red light that would indicate that potentially we will not reach that level in the coming months and quarters.

Alex Potter

Okay. Fair enough. That’s all I have. Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Seth Weber from RBC Capital Markets. You may begin.

Seth Weber

Hi, good morning.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Seth.

Seth Weber

Hi. I am just trying to square up your – the price erosion commentary. The guidance for the year to be kind of on par with last year. But, I think last year it was 1.6 negative and the second quarter here it was only 1.1.

So, was there a positive mix shift in the second quarter? Or can you just talk about what you see kind of coming down the road that's making you think that the price erosion will get worse, I guess, here in the back half of the year, I guess there may be some conservatism there. Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, I mean, we started the year on a pretty strong kind of level at 1.8. Now we are at 1.1. So, basically, we are at 1.4, 1.5. I would say, net-net, it’s always the same thing. Quarter-over-quarter, you have some of the product that starts with the new price. We have sometimes, as part of a negotiation of a new project, we have to give away some price.

That the timing of all those events that kind of shape up this pricing in addition to, the more kind of predictable flow that comes from the long-term agreements that you have with some key customers. All that stuff makes you sometimes that it will bump you up and down. What I am saying is, for the full year we are kind of right now comfortable at forecasting at this 1.6% level.

Seth Weber

Okay, thanks. And then, just second follow-up. In the Q, in your 10-Q, you called out strength in the Europe Off-Highway business. Can you give us a little bit of color around that? I mean, can you size that business for us and just talk about what's been driving that? Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

We are – there are two parts of capabilities we have. One is more working in Europe around compressed air. That’s the traditional kind of offsets of our capabilities in the Truck and Bus world that we have carried to the world of Off-Highway. And then there is this new acquisition in the U.S., MICO that is one of the leading supplier of hydraulic systems.

And the combination of both makes WABCO actually the leading supplier of those two systems together. We are not the largest one in hydraulics, but we are the ones who can deliver across the board across the two technologies and what we are saying is, we continue to address markets around the world, not only in Europe.

But particularly in Europe, with kind of leveraging the technologies that we acquired in the U.S. and bringing them to the different other markets including Europe and I think there is ample opportunity. Quarter-over-quarter, we have seen this. In Q2, we have seen Off-Highway up 24% and last year was formidable close to 40%.

So, this acquisition has been really generating a superb level of value to our shareholders and we believe there is still quite a bit of runway of opportunities ahead.

Seth Weber

Okay. And does is that – does the success with that acquisition kind of tempt you to get into some of this other China market, where you are seemingly disadvantaged with where the mix shift is moving? I mean, are you tempted to get into some of the more vocational product in China? Or is that just not part of your operations?

Jacques Esculier

It’s run by two different divisions. We are certainly looking actively at contemplating opportunities to, again, expand our reaching to China or into India and two other markets. We are also by the way, scanning the markets to see whether there would be any good opportunity to further enrich our portfolio to M&A because, Off-Highway is a great platform.

I think, WABCO with the experience and capabilities that we bring are from a very competitive technology-driven, cost driven environment like the commercial vehicle world, I think can bring a lot of those best practices to the world of Off-Highway to provide a lot of value there and I think that’s what is right now attractive to the players in that segment.

So, I think the more we can kind of accumulate there, the more this momentum will be fed with growth opportunities, and by the way, margins are not bad either. So, for us we see Off-Highway not as an anecdotal opportunistic, it’s more serious. It’s – we focus quite a bit of business attention to it.

Seth Weber

Perfect. Okay, thank you very much, guys.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you. Well, I think this closes our interface today and wish you a great summer time. Great vacation time and we’ll talk to you in – by the end of October. Thank you for your attention.

Roberto Fioroni

Bye-bye.

