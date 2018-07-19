Gene Editing Is Coming: Get In Front Of Sangamo Therapeutics's 'Irrational Extrapolation Event'

The total addressable market for gene editing/therapy really is this big. And no one believes it.

Moby Dick

There is a fascinating chase for finding companies that the market, due to its necessity to discount all potential outcomes, cannot properly price. Just as my last hunt led me to an extreme risk/reward scenario in Energous (WATT), my current hunt has led me to shares of gene editing/therapy company, Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO). SGMO poses an attractive risk/reward, equal to that of Energous. However, just as with Energous, this is no prediction that shares will trend higher and higher, year after year, nor long-term success for the company (even though I do think SGMO will have long-term success).

Rather, this is an attempt to predict when the stock market could irrationally react to binary events and cause SGMO shares to head much higher than they fundamentally deserve in the short-term. But, I am not afraid to put it in writing and state: SGMO's gene editing technology and existing pre-clinical data point to success in near-term binary events and sustained long-term success. I will give a brief overview of why SGMO shares are set to rally in the near future and how I am positioned. If one wants to get a better understanding of SGMO, its existing pre-clinical data, gene editing technology, and the gene editing/therapy field in general, check out a recent video-presentation and interview from SGMO's CEO, which is extremely interesting, informative, and given to a lay audience, which makes it perfect for all of us without PhDs in the field. Further, an article here gives a nice, shorter overview of SGMO and its place in the gene editing field. Lastly, the most recent investor presentation from SGMO is a great summary.

From a financial perspective, SGMO has enough funds, $600 million, to survive through 2021 at current spending estimates.

While the verdict is still out on the technology that will become the leader of gene editing/therapy, SGMO is set to pull ahead of other companies in the next few months, in terms of the stock market's perception of what gene editing technology/company is best positioned. I would make the argument that SGMO is already best positioned right now on the basis of technology and its clinical position in the field vs. its peers, but that is not evident in comparison of market caps, Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) both have larger market caps. A table from SGMO summarizes the main reasons they are best positioned today (ZFN, TALENs, and CRISPR are competing gene editing technologies). This table will make much more sense after listening to the presentation from SGMO's CEO at the link above:

What makes SGMO primed for significant returns? It is the sheer commercial potential of gene editing! There are not many who realize the extent of genetic disorders. They are numerous and cover the entire globe. According to the Cowen Biotech team:

It is estimated that there are roughly 6,000 diseases caused by genetic mutations, of which perhaps 5% can be addressed with approved therapies today.

There has deservingly been attention given to gene therapy. However, there is an ignorance between gene editing and gene therapy, with many incorrectly believing they are the same. The Cowen Biotech team also does a great job of summarizing the differences:

While a number of gene therapy programs have advanced into clinical development, genome editing is comparatively newer. As gene editing has the theoretical potential to address most (if not all) diseases with a genetic basis. This is more elegant than inserting a foreign gene into the cell (as is done in gene therapy), and, importantly, allows the gene to remain regulated by the cell's endogenous systems. Therefore, for many conditions gene editing would appear to be a more appropriate approach than gene therapy.

While gene therapy is great, it is not gene editing. Gene editing is better than gene therapy, in regards to curing all genetic disorders.

The market will begin to discount SGMO as the best positioned company in the near-future to "address most (if not all) diseases with a genetic basis."

Fish Story?

The numbers for the total addressable market in gene editing are unbelievable. Putting some so-called back-of-the-envelope math into a spreadsheet is jaw dropping. Only after analyzing the numbers does one realize the commercial potential and the enormous burden that is carried by so many across the globe. Let's take a closer look at the variables for the industry that affect the valuation of companies such as SGMO:

The first variable: 1) treatment population. According to Global Genes, 1 in 10 Americans are affected with a rare disease, or 30 million people. 80% of these are caused by faulty genes. Thus, using only rare diseases, there are approximately 24 million people in the USA with a genetic disease. Considering this is only for rare diseases, it is a conservative number to start analysis.

