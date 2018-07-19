The Latest Housing Market Index And Builder Confidence - A Signal For Real Estate?

The Housing Market Index was reported for the month of July this week. While the data was unchanged, it was still lower than highs reached late last year.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported its Housing Market Index (HMI) for the month of July on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The measure of builder confidence was unchanged, though it was still down from its December 2017 high. Close inspection of the data should calm any concern that may exist about builder confidence, as the reason for the difference appears to be relative to builder concerns about macroeconomic issues that can affect the industry. I continue to expect the housing market to be robust through 2019 at minimum, as the economic reality of today is strong.

Housing Market Index For July 2018

The NAHB Housing Market Index held ground in July, marking 68, which was in line with economists' expectations. However, the measure this month was down from its high of 74 reached in December of last year. Real estate enthusiasts should not be too concerned about that for several reasons.

At 68, the HMI reflects a very healthy builder mood and is only a few points off recently higher levels. Housing market health is also confirmed by other measures of housing activity. Construction spending expanded in May, following other positive data. Housing starts were reported much lower, though, this week and had relative shares trading mostly lower relative to the market, with some exceptions on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Relative Housing Shares July 18, 2018 Performance SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) +0.2% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) -0.2% iShares US Home Construction (ITB) -0.2% PulteGroup (PHM) +0.2% Lennar (LEN) -0.7% D.R. Horton (DHI) +0.1% NVR (NVR) -1.2%

I'll have more to say on this month's housing starts data in a dedicated report on the issue. Briefly, we note that this data is especially volatile now on a month-to-month basis due to shortages of land and labor (despite increasing demand for homes), so that a significant dip one month is often followed by a sharp rise the following month. I do not see a broader economic problem in the housing starts data, given broad economic strength now and significant pent-up demand for housing. Readers interested in my upcoming dedicated report on housing starts can follow our column here at Seeking Alpha to receive it.

Builder Confidence Is High On A Tangible Basis

Within the Housing Market Index itself, we find tangible positives and intangible negatives, which leads me to a net positive reading of the metric. For instance, the component index measuring current sales conditions, which is very tangible, was unchanged at a strong level of 74. The component index measuring builder expectations for six months forward, which is somewhat subjective and vulnerable to builders' interpretations of broad U.S. and global issues, declined by two points but also to a still strong mark of 73.

The component measure for buyer traffic, which is obviously relevant, improved by two points to a level of 52. It is unclear why this metric regularly lags sentiment for current and forward conditions, but we note that it rose in July. I believe it lags because of specifics related to buyer traffic as it relates to home purchases. I expect that most Americans do not window shop for homes. When they visit model homes, it is because they are preparing to purchase, for the most part. So, changes in the data here matter more than the absolute value. Obviously, builders would like to see more people in their model homes and in their offices, but current sales conditions seem to tell us more about industry conditions, in my view.

Regionally speaking, the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores showed the Northeast rose one point to 57 while the Midwest remained unchanged at a strong mark of 65. The West and South each fell one point to still very strong levels of 75 and 70, respectively.

Relevant Broader Issues Weighing

Builder confidence is probably being impeded, though only modestly, by issues that are also concerning investors in other asset classes, namely in equities. Trade war concerns are relevant to the housing industry, as they are already directly affecting it. The Administration's tariffs on metals and lumber have raised the cost of construction. The price of a home, however, is determined by demand for homes and other relevant size, style, and location specifics, and not the cost of construction.

Builders are also bothered by changes in interest rates and how they affect mortgage rates. Higher mortgage rates can obviously impede buyers of homes currently on the fringe of qualification for home mortgages. Thus, inflation concerns, also affected by the trade war, are concerning to homebuilders. Inflation is now, according to Fed Chairman Powell and the broader Fed, at about the Fed's target rate. If inflation continues to heat or if it accelerates, then interest rates will rise faster.

Today's Reality For Real Estate

Today's reality for real estate is that it should benefit significantly from excellent economic conditions in the United States. Unemployment is exceptionally low today and Americans are uplifted by freshly reduced tax rates. Banks are now freer to lend, after recovering from the financial crisis, and with the help of a U.S. government that is intent on reducing regulation. Demand has been pent-up by prior difficult conditions and so as employed Americans build savings and progress in their lives, they are increasingly likely to seek homeownership. I continue to suggest using any weakness in housing shares as an opportunity to enjoy another leg higher I see coming. For more of my work on real estate and relative shares, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.