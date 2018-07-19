Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) CEO Rune Olav Pedersen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCPK:PGSVY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2018 9:00 AM ET

I thereby turn the call over to President and CEO of PGS, Mr. Rune Olav Pedersen.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Thank you, Lars, and hello, everyone.

Our Q2 2018 revenues were $199.4 million, I’m on slide three. Our EBITDA were $136 million, which is the highest EBITDA we have recorded since the fourth quarter of 2014. This was mainly due to solid MultiClient performance in the quarter, where total segment MultiClient revenues were $162.7 million. Of which late sales represented $68.7 million and confirming the strong demand, we have seen for data in our library from the previous quarters. Prefunding revenues of $94 million with the prefunding level of 116% which is also strong.

We’re going to also very pleased to report our first positive EBIT quarter in 2.5 years. This is an important milestone for the Company in our work to turning this Company profitable again.

The marine contract market has been challenging, but it is now time to say that it is also improving. So, several factors, which I will come back under the market update, which supports a statement that we are in a improving marine contract market. And bids and leads curves which I come back to are one important factor -- is one important factor. All-in-all, we are on track to be cash flow positive after debt service in 2018, which is our key financial target for the year.

I will now turn to slide number five within order book. The order book, as of the end of the second quarter of 2018 was $187 million. As of yesterday, we had booked 40 vessel months going forward that is 23 vessel months in the third quarter, 1 month is missing or not booked. And the reason of that is that Ramform Titan is currently in Las Palmas waiting for work. And we expect that she will start operating in West Africa in the beginning of August. And therefore, we have lost a month. The first quarter, we have booked 12 vessel months, and in the first quarter of 2019, 5 vessel months.

It is important to note the difference between the order book and what we refer to as booked. First of all, the order book is as of 30 June 2018 and it is a formalistic definition. It has to be a signed contract or a signed letter award for anything to put into the order book. The vessel booking is as of yesterday and it -- we will regard something as books under the vessel booking, when we know that we are going to do the work, either because clients have told us, yes you have the job, but the contract for some reason has not yet been signed, and which is a typical example that we are negotiating some final details, but it is clear that we will do the job, or similarly if we have a -- we know we’re going to do MultiClient project, but prefunding for some reason is not yet signed up. So, therefore, there is a meanings and difference this time around between the booking months and the order book, as we are currently in the final phase of negotiating several large contracts, the MultiClient projects, which will then move into the order book once we have them signed.

With this, we expect to achieve acceptable utilization in the fourth quarter. And I remind everyone that we will focus on utilization and profitability for six vessels in the fourth quarter before we make any decision on whether to introduce a seventh or an eighth vessel in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of ‘19.

And with that, I leave the word to Gottfred Langseth, our CFO.

Gottfred Langseth

Thank you. I will some comments first at slide number seven, consolidated key financial figures. At bottom of this table, we show the specific numbers relating to our segment reporting, which is based on for practical purposes to the percentage of completion for new MultiClient projects and prefunding. And these are the numbers that Rune introduced commenting on the revenues in the quarter, $199.4 million is 17% reduction from the Q2 ‘17. We had particularly high revenues in Q2 last year. Primarily, there seems significant share of the latest revenues in 2017, were captured in the second quarter and also that the second quarter last year was a quarter where we operated the most vessels that have nine vessels in operation. The segment EBITDA, $136 million is an increase of 21% compared to Q2 ‘17. And lastly, segment EBIT turned to $13.6 million positive versus loss of $8.7 million in second quarter 2017.

When it comes to the as reported numbers which are the numbers reported in accordance with IFRS 15, I would just quickly comment on the revenues and EBIT, which are both significantly higher in the second quarter than what we have as the segment numbers, $40 million higher revenues in Q2 and $44 million higher year-to-date. The difference is timing related, depends on -- under IFRS, revenues are booked -- recorded when data is completed and delivered to customers. The difference between the two methods would vary from quarter-to-quarter. We have other positive significant difference, higher IFRS revenues in the first half. We expect IFRS revenues to be lower in the second half. So, this is primarily for technical and timing reasons.

Moving to slide number, Q2 2018 operational highlights. The main MultiClient numbers have already been commented on. We had most of our vessel capacity acquiring MultiClient projects in the second quarter and had capitalized cash investments of $81.3 million in the quarter. We had strong prefunding revenues on this activity, 116%. And that’s illustrated in the graph to the top right with the purple line. Again, we are at the high-end of our targeted prefunding range, which we have more or less consistently been for the periods illustrated here.

The contract revenues in the second quarter were low, $29.7 million. And that relates to very low allocation of acquisition capacity to contract activities. Only 12% of our total capacity acquired contract seismic in the quarter.