The next variable, and arguably the most important: 2) pricing. This will truly be the "X factor" for calculating addressable market. So far the industry has an unbelievable high, starting benchmark at $850,000 for the first ever approved gene therapy from Spark (ONCE).

Indeed, this is merely a starting point for pricing, as some estimates for Hemophilia A gene therapy treatment are much higher at $1.5-2 million. Initially this pricing seems ludicrous, but it could actually save billions. Some patients incur between $580,000 and $800,000 per year in medical costs; others even more. A quick example to show why gene editing companies and other one-time treatments will have strong pricing power: assume the average Hemophilia A patient will be on treatment for 30 years and the cost is the lowest point of the estimated price range, $580,000.

Discount the 30 years of payments at 2% (~risk free rate) to get a present value of ~$17 million. There are ~20,000 Hemophilia A and B patients in the USA. 20,000 * net savings of $15 million per patient = $300 billion - it is not hard to understand why $2 million would be relatively cheap. Also, do not forget the value provided to patients who never have to go through routine, weekly therapy anymore. Easier said: gene editing/therapy companies are able to absorb the revenues of a patient's lifelong therapy costs in one day by curing the disease.

Turning to competition and why the U.S. market will be the highest sought after market for these treatments, from a commercial revenue standpoint. A BBC article highlights the success doctors have had in trials for Hemophilia A in the United Kingdom, where annual treatment costs are ~$133,000 vs. $580,000 in the U.S. for current therapy. Companies will be able to charge much higher rates in the U.S. where therapies are much more expensive.

Pricing for gene therapy/editing is likely underestimated. As more treatments like Spark's Luxturna get priced, it will become evident that the total addressable market (patient population * average price) for genetic diseases is much higher than ever thought, likely causing the entire industry to get revalued higher.

The third variable: 3) a company's market share, or penetration rate. This is a big unknown that will drive share prices higher/lower as efficacy data is analyzed from clinical trials and markets discount who is going to win the market-share/technology battle. This variable deserves a wide range of estimates, mainly due to the unknown nature of what/whose gene-editing technology will prevail. Maybe SGMO's Zinc-Finger platform is found to be the best and they take 100% share. Perhaps their technology is only beneficial in certain circumstances and they only get a 10% share. Until this market share battle becomes known, one must entertain a wide range of possibilities.

Lastly, 4) attempting to value a pre-revenue, gene editing company requires an extremely high discount rate due to unknown risks for new therapies and the historically high chances of failure for biotechs in general. Typically, the discount rate used for future profits is the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). For example, Bank of America recently initiated coverage on SGMO and they used a discount rate of 10% for their present value analysis, the estimated WACC. Therefore, from a scenario analysis point of view, it is appropriate to account for the high risk of failure and uncertainty surrounding the future of SGMO by doubling, tripling, and even quadrupling the estimated WACC for SGMO. This is why values of 20, 30, and 40% should be used.

With all of these different factors, 1) number of patients, 2) average pricing per patient, 3) penetration rate, and 4) discount rate, the only way to try to value a company like SGMO is to run some scenario analyses.

Before starting, here is the spreadsheet with all the info that is used - it is very easy to fill in new criteria for more scenarios. Also, the following highlighted examples are only using data from the U.S. patient population, without taking global or new births into account. However, there are tabs in the spreadsheet with basic calculations for global and newborn.

Starting with a basic example:

Assume the earlier referenced stats on the patient population in the U.S.:

# of genetic disease 6001 Average number of patient per genetic disease 3,999 Estimated number of people in USA living with genetic disease 24,000,000

Next, assume, what seems to be, conservative pricing:

Avg price $ 500,000.00

Another big unknown will be profit margin for gene editing/therapy companies - there are no pure-play, mature companies in this arena to compare against. Arguably, profit margins should be much higher than other biotech and pharmaceutical companies. As stated earlier: gene editing companies are able to absorb the revenues of a patient's lifelong therapy costs in one day by curing the disease. Essentially, these companies should be able to pack lifelong therapy costs into a single treatment, a very high-margin opportunity, albeit non-recurring revenue like most of today's treatment options. Perhaps a look into other biotech/pharma profit margins could provide some insight.

