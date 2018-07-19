Fastenal: Outstanding Quarter, Company Remains A Buy

Dividend achiever: dividend payments have increased for 10+ consecutive years. Another 8% increase was just announced, second in the twelve preceding months.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) has seen a series of outstanding quarters lately, due to improving economic conditions across the US. With leading indicators showing continuing signs of strength, the company's outlook remains rosy. Fastenal's recent financial performance, its growth outlook, and a reasonable valuation make it an attractive investment choice for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Fastenal is an industrial supplies company which focuses on the distribution and sale of fasteners, manufacturing and construction tools, electrical items, welding instruments, and others. Fasteners used to compromise its core business, hence the name, although the company has been successfully diversifying its product portfolio in the recent past:

(Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

The company has achieved solid growth throughout the years, with both EPS and dividends increasing by around 9% each year for the last five years.

FAST Dividend data by YCharts

These results have, however, mostly matched the broader industrial sector:

(Source: Morningstar)

Conditions have materially improved as of late, with the company achieving double-digit sales, income, EPS and dividend growth during the last year, even after excluding the effects from tax reform.

Latest Earnings

Fastenal's latest earnings showed strong EPS and sales growth, with tax reform and favorable economic conditions being responsible for most the company's recent performance.

Fastenal reported EPS growth of 42% YoY, an impressive result. Results were almost equally driven by increased sales growth, 13.1%, and tax reform benefits. Margins remain a concern for the company, due to a shifting product mix, although these remained flat during the quarter.

Although impressive, results are very clearly part of a recent trend. Starting in 2016, management undertook an aggressive expansion strategy to take advantage of improving economic conditions across the country. To quote from the most recent earnings call:

What we have been talking about the last 2 years is the investments we are making in growth drivers. We made dramatic investments in our ability to sign vending devices. We made tremendous investments in our ability to implement and improve our Onsite network. We made sizable investments a little over a year ago in our ability to grow our e-commerce locally, and the other piece is understanding the fundamentals of how we compensate. (Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

The strategy has been successful, with double-digit sales growth for the last five quarters.

Sales grew across all of the company's products and business segments, with most segments reporting similar sales growth. Sales mostly grew from an expansion in the number of sites/locations, per-site sales were mostly stagnant.

Looking at the different business segments, Construction saw rapidly accelerating growth, moving from 10% to 15% in just one quarter. Growth continues picking up, averaging 17% in June. Management seems to expect growth to keep accelerating, as local/regional managers keep reporting solid conditions for this segment.

(Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

The company's non-fastener sales keep growing at a faster pace than its fasteners, 14.8% versus 11.1% YoY. Although this serves to diversify the company's income streams, its non-fastener products tend to have lower operating margins and, as such, aren't as accretive to EPS as its fastener sales.

(Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

Growth Outlook

Fastenal's future outlook remains incredibly strong, as favorable economic conditions will continue driving earnings and sales growth.

As an industrial supplies company, Fastenal's sales and earnings are highly cyclical. Overall conditions in the manufacturing, construction and industrial sector, all of which depend on the broader economy, determine the company's sales and its general financial performance. These sectors are all experiencing rapid growth, and leading indicators show signs of strength, great news for the company and investors.

PMI is currently at 55.4, a very positive result. The PMI has been positive since late 2016, with an upwards trend since the middle of 2017, indicating favorable conditions for Fastenal.

(Source: TradingEconomics)

Construction and industrial spending/production continues ramping up, with both reaching new heights last quarter.

US Construction Spending data by YCharts US Industrial Production Index data by YCharts

Fastenal seems well poised to take advantage of the trends above for three key reasons.

First, the company's large national geographic reach, diversified product mix and e-commerce capabilities ensure it has the capacity to take advantage of improved economic conditions across the country. The company isn't beholden to a specific sub-sector or regional market for its sales.

Second, management had already identified these trends a few years back, and has been taking the necessary steps to ensure the company benefits. Most importantly, the company is sales sites across the country.

Third, and most importantly, the company's recent history proves its able to succesfully take advantage of these trends. Manufacturing, industrial production and construction spending have all been increasing rapidly since around the middle of 2017, and the company's earnings and sales have outperformed since then:

(Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation)

Although I'm quite bullish about the company's outlook, there are some risks. The company is highly dependent on the business cycle, and with the economy on its second-longest growth streak on record, many analysts are expecting a slowdown:

I realize at this stage of the economic cycle, our industry is a bit out of favor, but however, I believe we have a great story to tell. (Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Tariffs are another possible risk, although probably overstated in the case of Fastenal. Although its an industrial supplier, which you would expect is heavily dependent on Chinese imports, most of Fastenal's sourcing is local. Its suffered from some indirect damage from tariffs, as some of its suppliers have been hit, but nothing material. Management seems unable to estimate the possible impact from further tariffs, but doesn't expect them to be material:

I am not overly concerned about the direct impact to tariffs. I think the question you are really getting at is what happens with the other $200 billion, should they go into effect? (...) And so, it’s conjecture as to what the impact will be if any, you would expect that it could have an impact, but we have mechanisms and such to manage that. (Source: Fastenal 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Valuation Measures

Fastenal is currently reasonably valued, even slightly cheap. At first glance this seems odd, after all the company is trading close to its record high of $58:

FAST data by YCharts

Its current PE ratio of 23.7 is, however, significantly lower than its long-term average of 26. Its also lower than the industrial sector average of 25.4, as evidenced by the iShares Industrials ETF.

FAST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Its forward dividend yield of 2.8% is marginally higher than the company's long-term average as well, and with a payout ratio of only 58%, it has ample room to grow.

FAST Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

These factors, combined, show a compelling valuation. Fastenal is trading for slightly less than it has in the recent past, its cheaper than its peers and its dividend yield is slightly higher as well.

Conclusion

Fastenal has successfully taken advantage of improving economic conditions across the country to expand operations and achieve solid financial results. With economic growth showing no signs of stopping, the company's proven business strategy will almost certainly continue delivering results. Due to this, the company makes an attractive investment choice for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.