Nordea: A Pan-Nordic Champion On The Road To Make Its 7% Yield Growing

Confirming its position of Pan-Nordic bank champion, Nordea is on the road to make its dividend growing.

Furthermore, with the announced acquisition of Gjensidige Bank, Gjensidige's bank subsidiary, Nordea will strengthen its position in the Norwegian bank market.

However, the company made the necessary efforts to reduce the level of its operating expenses to maintain the same profitability level than in the past.

The quarterly net profit increased by 46% to €1.1 billion on a year-to-year basis, mostly due to the sale of non-core activities.

Executive Summary

After having analyzed Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF)(OTCPK:SAXPY) for the first time, more than one year ago, I looked afterward to Topdanmark’s (OTCPK:TPDKY) business model and results, as the Danish insurer was an associate company. Nevertheless, I never dipped dive into Nordea’s (OTCPK:NRBAY)(OTCPK:NRDEF) business model or reported figures, while Sampo owns more than 20% of Nordea's shares. Furthermore, I consider that thinking out of the box, by analyzing new companies, involving in other sectors, is always intellectually stimulating. So let’s combine the pleasant (analyzing a new company!) and the useful (having a better view on Sampo’s dividend sustainability).

A Higher Profit Due To A Positive Business Momentum And Non-Recurring Effects

Nordea is the pan-Nordic bank with 11 million customers and a strong distribution position. This leading business position in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark is unquestionable.

Because of the increase in the expense level and lower interest income, Nordea recorded a lower profit after taxes in 2017 than in 2016.

Still affected by higher regulatory and funding costs in Q1 2018, the company recorded a net profit of €820 million or €24 million less than in Q1 2017.

However the net profit increased by 46% to €1.1 billion from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, benefiting from the sales of units and the reduction in the operating expenses. As it was planned by the management, Nordea focused its business on its core Nordic markets and customers. That’s why Nordea agreed with Gjensidige (OTC:GJNSF)(OTCPK:GJNSY) to acquire its bank subsidiary and continued to sell in Q2 2018 the activities which were considered as non-core.

On the operating income side, the quarterly operating revenues grew by 6%, mostly because of the sale of the non-core activities. Excluding IFRS adjustments and the sale of the non-core activities, the revenues from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018 rose by 3%, the bank benefiting from a favorable business momentum.

The net interest income and the net fees and commission income increased respectively by 2% and 4% to €1.1 billion and €0.8 billion from Q1 to Q2 2018.

The 2% growth in the net interest income was mainly due to a refund of resolution fees in Finland and a lower fee in Sweden. At the business area level, the interest income grew everywhere, except in the personal banking, affected negatively by the lower lending margins in Sweden and Norway.

The 4% (5% in local currencies) increase in the fee and commission revenues from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018 was mainly driven by the higher lending-related commissions primarily in the wholesale banking segment supported by several large deals.

However, the picture is slightly different when you compare the year-to-year results evolution. The fee and commission revenues declined by 6%.

On a year-to-date basis, the total income was up 2% in local currencies and unchanged in EUR from the prior year.

A Focus On The Cost Reduction

The essence of the business model of the Nordic companies is the cost controlling. The Nordic firms focus on maintaining an expense level which they consider as reasonable to maintain their profitability. Nordea is not an exception. The Nordic bank has suffered from the low-interest rate environment and lower returns of the non-core investments. That’s why Nordea’s management decided to focus on the Nordic market, to reduce as much as possible the operating costs and divest of the non-core activities. In Q2 2018, the total expenses decreased by 4% from the previous quarter and were down by 11% from Q2 2017. On a year-to-date basis, the total costs declined by 7% to €2.4 billion.

Most of the efforts made on the expenses were related to staff costs, which were reduced to €730 million in Q2 2018. The number of employees at the end of the second quarter was 29,271, which is a decrease of 3% from the prior quarter and an 8% drop from the same quarter of 2017. Positively affected by the cost reduction, the cost/income ratio was down to 45% in the second quarter, compared to 52% in the previous quarter and 54% in the second quarter of 2017.

At the segment level, the Q2 2018 cost/income ratio was mainly driven by the wholesale banking and wealth management business areas, partially offset by the deterioration in the cost/income ratio of the personal and commercial banking segments.

On a year-to-date level, the picture is the other way around, meaning that personal and corporate banking segments were the key drivers of the improvement in the cost ratio. The reason is that the efforts to reduce the costs of these business areas were made during the first quarter of 2018.

Divestment Of Non-Core Activities And Focus On The Nordic Market

As announced by the management in the past, Nordea continued to sell the activities considered as non-core. Nordea deconsolidated the Baltics, divested Luxembourg activities and sold 45% of Nordea Life and Pension Denmark. Furthermore, Nordea continued to focus on its traditional markets, by entering into an agreement with Gjensidige to acquire all shares in Gjensidige bank for an estimated amount of NOK 5.5 billion (€578 million).

In my view, the deal with Gjensidige will improve the profitability of the Nordic bank, as Gjensidige Bank used to outperform Nordea on the profitability side, with a higher RoE and a better cost/income ratio.

Lower Expenses + Stronger Position In Nordic Market = Growing Dividend

The formula is simple. The cost reduction, the sale of the non-core activities and the acquisition of a growing and profitable bank in Norway are the ways chosen by the management to improve the profitability of the company. In my opinion, the strategy is the right one.

Nordea involves in mature markets, is impacted by the low-interest rate environment in the Nordic countries and has competitive advantages in these countries, due to a strong brand and a leading position. In other words, when you are a well-managed company, involving in mature markets, you should focus on what you do the best and not invest in less profitable and more capital-consuming activities for the sake of being fancy during the investor roadshows. All the decisions made by Nordea should impact the dividend positively.

With a reported net profit for 2018 which should be higher than in 2017, according to the management’s expectations, the dividend will be increased to increase the remuneration of Nordea’s shareholders.

Since 2009, the dividend has increased each year to reach €0.68 per share or a dividend yield of 7.8% in 2017.

Furthermore, even during the financial crisis of 2008, the dividend was not cut entirely but just reduced. The only concern that investors could have is the payout ratio. In 2017, the payout ratio was 90%; nonetheless, the constant payout ratio increase since 2012 was driven by the margin drop, because of the low-interest rate environment and the increase in the operating expenses. With the cost reduction initiatives launched by the management, the profitability should increase in 2018. Hence, the payout ratio should drop slightly in spite of the expected dividend growth.

Conclusion

Nordea’s Q2 2018 results were a good indicator of how much Nordea is advanced to improve the profitability of its business areas. In my opinion, the expenses will continue to be reduced; on a long-term horizon, the synergies with Gjensidige Bank will impact both net interest income and cost/income ratio positively.

On the capital distribution side, with a higher CET1 ratio and a forecasted higher net profit, the shareholders should sleep well at night and could expect a higher dividend for the 2018 exercise. Furthermore, Sampo’s shareholders will be pleased as well, as the Finnish insurer will have more cash to reward its stakeholders.