Here are the estimated profit margins of the top four, big biopharma companies for 2018:

GILD 39% BIIB 34% AMGN 42% CELG 44%

Given the potential pricing power a gene editing/therapy could control, it is safe to assume higher margins than the companies above. These companies also have massive R&D and SG&A budgets that should be taken into account because profit margins would be much higher without them. Future R&D and massive SG&A expanses should not be a part of valuing a total addressable market. Given all of this, 70% should be an appropriate profit margin for a pure play gene editing/therapy company.

Total Addressable Market $ 12,000,000,000,000.00 profit margin = 70%? $ 8,400,000,000,000.00

These are the jaw dropping numbers to which I referred (numbers are trillions, not billions).

And lastly, let's assume the genetic disorder market is fully penetrated/treated in 30 years.

Years to all diseases cured: 30

Let me walk through the results of the scenario analyses shown in the table below, starting with the first line: "40% DR, 100% PR | $347,086,894." This means the present value/market-cap of SGMO should be $347,086,894 using a 40% discount rate and a 100% penetration rate of the $12 trillion market, discounted over 30 years to cure all diseases/treat all patients in the U.S.

It is very important to note that I am discounting the addressable market's profit as if it all occurred in the last year (30 years from now), instead of trying to predict each year's profits and discount to current day. This method is a more conservative approach because all profit gets discounted over a longer period of time.

40% DR, 100% PR $347,086,894.55 40% DR, 75% PR $260,315,170.91 40% DR, 50% PR $173,543,447.28 40% DR, 25% PR $86,771,723.64 40% DR, 10% PR $34,708,689.46 30% DR, 100% PR $3,206,112,201.12 30% DR, 75% PR $2,404,584,150.84 30% DR, 50% PR $1,603,056,100.56 30% DR, 25% PR $801,528,050.28 30% DR, 10% PR $320,611,220.11 20% DR, 100% PR $35,386,849,957.93 20% DR, 75% PR $26,540,137,468.45 20% DR, 50% PR $17,693,424,978.97 20% DR, 25% PR $8,846,712,489.48 20% DR, 10% PR $3,538,684,995.79

Here's the same analysis assuming pricing of $1,000,000:

40% DR, 100% PR $694,173,789.11 40% DR, 75% PR $520,630,341.83 40% DR, 50% PR $347,086,894.55 40% DR, 25% PR $173,543,447.28 40% DR, 10% PR $69,417,378.91 30% DR, 100% PR $6,412,224,402.25 30% DR, 75% PR $4,809,168,301.69 30% DR, 50% PR $3,206,112,201.12 30% DR, 25% PR $1,603,056,100.56 30% DR, 10% PR $641,222,440.22 20% DR, 100% PR $70,773,699,915.87 20% DR, 75% PR $53,080,274,936.90 20% DR, 50% PR $35,386,849,957.93 20% DR, 25% PR $17,693,424,978.97 20% DR, 10% PR $7,077,369,991.59

This is a good point to pause and state the purpose of this scenario analysis. This is not a scenario analysis to make the argument SGMO should be trading with a market cap of $70 billion, the company will garner 100% market share, nor a prediction that all genetic disorders will be treatable. It is to make a point of how rapid the market value of a company can change as unknowns become known and inputs change, especially with an addressable market in the trillions. With that in mind, take a look at some other possibilities that deserve merit.

