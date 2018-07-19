Endava Proposes Terms For $101 Million U.S. IPO

DAVA is growing quickly and has shown enviable financial results; competition will be stiff in its new region of focus, North America.

The firm provides outsourced IT services to medium and large-sized enterprises.

Endava and selling shareholders aim to sell $101 million of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Endava Limited (DAVA) intends to raise gross proceeds of $101 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides IT strategies and architecture services to help companies achieve automation.

DAVA has produced impressive financial results in recent periods and is targeting North American markets for future growth plans. Competition for these prized markets will be intense.

Company & Technology

The London, England-based software development outsourcing company was founded in 2000 to support enterprise teams throughout the lifecycle of their projects, from application delivery and testing to support, hosting and managed services.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director and CEO John Cotterell, who was previously a Managing Director at Concise Group Limited.

Endava helps companies use Distributed Agile at scale, a method in which software projects are developed in rapid cycles by teams working remotely. This results in small releases with each building on the previous one.

The company’s offerings encompass 12 services:

Strategy

Creative and User Experience

Insights through Data

Mobile and Internet of Things (IoT)

Architecture

Smart Automation

Software Engineering

Test Automation and Engineering

Continuous Delivery

Cloud

Advanced Applications Management

Smart Desk

Customer Acquisition

Endava focuses most of its efforts in expand its business with large, existing clients. According to the F-1 registration statement, their top ten clients grew 26.3% in contributing to the company’s total revenue.

As of March 31, 2018, DAVA had 249 active customers. Management is focused on offering the firm’s services to three verticals, with the following currently revenue percentages:

Payments and Financial Services - 57.1% of 2017 revenue

TMT - Technology Media and Telecom - 30.5%

Other - 12.4%

The firm is further focusing its expansion efforts on North America, which provided only 16.3% of its revenue in 2017 and which represents a large and growing market for DAVA’s services.

The firm’s ‘Selling, general and administrative’ expenses as a percentage of total revenues have increased in recent periods, indicating lower sales efficiency as the firm has grown its topline revenue:

Q1 2018: 20.3%

2017: 17.3%

2016: 17.7%

2015: 16.3%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the outsourced enterprise IT market is expected to grow from $71.53 billion in 2017 to $120.68 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 11%.

The main factors driving market growth come from the emergent practice of outsourcing compliance processes to a workplace Managed Services Provider (NYSE:MSP), from companies’ increased focus on their core competencies, and from the business value created when workplace services are implemented.

North America is expected to hold the majority of the world’s market share between 2017 and 2022. As expected, the US and Canada will be the top countries to adopt workplace services, with the US alone dominating 75% of the market share.

Major competitive vendors that are developing outsourced enterprise IT solutions include:

Globant (GLOB)

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

ATOS (OTCPK:AEXAF)

Accenture (ACN)

Cognizant (CTSH)

DXC Technology (DXC)

Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY)

IBM (IBM)

NTT Data (OTCPK:NTDTY)

Unisys (UIS)

Wipro (WIT)

Endava believes its services are superior due to their proprietary framework for distributed enterprise agile at scale, its strong domain expertise, as well as its physical presence in many countries around the world, including Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia, Argentina, Columbia, Venezuela, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, and many more.

Financial Performance

DAVA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue although at a decreasing rate of growth

Increasing gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

(Source: Endava F-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Nine months ended Q3 2018: $219.1 million, 34.3% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $223.6 million, 38.5% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $161.6 million

Gross Profit ($)

Nine months ended Q3 2018: $71.2 million

FYE 2017: $71.0 million

FYE 2016: $56.5 million

Gross Margin (%)

Nine months ended Q3 2018: 32.4%

FYE 2017: 31.8%

FYE 2016: 35.0%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Nine months ended Q3 2018: $26.5 million

FYE 2017: $19.9 million

FYE 2016: $15.3 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $12.3 million in cash and $98.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

DAVA intends to sell 2.89 million ADSs and selling shareholders will sell 2.71 million ADSs at a proposed midpoint price of $18.00 per ADS to raise approximately $101 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Each ADS will represent one Class A share, which will be entitled to one vote vs. those of Class B shares which will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management and shareholders to retain voting control in the event of loss of the economic majority of company shares. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

The selling shareholders are individuals typically selling a portion of their ownership, with a few smaller investors selling all of their shares into the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $948 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay in full amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility with HSBC Bank PLC, which has a maturity date of December 19, 2020 and bears interest, at our option, at a rate equal to either the LIBOR rate or the EURIBOR rate, plus an applicable margin ranging from 0.8% to 1.4% per annum, based upon the net leverage ratio. As of March 31, 2018, there was £2.9 million and $29.0 million outstanding under the £50.0 million primary revolving credit facility, $6.0 million was drawn of the $12.1 million line of credit facility and €9.3 million was drawn of the €9.5 million guarantee facility, respectively...We also intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, selling, general and administrative expenses and capital expenditures. We also may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Cowen and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 26, 2018.

