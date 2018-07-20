What Now For Tesla? - Today's Editors' Picks

It's been a roller coaster week for the innovative auto maker. Just when investor's gained confidence in Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) ability to produce cars in scale, they lost confidence in consumers demand for them. Cancellations for Model 3 orders have increased in the past week, and, according to Needham & Co., refunds now outpace deposits for Tesla's its Model 3. What are your thoughts?

MF I believe you are overly sanguine about distribution growth going forward. They have specifically avoided giving guidance beyond 2018. The rapid growth phase is likely over. Almost certainly 2019-20 will see major changes to the business structure. The IDR high split was struck at a level that is ridiculous and unsustainable if they intend to produce anything other than modest growth. I am long (small) from $44 but have calls sold at $55 and would be thrilled to get an exit there. The market has spoken. IDRs -- especially egregious IDRs like those here -- will be restructured substantially or eliminated. These are great assets attached to good management but for me just a trade -- I don't want to wake up one day to find out I bought the IDRs at a 20x or am sitting on a big LP follow on offering at 8% below market.

At age 12, Elon Musk taught himself computer programming and created a video game called Blastar, which he sold for $500.