Next, look at what moving the time frame does to valuation. Assume a 25 year time horizon on curing patients, using the same inputs, with average pricing of $500,000:

40% DR, 100% PR $1,866,716,619.76 40% DR, 75% PR $1,400,037,464.82 40% DR, 50% PR $933,358,309.88 40% DR, 25% PR $466,679,154.94 40% DR, 10% PR $186,671,661.98 30% DR, 100% PR $11,904,070,174.92 30% DR, 75% PR $8,928,052,631.19 30% DR, 50% PR $5,952,035,087.46 30% DR, 25% PR $2,976,017,543.73 30% DR, 10% PR $1,190,407,017.49 20% DR, 100% PR $88,053,806,487.33 20% DR, 75% PR $66,040,354,865.50 20% DR, 50% PR $44,026,903,243.66 20% DR, 25% PR $22,013,451,621.83 20% DR, 10% PR $8,805,380,648.73

Take a look at the middle row in the scenarios above: 30% DR, 50% PR and compare it to the 30-year analysis.

30-year:

30% DR, 50% PR $3,206,112,201.12

25-year:

30% DR, 50% PR $5,952,035,087.46

Moving up the time horizon by five years increases the present value (theoretical market cap) by almost double.

Next, let's look at something that is more logical: half of the treatable population in the U.S. is treated in 20 years.

Inputs:

U.S. - 20-Year, Half Treated, $500,000 per patient # of genetic disease 6001 average number of patient per genetic disease 2,000 estimated number of people in USA living with genetic disease * .5 12,000,000 avg price $ 500,000 Total Addressable Market $ 6,000,000,000,000 Profit margin = 70%? $ 4,200,000,000,000

Results:

40% DR, 100% PR $5,019,824,996.53 40% DR, 75% PR $3,764,868,747.40 40% DR, 50% PR $2,509,912,498.27 40% DR, 25% PR $1,254,956,249.13 40% DR, 10% PR $501,982,499.65 30% DR, 100% PR $22,099,489,637.29 30% DR, 75% PR $16,574,617,227.97 30% DR, 50% PR $11,049,744,818.64 30% DR, 25% PR $5,524,872,409.32 30% DR, 10% PR $2,209,948,963.73 20% DR, 100% PR $109,553,023,879.27 20% DR, 75% PR $82,164,767,909.45 20% DR, 50% PR $54,776,511,939.64 20% DR, 25% PR $27,388,255,969.82 20% DR, 10% PR $10,955,302,387.93

Again, note the increased present value when shrinking the time horizon to twenty years, all while decreasing the patient population by 50%.

Overall, what are the key takeaways from the scenario analysis?

The current market environment is no where close to pricing in an avg. price per patient in the U.S. of around $500,000, despite Spark's Luxturna of $850,000. The market doesn't believe the total addressable market for gene editing is anywhere near my estimates. SGMO investors are placing an extremely high discount rate to value the company due to a number of risks and are placing a low chance of success for SGMO's gene editing program. The market has an extremely low likelihood that half of the U.S.'s genetic diseases are treated in the next 20 years.

I believe these main takeaways provide incredible asymmetric risk for investment, both short and long-term, if any of these takeaways begin to reverse and the market extrapolates the possibilities that some of the estimates have a chance at reality - i.e., maybe SGMO will capture a decent size of this market over the next 20 years, or maybe SGMO will get pricing of $500K per patient.

The chart below is what I am referring to in visual form. These extrapolation events will be driven by any number of aforementioned industry and/or SGMO specific catalysts/binary events. This chart shows the present value of estimated profits when discounted with each respective discount rate and penetration rate noted in the legend. Year 1 on the horizontal axis = the profits discounted back 20 years. Year 2 = discounted 19 years. Year 3 = discounted 18 years.

Again, the main thesis revolves around the prior Cowen comment:

Gene editing has the theoretical potential to address most (if not all) diseases with a genetic basis.

Success with gene editing would be the most significant "irrational extrapolation event" for SGMO: when the market realizes the potential of a SGMO treatment to "address most (if not all) diseases with a genetic basis." This is when the market could irrationally overreact to the upside and price SGMO as it may cure all genetic diseases. Whether SGMO could actually do that, even after positive data, is a discussion for another time. This is merely a prediction for how the market could react in the short term.