Moving to quite a bit on to slide number 13, which is how the Group cost focus delivers results. We maintained our gross cash cost guidance for the year of $600 million. The graph here shows the quarterly development of cash costs. And the second quarter costs are sequentially down, in accordance with plan. By now in a way the cost reductions that we implemented end of last year are taking full or at least almost full effect. In addition, the quarter is impacted by relatively low production or vessel utilization. The third quarter is likely to show somewhat higher cost due to higher production on the vessels. Our full-year gross cash cost estimate is based on reducing investment capacity down to six vessels from early Q4.

Then, the next slide, number 14, consolidated statements of cash flows summary. We had cash flow from operating activities of $121.7 million in the quarter. The improvement from second quarter ‘17 is primarily due to higher earnings and a better working capital development. We made payments of severance and other restructuring provisions made in last year of $12.5 million in the second quarter and year-to-date $26.8 million.

Moving to slide 16. Good headroom to maintenance covenant. This slide just illustrates where we are versus the requirements on total leverage ratio in the revolving credit facility. And as you can see that ratio is -- has reduced quite a bit over recent quarters, and it now stands at 2.83 to 1, which is substantially down from a year back where we were at 4.39 to 1. And we expect to be in compliance, going forward.

Slide number 17, just quickly on this one, this is a summary of debt and drawing facilities. There is not much change compared to last quarter. We made $13 million of scheduled debt repayments of long-term debt, primarily the Japanese export credit financing. And we reduced the drawling on revolving credit facility by $5 million in the quarter.

With that, I will hand over back to you, Rune.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Thank you. I think we will jump to slide number 20, marine seismic market outlook. We still believe that higher oil price and the improved cash flow amongst our clients in combination with very low spend on exploration of -- in the recent quarters and years will start to benefit our market fundamentals going forward. We’ve already seen that over the beginning of this year in the MultiClient segment where we had very strong sales from the library, both in the fourth quarter, the first quarter and now in second quarter. And for the marine contract markets, we find it appropriate now to say that we see signs of improvement in this market as well.

Several indicators are pointing in the right direction. I will come back to on the next slide the high number of leads and bids that we are now seeing. We are hearing it in our client communications, and we have experienced higher pricing in the first half of ‘18 than we did in the first half of ‘17. And all of this is in spite a fairly low order book. We believe that we are in an improving contract market, even if it is still as challenging place to be. And it is as we say here, the strength of the recovery we are in is still uncertain.

So, with that, I will move to slide 21 where you see our leads and bids curves, which we give you every quarter. And as you can see, it is at the highest levels for more than three years, which is -- and the trend has been awkward for more than a year now, which is a strong indicator of what I have just been through, an improving contract market. The reason to increase is primarily driven by new project in West Africa. But we have also seen bids come out for the 2019 Europe season. And that is significantly earlier than what we have seen in the last years, which is another strong indication of an improving market. Our estimation of acquired 3D seismic in 2018 is on the graph below there. And we believe that we will in 2018 acquire somewhat more seismic than we did in the 2017, as an industry. And we believe that better utilization of the world fleet will cater for this improvement.

Moving now to slide 23, the guidance. As Gottfred already alluded to, we keep our guidance of group cash cost of approximately $600 million. We up our guidance on MultiClient cash investments to approximately $300 million. And correspondingly, we up our indication that we will use now 65% of our active 3D vessel time on MultiClients. Our CapEx is still and unchanged at approximately $50 million for the year.

Now, moving to the final slide, slide 24. So, in conclusion, Q2 in conclusion. We have high MultiClient activity with solid prefunding revenues. We experienced good MultiClient late sales, which demonstrates a continuance of the strong trends from previous two quarters. Marine contract market is, as I have said, challenging, but it is improving. And we are very happy to report the first positive EBIT quarter in 2.5 years.

In conclusion, tight overall cost controls remains the priority and needs to remain a priority for us to achieve the main financial target for this year, namely to be cash flow positive after debt service, and we are on track to achieving that.

And with that, I hand over back to you, Lars.

Lars Mysen

Yes. I think, then, we can facilitate Q&A session. So, operator, can you please help us do so?

Christopher Møllerløkken

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. You are now expecting the volume of acquired marine 3D seismic to be somewhat higher in 2018 versus ‘17. At the Q1 presentation, you expected this volume to be roughly flat. What has the caused the upward revision?

Rune Olav Pedersen

It’s -- what we’ve seen is better or more bids and more leads. And we believe that the world fleet will be better utilized in particular in Q4 of this year versus Q4 of last year. And that should cater for the increase of increase of acquired seismic. That is the main point.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Thank you.

