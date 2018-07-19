Funko And Turtle Beach Will Profit From Fortnite And Pop Culture Trends

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc. is a consumer products company focused on creating a variety of collectible toys and accessories based off of licensed pop culture content. Streaming services such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Hulu have allowed consumers unprecedented ease of access to entertainment media. Advances in smartphone technology and new devices such as tablets have also enhanced the convenience and accessibility of consuming media. Overall, consumers are connecting more with pop culture both in terms of time spent and over a wider variety of franchises.

Funko takes advantage of this growth in pop culture media by licensing the use of over 1,000 properties from over 130 content providers to create their products. In this way, Funko's business is actually quite diversified and protected against fluctuations in the popularity of a certain brand. Whereas a traditional toy manufacturer might make a whole range of toys and action figures from a popular movie franchise such as Star Wars, Funko is looking with a broader perspective and licensing properties from brand new Netflix hits like Stranger Things, and popular video games such as Fortnite, in addition to more traditional properties like Star Wars and other big movie/TV franchises.

Funko is also able to take advantage of the latest trends in popularity due to its control over the production process of its products. The entire process to bring a new figure to market can be completed within 70 days. This gives Funko a significant edge over competitors in the toy and collectibles market and allows them to capitalize on the latest pop culture trends. Funko completes all designing and prototyping, then uses third party manufacturing facilities located in China and Vietnam.

Earnings are coming up on August 9th after market. The company is growing rapidly with a lot of room left to grow. Additional licensing opportunities, new distribution channels (selling online), and sales growth both domestically and internationally should provide ample growth for years to come. The most concerning thing about this company is the high amount of long-term debt. As of March 31, 2018, the company has $6.45 million in cash and $200.1 million in long-term debt, with a market cap of $364.07 million. Two insiders bought shares at the IPO.

Turtle Beach (HEAR)

Turtle Beach makes gaming headsets for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Turtle Beach is poised to profit from the huge surge in popularity of online gaming, in addition to the rise of esports. The company has recently been announcing a number of partnerships with esports organizations. The company also sponsors/partners with streamers on popular websites like Twitch. Gamers like to watch their favorite streamers, and will see them using Turtle Beach headsets to communicate to the stream audience and in the games they are playing. This is the gaming version of the trend in "influencers" on various social media platforms (notably Instagram and YouTube) promoting products and services to their followers.

The success of Fortnite has certainly been a well noticed factor in HEAR's recent success. However, this is only part of a growing larger trend in the increased popularity of gaming. Competitive gaming has become more mainstream with massive prize pools and large numbers of sponsored pro teams. Young gamers aspire to compete at a high level like their favorite esports stars. Gamers are also able to directly connect with esports players and other gaming personalities through streaming websites, where they can chat with other viewers and the streamer, subscribe to their channels, give donations with audio messages that are read on the stream, and even play with the streamer in whatever online game they are playing. The headset is a crucial part of all of this, because it enables communication between gamers in the game, on stream, or in a competitive setting, in one easily marketable package. Although the popularity of Fortnite may wane, there will certainly be many more companies attempting to release popular games with a similar Battle Royale format, and esports scenes in a variety of other types of video game remain strong.

Turtle Beach has ~42.1% of North America's console gaming headset revenue share. What is somewhat less talked about is the company's patent portfolio. The company has patents in headset technology focusing on audio processing and gaming specific features. The company also has patents on "Hypersound" technology, which allows sound to be projected and focused on a specific location or "precise audio zone." This can minimize the level of noise pollution in the overall area while delivering clear audio to a specific location. The company states that the technology is currently being used in Build-A-Bear Workshops across the United States, and in a pilot program by McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) that seeks to focus TV sounds to specific tables at their restaurants. The Hypersound portion of the business was converted to a licensing model in 2016, and the gaming headset segment remains the core business of Turtle Beach.

Earnings for HEAR are also on August 9th after the market close. As of March 31, 2018, the company has $4.34 million in cash and $30.06 million in long-term debt, with a market cap of $347.44 million. The most recent insider purchase was in November of 2017.

Conclusions

Both of these small-cap companies are difficult to value using traditional metrics due to their high rate of growth and focus on spending to grow their brands. In addition, FNKO recently IPO'd, and HEAR recently restructured their stock, retiring preferred stock and performing a 1:4 stock split. Both companies are under-covered by analysts and, it seems, are just now beginning to be discovered by more investors, partially due to the hype around the Fortnite game for Turtle Beach, and numerous high profile licensing deals for Funko, including one for Fortnite products. For investors looking to take part in the Fortnite success story, here are two domestic small-cap alternatives to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