Timing

Does the market begin to extrapolate SGMO's ability to cure genetic diseases after positive MPS II gene editing data? Maybe it is after a positive HIV gene editing update? This is speculation at its finest - trying to time drastic changes in value of a single biotech after binary events.

In terms of timing, check out the pipeline slide from SGMO's investor presentation:

According to the slides, "late summer" could be the timing for the "irrational extrapolation event" as preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 trials of SB-525 in hemophilia A and SB-913 in MPS II are expected. Data from the MPS I program is anticipated later in 2018. All eyes will be on the second cohort for MPS II, the two patients in the higher dose cohort. Investors will look past the first cohort because the FDA has already approved a higher starting dose for MPS I, with the read-through being: the lower dose cohort in MPS II was very safe, but there was no efficacy. The FDA does not want to start an MPS I patient on something that will have no efficacy when they know a higher dose is safe.

Without making a prediction on the success of the MPS II data, this could be a major shareholder, value-unlocking event if successful. While the gains would be no where close to the Energous two-day gain of 300%+, it should be significant and should act as a snowball event. Imagine the headlines if the trial shows positive results: "First Ever In-Body Gene Editing Trial Amazed Doctors" or "Are Genetic Diseases As We Know Them On Their Last Days?" Like it or not, it will be sensationalist, click-seeking headlines like these that could start the snowball. These types of headlines will attract a lot of retail investor attention and could lead to a big near-term price spike too.

Summer spans from June 21 through Sept. 22, 93 days. That puts the midpoint at 46.5 days, or in between Aug. 5-6. Anything from Monday, Aug. 7, through Sept. 22 would technically be "late summer," right? That gives the theoretical timeframe for the data drop from MPS II and Hemophilia A.

While gene editing could be the largest market for SGMO, there is massive potential in their other pipeline products: oncology, immunology, HIV, CNS diseases, per the SGMO pipeline. There is impressive pre-clinical data to support these other programs, combined with big name partners: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Pfizer (PFE), Shire (SHPG), and Bioverativ (SNY). Further, I do not want to understate the commercial potential in Hemophilia A gene therapy either, that is a big catalyst too.

Significant Downside Risk

Assuming any pre-revenue biotech company has success with its pipeline, it is easy to predict significant gains, as much of this article attempts to present with SGMO. However, there is significant downside risk with SGMO shares should their "late summer" catalysts disappoint. There are many ways the catalysts could disappoint, but the big concerns are something unexpected about patient safety and/or poor efficacy/no results from its treatment. If these data disappoint, it would be easy to see SGMO shares trade down bigly.

The Trade

My trading style and recommendations are only for sophisticated investors. I use options strategies due to the potential upside for short-term price spikes in a stock. Trading in options, especially in the event-driven biotech space, has significant potential for 100% of invested funds to go to zero. For those who do not trade options, I would recommend waiting for a pullback to buy stock.

I have diversified my options trades for SGMO across all of these recommendations:

My favorite trade right now is a calendar spread: Sell the $20 August calls and buy the $20 November Calls. While there's a chance there could be a data release before expiration of the August calls, this chance is creating some nice premium in the August calls to sell. If the August calls expire worthless, I like the idea of selling a November $25 call to make a spread. This makes for a great % return. I will also look at August/September calendar spreads when the September options start trading. November call spreads: Buy $20 calls and sell $25 calls. Further out of the money Jan 2020 calls: If SGMO executes on its pipeline from now until 2020, these will be very big winners. I like anywhere from the $25-$35 calls. January 2019 calls: these will hit at least three 2018 data releases/updates. While spreads are what I usually always trade, I recommend buying some calls without doing a spread, specifically in January 2019 or January 2020.

Much like the hopes for long-range wireless-charging in technology, if successful, gene editing will completely transform the healthcare industry as we know it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.