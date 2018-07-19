Bank Of America: Shareholder Cash Rewards

The large capital returns provide cash rewards for shareholders as the buyback yield should again top 5%.

Bank of America (BAC) has rallied about 4% after reporting Q2 results before the market open on Monday that were easy to predict as strong. The bank has volatile quarterly revenues, but BoA routinely beats EPS numbers due to improving leverage. Along with the capital returns, downside protection still exists with the stock below $30.

Image Source: BoA website

Volatile Markets

A lot of the segments that BoA operates including trading such as FICC lead to revenues that grow 7% YoY one quarter to actually declining like in Q2. The key to my bullish thesis is that the large bank is able to control costs in relation to revenues.

Either lower revenues equal lower compensation costs or the company is able to cut employees as the business moves more online. Either way, BoA saw leverage improve by 4 percentage points in the last quarter despite the 1% decline in revenues to $22.6 billion. Also worth noting is that the reported revenue decline was mostly due to a pretax gain from last Q2 that if not included in results would've lead to a 3% revenue growth this Q2.

Source: Bank of America Q2'18 presentation

The big boost came from another decline in the efficiency ratio to 59%. Non-interest expense dipped to $13.3 billion, down roughly $0.7 billion from last Q2 due mostly to lower personnel expenses.

Source: Bank of America Q2'18 presentation

The market is likely happy that BoA beat estimates, but the company has missed numbers for several quarters in the last few years and the investment equation wasn't altered. These results are prime examples of how volatile markets are actually good for a suddenly strong operator. The large financial has boosted earnings due to multiple reasons in the past few years.

Not Priced In

The leverage along with the tax breaks and capital returns boosted EPS by an incredible 43% to $0.63. The chart shows a great trend of some hiccups in random quarters with BoA eventually pushing EPS higher over time.

A big reason this trend matters is that BoA has a cheap stock and plenty of capital to repurchase shares. A shareholder's best friend is a company with a cheap stock repurchasing shares to protect downside risk.

In the last quarter, BoA returned an incredible $6.2 billion in shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. The stock is worth about $300 billion now so the quarterly capital return yield is about 2% providing an 8% annualized yield.

BoA just recently boosted the capital returns with a dividend hike of 15% to $0.15. The large bank now has a dividend yield topping 2%.

The additional stock buyback of up to $20.6 billion approved for the next year in comparison to the $17.0 billion approved in total for last year will provide an additional boost to share reductions that contributed to a 5% reduction in the last year.

A key point is that '18 EPS estimates of roughly $2.53 following the big $0.06 beat in Q2 is the normal level going forward. The lower income taxes that contributed to the 43% EPS beat are now normalized into estimates.

The '19 estimates of $2.90 per share are due to actual growth, leverage and the big share count reduction. A 5% reduction in 2019 diluted share count provides roughly $0.12 to $0.13 of the EPS boost all on its own.

The stock is incredibly cheap relative to a market that trades around 16x forward EPS estimates. Even relative to other large financials like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC), BoA is cheap at only about 10x those '19 estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the large financials aren't exactly operating in a strong environment, but BoA continues to produce exceptional results. The stock remains a strong pick until the market recognizes this particular stock and the sector in general for the improved operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.