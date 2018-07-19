Weak Asset Sensitivity Offsetting Improving Efficiency At U.S. Bancorp

Mid-single-digit earnings growth can support a fair value in the mid-$50's and there are opportunities for U.S. Bancorp to improve its earnings growth rate in the coming years.

Second quarter results did show some signs of operating leverage, and it sounds as though loan growth could pick up the pace in the second half of the year.

Value-based calls on bank stocks don’t really lend themselves to quick outperformance, and U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) shares continue to muddle along as the bank works through some operating challenges in 2018. Although the shares have done a little better over the past three months, they continue to lag the peer group on a year-to-date basis, and even Wells Fargo (WFC) has done better on a trailing 12-month basis.

Bulls will point to U.S. Bancorp’s strong historical results and the company’s ongoing status as one of the most profitable (in ROA/ROE/ROTCE terms) large banks in the country, not to mention the strong fee-generating businesses and the opportunity to use M&A to add more scale. All of that is true, but the performance gap has been shrinking, with rivals like PNC Financial (PNC) stepping up their game in recent years. I continue to believe that U.S. Bancorp is undervalued so long as it can generate mid-single-digit earnings growth, but this is a name that’s going to take time to generate alpha.

A Pretty Middling Quarter

Although recent results have been pulling down the average a bit, overall this has still been a relatively good quarter for banks. In the case of U.S. Bancorp, though, while the company did exceed expectations for the second quarter, it was really only by virtue of lower provisioning, making it a lower-quality beat on balance.

Revenue rose about 4% year over year and 3% sequentially. Net interest income growth was okay on an annual basis (up 4%), but sluggish sequentially (up 1%) as the balance sheet didn’t grow (average earning assets were flat) and there was no spread leverage (flat NIM, versus a modest improvement of around 5bp for most large banks). Fee income rose 3% yoy and 6% qoq, but all together revenue, net interest income, and fee income were a little weaker than expected.

The best news, in my opinion, was that U.S. Bancorp did demonstrate a little bit of operating leverage this quarter. There wasn’t much on an annual comparison (expense growth matched revenue growth), but expenses rose just 1% sequentially, as management shows yet again that it can adjust spending to fit the current revenue outlook. Pre-provision profit growth was fairly muted, up 4% year over year and up 6% sequentially, while tangible book value per share did improve 6% from the year-ago period.

Slight Acceleration In Loan Growth, But Pressure On Spreads

U.S. Bancorp did reported sequential end-of-period loan growth of 1%, a modest improvement from the contraction in the prior period. That’s weaker than the average large bank for the second quarter, but only slightly, and U.S. Bancorp did see some acceleration in C&I lending (as well as the same shrinkage in CRE lending seen by PNC and Wells Fargo).

U.S. Bancorp’s spread performance was not so impressive, as loan yields improved 11bp sequentially, below the levels seen at PNC and Wells Fargo, and interest-bearing deposit costs increased 12bp, higher than what PNC and Wells Fargo reported. The increase in deposit beta seen at U.S. Bancorp was on par with that of PNC, and the bank’s cumulative deposit beta is still pretty solid on a comparative basis. What’s more, while U.S. Bancorp management does expect retail deposit beta to increase, the deposit beta on the commercial side is apparently closer to a plateau.

None of this is all that surprising, mind you. U.S. Bancorp has long been one of the least asset-sensitive of the large banks, and so it makes total sense that this bank wouldn’t be seeing the sort of leverage to higher rates that banks like Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Comerica (CMA) are seeing. Even if it’s not surprising, it is still another growth headwind at a time when the bank is not generating meaningful loan growth.

Still A 2019 Story

Management’s commentary did suggest some scope for improving loan growth in the second half of the year as paydown pressures ease and the economy continues to chug along. The spread situation isn’t likely to change too much, though I do think U.S. Bancorp is likely less vulnerable to ongoing increases in deposit betas than some of its peers. I do believe that expense leverage will start showing up a little more prominently in the second half of 2018 and into 2019, and that should be a worthwhile driver of accelerating pre-provision profit growth (at a time when more spread-sensitive banks could be looking at decelerating growth).

Getting out from under its BSA/AML consent orders is also a key must-do on management’s agenda. This situation has dragged on (as tends to be the case with these issues) and it has forced the bank to spend money on improving compliance. Once free of the consent orders, I do believe U.S. Bancorp may consider M&A – although the bank hasn’t not been particularly acquisitive, the opportunities to expand its footprint and drive cost synergies could hold some appeal.

I’d also note that the bank is getting a little more aggressive in its approach to deposit growth. While Bank of America looks to expand its branch network and Citi and PNC look to cast a much wider deposit-gathering net by establishing national digital banks, U.S. Bancorp too is now looking to leverage its online/digital capabilities to cross-sell deposit products beyond its current branch network. Should this prove successful, it could allow further reductions in physical branches (and create more cost-cutting opportunities).

The Opportunity

The modeling changes I’m making after this quarterly report are largely cosmetic and my core assumptions/conclusions about U.S. Bancorp haven’t really changed. I continue to expect mid- and long-term growth in mid-single-digits with a near-term ROTCE around 19% to 20%. Both of these modeling outputs support a fair value for the shares in the low-to-mid $50’s.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe there is worthwhile upside at U.S. Bancorp for patient investors. Not only do the shares look undervalued as is, my growth expectations here are lower than for many of its peers, opening the possibility of higher fair values if and when the bank can reignite top-line growth and/or get more aggressive on the M&A side. This is by no means a “get rich quick” idea, but I believe buying well-run, high-quality franchises like U.S. Bancorp at attractive valuations is generally a sound long-term strategy.

