PTC Delivering On Its IoT Promises

Although I believe PTC has a good chance of being a major player in IIoT, it's tough to see how the stock is undervalued on any sort of fundamental basis.

Partnerships with Microsoft, Rockwell, and Ansys are only just getting started, and the first two could significantly accelerate adoption/grow of PTC's ThingWorx IIoT platform.

There was plenty of skepticism, if not outright scorn, a few years ago regarding PTC's (PTC) plan to put its industrial IoT platform ThingWorx at the center of its growth plans. Fast forward back to the present, and not only has PTC continued to grow, the IoT business has grown to roughly parity with the legacy product lifecycle management (or PLM) software business on a new bookings basis. What's more, PTC has brought in Microsoft (MSFT) Azure and Rockwell (ROK) as partners to grow the IoT business, with partnering with Ansys (ANSS) to augment its legacy Creo CAD business with simulation capabilities.

I liked these shares back in the spring of 2017, and the 80% or so move since then has been gratifying to see, particularly as the business seems to be picking up momentum. Although my growth outlook is stronger now than before, in no small part due to the big-name partnerships PTC has added for ThingWorx, the growth in valuation has exceeded the growth in my expectations. Consequently, while I do still like this business and I fully acknowledge the potential that financial outperformance could drive higher multiples, I can't find the undervaluation to call this a good buy unless you're interested in trading more on momentum than value.

Delivering The Goods

PTC's fiscal third quarter results were a little better than expected, with better than expected sales, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, and bookings. Although management did modestly revise bookings guidance lower for the fourth quarter, that was a byproduct of currency movements.

Revenue rose 8% for the quarter, with recurring revenues up 15%, supported by 69% growth in subscriptions offsetting a 14% contraction in support revenue. License revenue declined 20%, while services revenue declined 6%. Slicing the numbers a different way, software revenue rose 10% as reported, with service revenue down 6%. Billings rose 14% in the quarter, while bookings increased 26% with IoT growth comfortably above that level.

Gross margin improved two points from the year-ago quarter, with software margins improving almost a full point. Operating income rose 26% on a non-GAAP basis, with margin expanding 250 bp from the year-ago period.

Big-Name Partnerships Can Take ThingWorx To The Next Level

PTC has established ThingWorx as its central industrial IoT (or IIoT) platform, with ThingWorx offering tools and solutions to help companies build and deploy IIoT apps, connect systems, manage those connections, and analyze a wide range of data. PTC gained some early credibility with ThingWorx when it forged a strategic alliance with General Electric (GE) that, among other things, paired ThingWorx with GE's Predix platform. Since then, ThingWorx has been the more dynamic part of that partnership, and GE has had plenty of its own operational issues to sort through.

Luckily, PTC's relationship with GE was not exclusive, and the company has since gone on to forge important partnerships with other companies. PTC partnered with Microsoft Azure earlier this year, making Azure the preferred cloud platform for ThingWorx and complementing Microsoft Azure's IoT Hub offering. This deal is already paying off, with 10 Azure-related deals signed this quarter.

Most recently, PTC and Rockwell formed a strategic partnership to integrate ThingWorx with Rockwell's FactoryTalk MES offerings and bring it within Rockwell's "Connected Enterprise" umbrella. I wrote more about this deal at the time, but this is a win-win for both parties. For PTC, it leverages Rockwell's MES capabilities to move from the "back-end" of the factory automation process to the front-end (the factory floor), while also leveraging a host of data-gathering/generating devices offered by Rockwell. Not only are the synergies in terms of capabilities but also in sales - where PTC had around 20 sales reps detailing factory automation, Rockwell has around 1,000, giving PTC far greater exposure to industrial/factory automation customers across a range of industries.

Not Just IIoT

Although IIoT adoption is likely to be the main driver of PTC's revenue growth over the next five to 10 years, it's not the only part of the business to consider. The legacy Creo CAD and PLM businesses still have something to offer. While the CAD market is much slower-growing than IIoT (mid-single-digits) and PTC is well behind rivals like Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY), Autodesk (ADSK), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) in market share, the company's recently-expanded partnership with Ansys to offer Ansys' simulation software with PTC's CAD software could reignite this business.

PLM software, too, offers worthwhile growth to PTC. Here, too, PTC is well behind rivals like Dassault and Siemens, but PLM is an important enabler of automation and digitalization in manufacturing, and PTC management has already noted some cases where ThingWorx has opened doors to customers that were previously using rival CAD/PLM offerings. Although I don't think Dassault has much to fear in the foreseeable future, better integrated IIoT/PLM offerings (as well as better-integrated offerings) could shift some PLM opportunities toward PTC.

The Opportunity

Management at PTC has laid out some bold targets and goals for the next five years, and I do believe the company can generate low double-digit annualized revenue growth. The economic cycle is a risk, as companies often cut back on platform investments during downturns, but I think the IIoT opportunity is real and more of a "when, not if" question for PTC. I likewise believe that the company is on the cusp of strong revenue-driven operating leverage that will see operating margins jump from the mid-to-high teens to the mid-to-high 20%s over the next two years and later into the mid-30%s.

All of the above can support a long-term revenue growth rate beyond 10% and a very strong FCF growth rate.

The Bottom Line

I expect competition in IIoT-enabling technologies to intensify, but I think PTC has established a good foothold with a strong platform. My concern at this point is much less about PTC's ability to execute on the opportunity and much more about the current level of expectations, as I cannot make the numbers work on a DCF or revenue-driven EV/revenue valuation basis. Growth typically trumps valuation concerns for situations like PTC's today, but those investors who aren't comfortable with a "damn the valuation, it's all about momentum" strategy might have a harder time making sense of this stock today.

