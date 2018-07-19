Bank Of America: This Is Too Easy

A decade later, Bank of America still gets no love (and that's a good thing)

On the surface, it might appear that Bank of America (BAC) shares are feeling some love from investors. The shares have indeed risen from below $5 in 2009 to near $30 today. But despite the share price recovery, the majority of the price rise has come from higher earnings and not from an expanding multiple. The valuation investors are paying for Bank of America shares is just about ten times earnings. This valuation, which is a steep discount to the broader market, cannot be explained by fundamental analysis. Investors can draw conclusions as to why Bank of America shares continue to trade so poorly, but in the end, the fact that Bank of America gets no love is actually a very important ingredient in the recipe for success that value investors search for every day.

Bank of America shares are priced for a future that has practically no growth in it. Meanwhile, the company is expected to grow earnings per share by double-digits both this year and next. The icing on the cake is the absolutely massive share buyback that Bank of America is executing. This alone will drive huge earnings per share growth for investors. Putting it all together, Bank of America should be trading at all time highs. And while this article is in no way predicting all-time highs in the near future, I do believe Bank of America shareholders will see the value of their investment outperform the market significantly going forward.

Bank of America is much safer than the market gives it credit for

With the second quarter earnings release that came out this week, we can see that Bank of America has a book value of $24.07 and a CET-1 ratio of 11.5%. For those who don't know, book value is a rough proxy for liquidation value, and the CET-1 ratio is the amount of tangible common equity a bank has, expressed as a percentage of their risk weighted assets. Investors with a long memory should recall that in the mid 2000s, Bank of America had only about 4% of its risk weighted assets backed up by common equity. Today, with banking standards set by regulators drastically improved, the minimum required is 4.5%, and Bank of America targets 9.5%. The fact that Bank of America has 11.5% tells us that the bank is very much overcapitalized.

To highlight just how overcapitalized Bank of America is, take a look at their $1.4 trillion of risk weighted assets. Each 1% of CET-1 capital is equal to $14 billion. Now, obviously we shouldn't assume that Bank of America will immediately run their capital down to the minimum 4.5%, or even to their internal target of 9.5%, but even under the just released stress tests, Bank of America maintained a minimum capital level of 6.7%, and that was under a hypothetical scenario in which GDP declines at an 8.9% annual rate, unemployment rises to 10%, home prices decline 30%, and the stock market crashes 65%. Under this scenario, Bank of America would have a $37 billion pre-tax loss, $11.5 billion of which would be goodwill impairments.

Under this extremely adverse scenario, Bank of America's CET1 capital falls to 6.7%, which is still 2.2% higher than the required minimum. In other words, even in a disastrous recession very similar to 2008/2009, Bank of America would still be overcapitalized. Investors can sleep well with this stock. It is indeed a fortress.

Growth, Growth Everywhere

For a stock trading at ten times earnings, one might think that Bank of America is a no-growth company. Nothing could be further from the truth. First of all, the company has a banking relationship with over half of the population of the United States. The company is so intertwined into the economy that any GDP growth will result in a tailwind for the company. With GDP at record highs, Bank of America is also reporting the highest profits in the history of the company. Loan growth continues in the 5% range within Bank of America’s core business. This loan growth, combined with rising net interest margins, are driving growth in net interest income, which was up $700 million year over year in the most recent quarter.

Noninterest income remains strong as well, currently running at just over $10 billion per year. Year over year growth in spending on credit and debit cards is running in the 7%-8% range, and this is on top of 6% growth last year. These card income numbers have been consistently growing for the entire economic expansion dating back almost a decade.

On top of this, Bank of America continues to keep a tight lid on expenses, and we can see in the chart below that their non-interest expense is stable and that their efficiency ratio declined to 59%. On the conference call this week management indicated they expect non-interest expense to remain flat through 2019.

And this is just the growth that comes from running the bank with a growing economy. There's a huge boost that comes from simply repurchasing shares at these low valuations that helps earnings per share even more. In interviews dating back to 2011, CEO Brian Moynihan has clearly expressed his determination to get back the shares that were issued during the banking crisis of 2008/2009. And whether one views the buyback as an attempt to get back the shares that caused all the dilution, or simply as a means to deploy the extreme amounts of excess capital Bank of America sits on, there is no doubt that Bank of America's buyback is massive, and will drive significant growth in intrinsic value going forward.

