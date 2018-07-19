Cash Rich Replimune: Bain Capital Is Inside, But The Research Seems At An Early Stage

Big funds like Bain Capital have financed the company. Prior to the IPO, 94% of the total assets is cash and short-term investments.

Replimune is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cancer. Initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial of RP1 with Regeneron is expected in the first half of 2019.

With large amount of cash in hand, remarkable shareholders and agreements with relevant players in the pharma industry, Replimune (REPL) is preparing an interesting IPO. The fact that the company is at an early stage with candidates still at Phase 1-2 is not ideal. Shareholders will need to wait for a long time until results are given to the market.

Business Overview

Founded in March 2015 in England and Wales and incorporated in Delaware in July 2017, Replimune Group is a clinical-stage biotechnology company currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cancer. The company's platform, called Immulytic, is presented with the following words in the prospectus:

"We use our proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to maximally activate the immune system against solid tumors. The foundation of our platform consists of a proprietary, engineered strain of herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, that has been "armed" with a fusogenic therapeutic protein intended to substantially increase anti-tumor activity. Our platform enables us to design multiple product candidates that incorporate various further genes whose expression is intended to augment the inherent properties of HSV-1 to both directly destroy tumor cells and induce an anti-tumor immune response." Source: Form S-1

Is Replimune collaborating with big pharma operators? Yes, the company's lead product candidate, RP1, is expected to be used in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), which BMY supplies to Replimune at no cost. In addition, the company has reached another collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), under which anti-PD-1 therapy being developed by Regeneron will also be used. The agreement with REGN seems more beneficial than that signed with BMY. Regeneron will finance the clinical trial as mentioned in the following lines in the prospectus:

"For each clinical trial conducted under this collaboration, Regeneron will fund one-half of the clinical trial costs, supply cemiplimab at no cost, and grant us a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to cemiplimab for use in the clinical trial." Source: Form S-1

When are the results of the clinical trials expected? The first part of the clinical trial with BMY's therapy is underway in the United Kingdom. In addition, initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of RP1 with Regeneron is expected in the first half of 2019.

Regarding the second product candidate of Replimune, RP2, the company expects to initiate a clinical trial in additional tumor types in the first half of 2019. In addition, Phase 1 clinical trial for the third candidate, RP3, is expected in the first half of 2020. Further information on the type of tumors treated can be seen in the image below.

Most clinical trials are still in Phase 1 of development, which is at an early stage. It may not be appreciated by venture capital investors, which may have to pay large salaries until the results of the trials are released.

Employees and Facilities

Taking into account that Replimune was founded in 2015, the amount of employees seems large. As of July 9, 2018, the company had 44 employees with 28 working on R&D. Have a look at the following lines in this regard:

With that, the amount of office space leased seems also significant. In total, the company leases 16,000 square-foot space in Woburn, Massachusetts, and Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

The Market Size Was Not Given in the Prospectus

The fact that the company is researching on an emerging field makes estimating the market size difficult. There is only one product called T-Vec, which has been approved very recently by the FDA.

The following lines provide information regarding the company on this matter:

Assets: Prior To The IPO, 94% of The Total Assets Is Cash And Short-Term Investments

Investors will appreciate large amount of cash reported prior to the IPO. It shows that many investors invested in the project in the very beginning of Replimune's history. As of March 31, 2018, there were $17.5 million in cash, and $43.9 million in short-term investments with $65.15 million in total assets:

With that, it is also very beneficial that the amount of liabilities is very low. As of March 31, 2018, the company had only $5.2 million in total liabilities.

The net assets are equal to $59.9 million, or $1.94 per share with 30.8 million shares expected after the IPO. The fact that the financial situation is so beneficial before selling shares in the market should be appreciated by the traders.

In addition, the contractual obligations reported in the prospectus do not show significant future payments. The company will need to pay manufacturing commitments equal to $2.9 million and operating lease commitments equal to $1.4 million:

Current Cash Burnt at $0.51 Per Share

With large amount of cash standing in the balance sheet, the company is also burning cash at a fast pace. The CFO for the years ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017 was equal to $7 million and $16 million respectively. This means that the company is burning, each year, about $0.51 per share:

Post-IPO Conversion of Preferred Stock and Warrant Liabilities and Use of Proceeds

The company expects to have $152 million in cash, or $4.94 cash per share after the IPO. With that, it is beneficial that Replimune expects to convert all the preferred stock and warrant liabilities reported before the IPO. The table below is what investors need to look to understand the new financial statements once the IPO goes live:

The following lines provide information about the way the company will use the proceeds from the IPO. Please note that no money is expected to be used for debt repayments:

When is the company expected to burn all the cash? Replimune expects to be able to fund its operations until second half of 2021. This means that new equity transactions could take place around this time, which could lead to share price depreciations:

Valuation and Competitors

Replimune did not provide the name of any specific competitor. It only noted that large pharmaceutical corporations with a lot of financial resources compete with Replimune. But, this is what most start-ups communicate in the IPO. Read the following lines in this regard:

A subsidiary of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is the competitor that has the rights of T-Vec. However, this is a massive company with enterprise value of $124 billion, which is not a comparable peer of Replimune. The same case applies to competitors of BMY and REGN, which are also large companies.

Are the shares cheap at $15? It is quite difficult to assess the valuation of Replimune without another public company doing exactly the same. With that, the company is trading at 3x its cash per share, which is approximately the ratio of other recent pharma IPO. Take, for instance, Kezar (NASDAQ:KZR), which is intended to treat Cancer and also has candidates in Phase 1. Additionally, Autolus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUTL), which researches programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, also sold shares at approximately 3x-4x its cash per share.

List of Shareholders: Bain Capital owns 7.6%

The list of shareholders reveals that well-known investors trusted the research made by Replimune. Bain Capital, for example, acquired 7.6% stake in the company. It is also beneficial that none of the previous shareholders control more than 50% of the company:

Is the Board expected to be independent? Yes, the company respects the rules of the Nasdaq. A majority of the directors is independent. Read the following lines in this regard:

Conclusion

With large amount of cash, remarkable shareholders like Bain and collaboration agreements with large corporations, Replimune seems an interesting stock. With that, the fact that the company is at an early stage of development is not ideal. It is not likely that Replimune's candidates can pass Phase 3 before second half of 2021, when it is expected to run out of cash. Given this feature, investors who are not here for a very long ride should pass on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.