Career Education Corp.: Take Off A Semester Or 2

Over the past year, the shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) are up about 97%, and I think investors would be wise to sell the stock at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. In a nutshell, it's not that this isn't a growth company with a hefty valuation, it's the case that this is a company that is actually shrinking. It should be said that, although the financials are troubled, there's a better than average chance that the market that bid these shares to excessive levels will continue to do so, and investors need an alternative to owning the shares outright. I think call options help in that regard.

The company has three reporting segments, Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and all other campuses. Both CTU and AIU offer options for students to study on campus, but both campuses are primarily focused on allowing busy working students to pursue their course of study online. CTU focuses on business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, and information systems. AIU focuses on business studies, information technologies, education, and criminal justice programs. Although the "other campuses" segment is engaging in a "teach out" (where they continue to operate, but they no longer enroll new students). Although they don't meet the definition of being discontinued for accounting purposes, this third grouping of campuses is, in effect, discontinued.

According to the company's 10-K, the $565 billion American post-secondary degree-granting education industry is highly fragmented and increasingly competitive, with no one provider controlling a significant market share. The 27 million students attending institutions in the United States choose programs based on a host of factors that no single institution can control. Also noteworthy is the fact that the Department of Education projects that post-secondary enrollment will increase 15% over the coming decade.

Financial History

Career Education Corp.'s financial history is "troubled" to put it mildly. Over the past five years, for instance, revenue has declined at a CAGR of about 11%. The company has responded to this by reducing operating expenses, which have declined at a CAGR of about 16%. In spite of the fact that the company has shrunk expenses at a faster rate than shrinking revenues, the company has been consistently unprofitable. That said, the company managed to turn a profit during the first quarter of 2018.

Dilution is also a problem in my view. Over the past 5 ¼ years, the company has generated about $8.1 million from stock sales, with the result that the shares outstanding have grown at a CAGR of about 1.3% since 2013. Also noteworthy in my view is the fact that "educational services and facilities" has declined at a CAGR of 26% over the past three years (from $289 million in 2015 to $143 million in 2017). Given that this is a service company, whose primary offering is education, drastically reducing "education services" may not be a recipe for growth.

There is one bright spot, in that the first quarter of 2018 showed massive improvement over the same period a year ago. Although revenue continues to shrink, the company managed to more than triple net income from the same time in Q1 2017.

That said, this continued drop in revenue prompts the question "how can we expect sustained earnings growth if the company can't seem to grow the top line?"

The Stock

In my view, there's a disconnect between a stock's price and the stock's value. Uncovering differences are the basis for this whole exercise, after all. In the case of Career Education, I think the share price is quite a bit higher than the value here. When I try to determine how expensive a company is, I use a host of measures, including price to free cash flow and a review of the market's current assumptions about future growth.

In regard to price to free cash flow, the stock is trading near an all-time high, as shown in the graphic below. When the stock traded at this valuation for an extended period in the past, the shares went on to disappoint. While this is no guarantee of future poor performance, a strong argument could be made that investors who buy now do so at the high end, and therefore, more risky end of the price range.

Another thing I like to do is review the market's assumptions about the future of the overall business. In order to do this, I turn to the excellent work done by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks through how an investor can use price itself to work out what the market's current assumptions are about long-term company growth. Penman basically uses the magic of high school algebra to isolate the "g" variable in a relatively standard finance formula. At the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a perpetual growth from this company in the neighborhood of 5.9% in perpetuity. In my view, that assumption is excessively optimistic, given what the company has done over the past several years.

Call Options To The Rescue

Although the company seems to be troubled, there is a significant probability that the stock will continue to go up, given that nothing that I've mentioned here is new or unknown to the market. In spite of these troubles, the crowd was willing to bid the shares higher, and I think we can only assume that this dynamic will persist. It's for that reason that I need to offer an alternative to the investor who acknowledges the problems here but doesn't want to miss out on the party. I think a reasonable middle ground can be found in call options. These are particularly relevant in this case because there's no opportunity cost of a lost dividend in this case.

Specifically, for those people who continue to want to have exposure to these shares, I would recommend switching into call options. In particular, the January call with a strike price of $19 is being asked for ~$2 at the moment. If an investor were to sell the stock and buy this option with only 11% of the capital, their risk-reward profile would improve in the following way. For about 11% of the capital employed, they would get access to much of the upside of the stock itself. If the stock drops precipitously, as I suggest it should, the loss for an investor who owns the call will be limited to only ~11%. If the stock continues to rise, the owner of the call will make a decent return.

I should note that price changes will not be one for one (i.e. the option will not rise $1 for every $1 the stock rises). There are a host of reasons for this that are beyond the scope of a discussion about the common stock.

Conclusion

I confess to being somewhat confused by the share price gains here over the past year. The company is actually shrinking revenue and shrinking the investment it makes in its service offerings. Given that investors pay premia for growth, the absence of growth shouldn't sport a premium at all. We see the opposite, though. The shares have been bid up so massively that they are near records on a price to free cash flow basis. Additionally, on most occasions when the shares were this expensive, they went on to do poorly. Finally, the market seems to have a very optimistic and a historic assumption embedded in the price. Thus, there are lots of problems here. That said, these problems have persisted for some time, and that hasn't slowed the shares. Thus, I think investors need a way to participate in any further irrationally fueled upside while minimizing risk. I think call options serve that purpose. In my view, price and value inevitably meet, and I think price will sooner or later come down to value. Before that happens, though, investors would be wise to switch from stocks to calls in order to capture almost all of the returns at much-reduced risk.