Putting the Bank of America buyback into perspective

The $20.6 billion share buyback that Bank of America just announced last month is a continuation, on a much larger scale, to a story that has been playing out for years now. This story is one of massive share repurchases. And while it took a while to get permission from the Federal Reserve to repurchase such a large amount of shares in a year, the benefit to shareholders should the stock price not move higher will be massive as well. $20.6 billion, spread out evenly over each and every trading day amounts to around 2.5 million shares repurchased per day at current prices. You could break it down further and find that it averages to over 100 shares per second, every trading day, all day long. Over the course of the next year, the share count should decline by 700 million.

This buyback is being funded with profit and amounts to nearly 7% of outstanding shares being repurchased over the course of the next year. Even better, it doesn’t even begin to put a dent in the excess capital Bank of America sits on. And considering the fact that Bank of America is projected to grow its net income going forward, as well as its preference for buybacks over increasing the dividend, it's highly likely that this rate of buying will continue going forward, and truthfully, it will probably increase.

So if we have a high level of conviction that the buyback will continue, then unless the share price rises, Bank of America's earnings per share will grow by a minimum of 7% annually simply from the reduced share count. On top of this we have to add in the growth from higher loan balances, higher net interest margins, and continued reductions in noninterest expense. All of this adds up to earnings per share growth that is well into the double-digits and should continue without interruption until we have significantly higher share prices, or a recession.

Adding it up. What's all that growth worth?

It would only be appropriate to value Bank of America the same way that its largest shareholder, Warren Buffett does. That would be through the use of a discounting calculator such as the one found by clicking here. This calculator helps us calculate the intrinsic value of a company. Bank of America is expected to earn $2.48 this year, and $2.85 next year. Since we are already well into the third quarter of this year, it becomes appropriate to begin factoring in forward earnings. In this situation, we could blend current year and next year’s earnings to begin our intrinsic value calculations. If we use the mid-point between this year and next year's estimates, call it $2.65 per share, and a 10% discount rate, then we only need to see 1% growth in earnings per share to justify the current $29.75 stock price.

Where it gets really interesting is when we actually calculate what Bank of America shares should be worth based on the actual expected growth rate of earnings per share. It's no secret that earnings are expected to grow by 35% this year and 14% next year. We can find these growth rates on Zacks website.

These growth rates are getting a serious tailwind from lower corporate taxes, so we can't assume they continue. We can assume, however, that earnings per share grow by 8%-10% going forward. After all, the buyback alone gets you 7% growth, and on top of that we have rising net interest margins and a growing loan book.

At 8% growth for the next five years, slowing to 1% after, Bank of America shares show an intrinsic value of nearly $40 per share. But that assumes just 1% growth after year five, and again, unless the share price soars, the buyback alone should get us a lot more than that. So let's be conservative and assume 8% for five years and 4% thereafter. This gives us a current intrinsic value of around $55 per share, nearly 90% higher than the current share price and higher than Bank of America's previous all-time high set over a decade ago.

The fact that the current share price is just $29.75 tells us that the market is pricing in just 1% growth in perpetuity for Bank of America. Logic tells us the market is horribly incorrect in its assessment of value, and mathematics tells us that there's almost no way to lose long-term with Bank of America. The stock either has to rise, or the intrinsic value will continue to compound higher and higher as the company repurchases billions and billions of shares.

Conclusion: This is too easy

After nearly a decade long run off of the panic lows set in 2009, Bank of America shares have risen many times over. Investors might at first think that the stock market is valuing the company appropriately. A deeper look, however, clearly shows a stock that is still trading at an enormous discount to its intrinsic value. The company is safer and better capitalized than ever before. It is growing organically, and the massive $20.6 billion share repurchase program will drive earnings per share growth well into the double-digits until the share price rises.

Putting it all together, Bank of America should be trading between 35%-90% higher than it currently does, and counterintuitive as it may feel, the longer it takes to rise, the better off long-term shareholders will be.

