AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Shift In Long Sentiment Following 60% Run Up

Initial generics cost less than 2% of name-brand Makena; over 60% of annual AMAG revenues are at risk as more generics are brought to the market.

In review of company developments since my initial coverage, my sentiment has dropped from 'buy' to 'neutral'.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) have rallied 56% since my initial coverage in January. With short interest at an all time high & earnings season coming, longs will do well to reevaluate their exposure.

Neutral & Nonparticipating

Currently I have no exposure to AMAG and no plans to initiate a position. I was delighted to see the stock success that followed February regulatory wins, but I am underwhelmed by recent revenue guidance and wary of ongoing generic entry & lingering short interest. Below I discuss why I am altering my prior buy sentiment to neutral.

Don't Hold Your Breath

As expected, approval was achieved in February on two fronts - a Feraheme label expansion & a Makena delivery expansion. The two FDA wins worked to propel the stock nearly 80% by the end of May, but management's revisions to 2018 guidance leaves something to be desired.

Source: AMAG first quarter 10-Q

Makena and Feraheme have multi-billion dollar achievable market shares according to management. Hence my disenchantment with such modest projections of 2018 revenue growth. Updated growth figures boost implied annual revenue growth from about 7% to 12%. This disappoints in the midst of product expansion approvals for two drugs that account for nearly eighty cents of every dollar of annual revenue. The most likely explanation for underwhelming revenue growth projections is the fact that Makena faces a major near-term hindrance as generics enter the market. Additional generic competition is expected "within the year", according to CCO Nicholas Grund. Previous guidance for generic entry was mid-year 2018.

First we note that Makena holds no patents preventing generic competition from entering the market. The only protection from generic competition AMAG could rely upon was Orphan Drug Exclusivity, which expired in February. So far we've seen multiple generics enter the market. Key generics have been brought to the market by OptumRX in February and American Regent in June.

Several other generic producers will be entering the market soon. A major threat is posed to the market share of the drug AMAG is reliant on.

Worse yet, a Harvard study highlighted a classic (albeit shocking) brand-name/generic drug price deviation between AMAG's Makena and an outside generic. The study found no difference in efficacy between Makena and the generic, but underlined pricing issues as Makena is 53 times more expensive than the select genetic. In addition to market share issues, a reduction in Makena book price appears inevitable in the near future. Management alluded to this in the first quarter earnings car.

Product & service revenue will take a temporary hit following divestiture of the company's Cord Blood Registry [CBR] business segment. Despite the market's reaction to the announcement, this was one of a few developments which should excite longs.

Silver Linings

AMAG sold their CBR business segment for $530 million in June; the transaction will take effect this quarter. The market misconstrued the divestiture as a negative deal for the New England company despite evidence to the contrary. Stock price fell 3% on the day of the announcement, giving up another ~20% to close out June. The market reaction was particularly unsound considering AMAG netted over four years segment revenue and over ten years segment EBITDA from the deal. Proceeds from the sale could facilitate short-term organic growth as management eliminates remaining long-term debt obligations. The majority of proceeds will eliminate remaining principle of high-yield senior notes due in 2023 (which represents all remaining LT debt). The remainder should supplement product indication expansion roll outs and possible newly marketed compounds.

A key PDUFA decision will be announced on March 23rd for AMAG's Bremelanotide, a potential treatment for Hypoactive Sexuality Desire Disorder [HSDD]. HSDD has an estimated market size of about $2 billion. Several therapies for the disorder are already on the market, but management expects high market significance due to the drug's auto-injector delivery system.

Conclusion

AMAG was February's bio breakout as I forecasted in January, and upward momentum continued in the months that followed. In reassessment since my initial coverage, I am altering my buy rating to a neutral rating. The few positive company developments discussed above are eclipsed by an unresolved threat to 60% of current revenues.

As it stands, AMAG faces a major revenue hurdle as more Makena generics enter the market at a significantly reduced price. Management has noted the need to reduce the drug's book price (substantially) to hold market relevance as cheap generics offer more affordable options for prevention of pre-term birth. Generic competition utilizes intramuscular delivery, a method management is evolving from in order to curb generic comps. Management has found initial success in transitioning patients to the newly approved auto-injector delivery of Makena, as shown in the company slide below.

Source: AMAG first quarter ER slides

However, initial patient preference of the new delivery system will not suffice to grow or even sustain current market share or inflated drug prices. AMAG will need to subvert the coming Makena revenue hit by means of portfolio diversification via novel therapeutic development or asset acquisitions. Management may find success in doing so eventually, but revenue growth will be stunted & shares will suffer until then.

