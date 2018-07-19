Macro Risks Could Slow Avery Dennison

On July 24th, 2018 before market open, business equipment firm Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) will report earnings. Management will look to produce numbers that can spark a reversal of the bearishness in trading of shares of AVY that has plagued the stock since February. With a possible support established at $100, AVY has been trading slightly higher in July, approaching $105. The earnings report next week could be an important catalyst to launch the stock in either direction. Because of that, investors keen on riding a reversal will have their eyes on this report.

AVY’s earnings record has been solid for the past two years. Before the upcoming earnings, AVY has beat EPS estimates every quarter since April 2014 as well as beating revenue for the past 6 quarters. On top of that, AVY’s revenue growth rate has seen intense acceleration. In 2016, AVY reported two quarters of shrinking revenue, but management has turned that into three straight quarters of low double-digit revenue growth in 2017 Q3, 2017 Q4. And 2018 Q1. With numbers like that, AVY will have big shoes to fill this quarter as investors have been trading AVY lower despite the impressive growth in year over year revenue.

Sales revenue in all segments saw impressive growth in the first quarter of 2018. Label and Graphic Materials grew 11.8 percent, Retail Branding and Information Solutions grew 5.2 percent, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials grew a whopping 48.8 percent. The segments combined for an overall revenue growth rate of 13 percent. However, these intense rates of growth only included 3.4 percent of organic growth as acquisitions and currency fluctuations assisted greatly.

With revenue growth rates so high, investors might wonder why the stock has fallen from over $120 to $100. The truth is, AVY’s earnings story isn’t one of revenue, but rather, one of margins. Revenue growth rates have been coaxed to their elevated levels by a low dollar and an acquisition while organic growth rates are noticeably lower. This translates to a more concerning margin trend where two segments saw margins contract, and overall margins were completely flat. What especially sticks out is a 48.8 percent revenue growth rate in Industrial and Healthcare Materials (which is only 2.8 percent organic) accompanied by a 34.2 percent contraction in margins.

Why exactly is this a story of operating margin? Margins tell the true story of how the company does business and how profitable its operations are. In tough macroeconomic conditions, poor margins reveal themselves and weigh on the bottom line as marginal costs don’t fall with lower revenue. In the second quarter, AVY could experience some headwinds from macroeconomic factors such as a stronger dollar and higher commodity prices. The chart above shows how the dollar has strengthened significantly going into the second quarter of 2018, a trend that will impact foreign revenue which accounted for about 75 percent of total sales in the first quarter. Additionally, management discussed in the conference call about their concerns of inflation in commodity prices which they plan on fighting through, “pricing actions as well as through continued product reengineering efforts.”

Also interesting to note, AVY saw a significant increase in inventories in the first quarter. Combining the totals from Raw Materials, Work-in-progress, and Finished Goods, AVY’s total inventories increased almost 10 percent in one quarter. For a company that claimed such impressive revenue growth rates, this inventory addition doesn’t fit the story. This just further confirms that currency and acquisition factors heavily outweighed the organic growth that one would hope to see in a successful earnings.

One of the more important figures in an earnings report is the guidance offered at the end of the results. In the last quarter, AVY aggressively increased full year adjusted EPS from $5.70-$5.95 to $5.85-$6.05. The revision even included a higher estimated restructuring cost upgraded from $0.20 to $0.95. With all the macroeconomic risks, the guidance seems quite optimistic and could lead to some disappointments in the future especially since the estimates include a currency tailwind that might not last.

Additionally, the effect of new acquisitions on the top-line will start to wear off. Two segments, Label and Graphics Materials and Industrial and Healthcare Materials saw bumps from the acquisitions of firms "Mactac Europe, Hanita Coatings and Ink Mill" as well as of new Luxembourg plants, according to Yahoo Finance. Raising guidance in response to temporary growth from inorganic additions is dangerous as the synergies of the new additions isn't guaranteed. AVY has gambled here, and in the process, hurt its profitability by increasing costs and shrinking margins. For investors, this increases the likelihood of a earnings miss and adds more risk to the play.

In terms of valuation, AVY is on the steeper side. With a P/E ratio of 19.6x, several smaller competitors look better valued: Acco Brands (ACCO) at 11.6x, Ennis (EBF) at 14.7x, and CompX (CIX) at 13.5x. The higher valuation could be a result of acceleration from an acquisition and extra tailwinds from currency, both of which could be compromised by negative macroeconomic factors. With all the pessimism that could be stacked against it, AVY looks like a risky earnings play. Trade tension and rising rates could be especially damaging to an optimistic outlook from AVY management. With this in mind, investors should avoid holding AVY shares through earnings as there are too many risks that could pose a threat to bottom-line results in the second quarter. Those who want to keep track of AVY’s performance should keep their eyes on margins as they will be a key to strength in the future.

