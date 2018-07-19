IBM On Its Way To Growth

If margins keep on improving during the next quarters, the share price will translate into higher valuation.

This optimism lacks balance: cloud, hardware, and consulting support this growth while all the other areas are still stagnating.

This is our best constant currency growth in seven years. - Jim Kavanaugh, CFO IBM

The IBM (IBM) management rightfully highlighted the encouraging 2% revenue growth for Q2 2018; however, a closer look at segments implies a different interpretation of the results.

The revenue growth is mainly related to the cloud, hardware, and consulting. All the other segments languish. Moreover, the management barely mentions Watson, a key element of the strategic imperatives, in the Q2 2018 press release and during the conference call.

However, the management keeps on insisting on future margin improvements for IBM to keep on raising earnings per share by leveraging a slow revenue growth.

If margin improvements materialize in the next few quarters, the current valuation of IBM provides a downside protection while keeping some potential for a more expansive valuation.

Revenue Growth

First of all, at current currency (c.c), revenue growth amounts to 1.6%, which is not exactly the 4% claimed at the header of the Q2 2018 press release or even the conveniently rounded up 2% at c.c discussed in the press release and during the conference call.

The results look encouraging, though. It is the third consecutive quarter of modest revenue growth, which accelerated over the 1st quarter.

Cloud, systems, and consulting have driven this growth and half of revenue is now represented by strategic imperatives, which constitute high growth segments.

This is the half-full glass.

Areas Of Concern

Besides these encouraging results, some areas of concern still persist. For instance, Watson was mentioned only once, in generic terms, in the 13 pages Q2 press release.

During the prepared remarks of the conference call, the CFO mentioned the success of Watson virtual assistant and some good performance with Watson Health, without giving away much more information. He also said that industry verticals continue to scale with the help from Watson, giving IoT and Watson for Financial Services as examples.

Considering the rumors around Watson Health, an analyst asked explicitly:

Can you maybe comment specifically on what's happening with Watson Health?

And the CFO just repeated, without providing any additional information:

we're seeing good growth in Watson Health

This lack of communication around Watson could mean nothing or could hide some difficulties. In any case, the market does not appreciate uncertainty.

When looking closer at the segments, as highlighted below, it appears that the growth is mainly due to the "Consulting" inside the "Global Business Services" and "Systems Hardware" inside the "Systems" segment.

Source: IBM Q2 earnings presentation

The success of the mainframe z14 and security associated with it explain an important part of the "Systems" segment. Although positive, this pattern is cyclical per nature, and IBM cannot count on the same growth over the next few years. Growth will have to come from other areas, and for the moment, there is no sign in this direction, except for cloud and consulting.

The table above also shows that all the other sub segments have more or less stagnated during this quarter.

Leveraging Slow Revenue Growth

The management has been saying that the financial model relies on low-single digit revenue growth, which translates into mid-single digit profit growth and high-single digit EPS growth.

This statement was verified during this quarter with 11% operating pre-tax income margins while revenue grew 1.6%. EPS growth was below this expectation due to exceptional tax items.

The company plans to achieve improved margins via the following levers:

Scale in cloud: cloud constitutes one of the main drivers of growth and margins will benefit from bigger scale.

Mix of sales shifting to strategic imperatives representing higher value.

Transformation workforce for higher productivity: the management has indicated that during the second half of the year, these results would materialize.

Revenue growth: 60% of IBM business is based on services, which translates into higher gross margins with revenue growth.

IBM is in a good position to realize these margins benefits, provided that revenue growth is confirmed.

In addition, the management indicated that some actions taken in the first quarter will drive improved margins during the second half of the year, for instance in the Technology Services & Cloud Platforms.

Outlook

The management continues to expect to deliver at least $13.80 of operating earnings per share for 2018.

On the longer term, the 2% drop of the services backlog, a key leading indicator of IBM business, can be worrying. However, the management has indicated that the backlog was encouraging and this drop was due to the different nature of contracts: nowadays, customers prefer lower duration contracts (at a higher margin for IBM).

The 6% improvement in signings supports this theory, and the backlog will provide higher margins activities. For the next quarters, it will be more interesting to closely watch the evolution of signings together with the services backlog.

Valuation

Leaving apart one-time tax items, free cash flow follows profits on the long run.

The current share price at about 11x FCF represents a reasonable valuation in case the business stagnates. Moreover, this share price makes shares buybacks more accretive.

If revenue growth and leverage materialize, operating income, net income per share, and ultimately the share price will appreciate.

Although IBM still has to show that growth will continue, the low valuation provides the margin of safety I require, while waiting for growth.

Conclusion

The management, fulfilling its role, shows optimism about the business and its progress.

However, the growth is limited to some areas (cloud, hardware, and consulting), and I will have more confidence when all segments show consistent, sustained, and homogeneous results.

In the meantime, the developments are encouraging and I will pay attention to the evolution of margins during the next quarters to support a higher valuation of the share price.

In any case, considering the low multiple to cash flow and the potential upside, the current share price at about $145 constitutes a good opportunity to own the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.