Energy Week: Volatility Reigns Supreme

He also believes that when it comes to tariffs, caution is the watchword for investors.

Energy has been a big winner in the stock market so far in 2018. It seems the dog days of 2014, when oil prices plummeted to rock-bottom levels, are firmly in the rear view. Nonetheless, with oil prices up 40% from last year, and despite being the second-best performing sector globally over the last six to 12 months, energy names are relatively cheap. Is now the time to back up the truck and load up on energy stocks?

We surveyed our top Marketplace authors with energy-focused services to see what they had to say. We've invited several authors to join the Roundtable and will be posting a separate interview each day, as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable to conclude the series. First up is Value Digger, author of Value Investor’s Stock Club, and a full-time investor who focuses on deep value plays in the energy space, with specific emphasis on producers. In an email interview, he discussed how volatility in the oil and gas sectors and tariffs are impacting his investing strategy.

Seeking Alpha: There's a lot of drama in oil right now, for example between Trump and OPEC and the Saudis, and with the presence of Iran and potential sanctions crackdown looming. What does that mean for oil prices in the near and long term? How can investors play the chaos?

Value Digger: As always, there are lots of moving parts in the oil markets and the next 12 months are not the exception to this rule. OPEC, Trump, and Iran are some of these variables. Due to these variables, volatility will remain high in the oil markets while I expect oil prices to remain range bound around $70 (WTI) by year end.

Therefore, investors are advised to pick oil-weighted producers that have low key metrics, healthy balance sheet, sound business model, and effective management team with a proven track record and skin in the game. Investors are also advised to focus on oil-weighted producers that are takeover targets to maximize their returns.

SA: Oil is trading around where it was in 2010 (going up) and the end of 2014 (going down - it didn't stay there long!). What has changed for the industry through the course of that cycle?

VD: Several things have changed in the oil markets since 2014. For instance, the numerous bankruptcies taught the shale producers in the U.S. who learned the hard way. So, they finally changed their business model from "production growth at all costs" to "living within their means". In other words, they aligned spending with their cash flows in order to improve returns while servicing their debts.

Additionally, many industry participants start to realize that the sweet spots in the U.S. are being exhausted and the quality acreage is not limitless when it comes to major oil plays such as Bakken and Eagle Ford. And this trend has already become evident in local North Dakota statistics. Specifically, output in still-booming McKenzie County has held steady while neighboring Williams and Mountrail counties have experienced declines. However, the exhaustion of the quality acreage in the major oil basins in the U.S. has been masked and/or offset to-date by the large inventory of DUCs along with improved drilling efficiency thanks to technological advances that have improved the drilling efficiency and breakeven economics on the oil wells.

Moreover, despite the original projections from many mainstream analysts, global oil demand has grown at a steady pace since 2014, thanks to surging demand primarily from China and India with North America's and Europe's moderate growth supporting this trend.

SA: Natural gas is still bouncing around in the same general range it has been in for recent years. Is there any reason to think things are going to change, and if not, what should investors and traders keep in mind?

VD: Natural gas price is ultimately determined by Mother Nature and Mother Nature is unpredictable and largely determines two key demand elements such as residential/commercial heating demand and power burn electricity demand. Residential/commercial heating demand and power burn electricity demand are temperature-dependent elements while domestic production, LNG imports, Canadian imports, LNG exports, Mexico's pipelines and coal-to-gas conversions are temperature-independent elements of the supply/demand equation.

We want to keep it brief, so based on our research, we project that the combination of LNG feed gas demand and Mexico's pipelines with coal-to-gas conversions over the next twelve months will result in YoY gains in demand that will negate much all of the YoY gains in production. This is where Mother Nature comes to determine the final balance between supply/demand.

As such, we project that barring extreme weather patterns and frequent Arctic fronts this winter, Henry Hub will be range bound around $3/mmbtu over the next twelve months.

However, there are two key things that have changed in the natural gas market over the last months. First, the Marcellus gas supply continues to grow, but the pace of expansion is subdued and more consistent with pipeline takeaway from the basin which includes the commissioning of Access South, Adair Southwest, Leach Xpress, Rover Phase II and Atlantic Sunrise. These pipelines, coupled with the Cove Point LNG export facility, represent over 6 Bcf/d of incremental demand for Marcellus-Utica production. As a result, the Marcellus/Henry Hub spread has narrowed and will continue to gradually narrow over the next quarters. Second, the Waha discount will most likely get worse in 2019 before it gets better, as explained in my latest free article about the Permian Basin.

SA: What do tariffs mean for U.S. oil & gas imports? How is this impacting your investing strategy, if at all?

VD: Tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum will increase the costs for pipelines, platforms, drilling rigs and processing facilities including the new LNG projects, because most of the steel used to build projects in the U.S. is imported. It impacts my investing strategy, and I'm very cautious when it comes to picking companies primarily from the oilfield services sector.

