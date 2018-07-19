When Earnings Are Around The Corner: Amazon, Which Way To Go?

Does one buy, sell or do something else? A guide to doing something else.

Earnings releases always carry a certain extra added level of anxiety. This is often magnified by investors, positioning themselves beforehand and giving a false sense (either up or down) of the real direction of the stock.

Take a high-beta stock, like Amazon (AMZN). Investors are often frozen between fear and greed. Should they buy pre-release? Or, should they sell and pocket profits (which, for these two could be substantial)? Or should they just stand pat?

Add into the mix recent big run-ups and one questions whether the "trend is your friend" or is it "tops is drops."

I find that investors seem to fit into two groups ... and, of course, the two groups overlap. There are investors who seek other people's opinions on what to do and investors who seek tools that can help them make their own decisions.

This article isn't going to be your typical bull or bear Amazon. It isn't going to be full of charts and graphs professing some mystical insight into Amazon. It isn't going to conclude that one should or shouldn't buy Amazon pre-earnings.

No, it isn't going to be any of those. Instead, it's going to be just one person's way of handling the uncertainty surrounding important events. It doesn't have to be Amazon, it could be any stock or any ETF. It doesn't have to be just pre-earnings hysteria ... it could be pre-trade war, or pre-election, or pre-anything hysteria. It will not give my opinion ... or recap anyone else's opinion. Instead it will provide a tool. A tool that anyone can use - a tool that can be designed to fit any situation. A "perfect tool?" Of course not. Just a tool.

Now, my readers are well aware that I don't take any position that I can't hedge. In this mission I use various option strategies to hedge. In fact, what I prefer to do is to leverage up and hedge. This is because I believe the market has an inherent upward bias and the hoped for gains in leverage can offset the cost of the hedge.

But the biggest reason to hedge is to allow one to avoid making the wrong mistake on a drop. Fear often results in investors selling at the most inopportune time ... after a drop, instead of before the drop ... or, maybe, they shouldn't be selling, period. Hedging allows me avoid making those decisions. I just stay the course. It is, in a way, emotional protection, rather than investment protection.

Now, I could have written this article concentrating solely on almost any stock or ETF. However, Amazon has dynamics caused by its high trading price that stymies some creativity ... which we're about to get into. Otherwise, conceptually, the tool is universal.

With that backdrop, I've stayed away from Amazon for two reasons:

1) Because a single option position is based upon 100 shares and the price of Amazon, at $1,800-plus, means a minimum position size of $180,000-plus. That means I would have to be willing to accept that level of exposure and work with multiples of $180,000. There's other fertile ground without that level of exposure. So, for me to go with Amazon I had to be willing to invest without a hedge. I just wasn't willing.

2) Anxiety avoidance that accompanies any high-beta stock that can't be reasonably hedged. I would be lying to suggest that even with a hedge there's no anxiety. Stocks carry anxiety no matter what. But, without hedges, the anxiety level is just that much greater. I'm 71-years-old and retired. I don't invite anxiety into my life.

That said, I happened to read a recent article on Seeking Alpha that, when coupled with my observations, enticed me to get my feet wet with Amazon. I wasn't willing to go for 100 shares and $170,000 which was required to hedge with options. I simply had to judge how much would I be willing to invest straight out and simple.

I took the plunge and went long 30 shares on July 6th at a price of $1,707 ... for a total investment of $51,000. I couldn't hedge with options because even $50,000 was too small a position. I have a very substantial portfolio and a $50,000 position size is very modest (less than 1%). So, even though it wasn't hedged, it wasn't determinate, either. For many others, it could represent a diversity issue, but for me, it doesn't.

I fully understand that as this article progresses, the ideas presented exceed what many investors can allocate toward one stock. However, they are easily transferable to any stock that the investor has "earnings anxiety syndrome." Any stock or ETF that causes the fear/greed dilemma. That's why I also group Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in this article ... it's more "accessible" as a result of its trading range.

Back to Amazon

Ever since taking "the plunge" I've had my own special type of anxiety. Here I was, with a volatile stock holding, no convenient way to hedge, a big 8% profit in a short time, not "emotionally invested" and just a few weeks before earnings release.

I'm faced with the same dilemma ... "what to do" ... that most every Amazon investor is facing. Do I let fear conquer and take a big profit? Or does greed win and I ride it out hoping for more? Or, can I find a way to have my cake and eat it too?

Well, I turned to my bag of tricks, and here's what I did Wednesday ...

Step 1: I leveraged up by buying an additional 70 shares of Amazon at $1,840 for $129,000. Giving me 100 total shares and putting me in option territory. Increasing my holding from 30 shares to 100 shares is a 3.31 to 1 increase in exposure. To me, there's a big difference between $180,000 and $50,000.

But I'm not trying to play hero v. villain, so, on to step 2.

Step 2: I bought one put option with an expiry of August 31st and an at-the-money strike of $1,840 for $72, or an actual cost of $7,200. This represents my maximum loss for any drop of any size on the entire 100 shares. So I can get to the position size necessary, but not be exposed to the corresponding risk ... at least just minimally exposed to the risk.

Of note, is that without the protective put, a 240 point drop, though unlikely, yet possible, would result in a $7,200 loss on just the 30 shares, had I done nothing. So, it's actually possible that a leveraged position, fully hedged, can provide more upside exposure AND less downside exposure than a plain vanilla, un-hedged position.

The reason I picked an August 31st expiry is that I wanted a little time for the post-earnings dust to settle. If there's a big run-up, I can close out the put at any time, sell the extra 70 shares for their residual value and get back to my initial 30 shares, but having made a quick buck.

This is so, because the additional 70 shares, on any run-up, will return more than just 30 shares (common sense) and certainly more than any loss on the protective put.

On the other hand, if there was a drop, rather than a pop, I'd be more inclined to hold the put a little longer and wait for a bounce. Many times a big drop is followed with buyers looking for bargains and acting too soon misses the bounce. That's why I went with August 31st. My maximum loss is pre-set and I don't have to panic. A month long wait-n-see is appropriate.

But this isn't the end ... on to step 3.

Step 3: I buy a ratio-call spread. This strategy has two option legs and requires a little explaining. I bought ONE August 31st call option at an at-the-money strike of $1,840 and a cost of $80. I then sold TWO August 31st out-of-the-money calls at a strike of $1,900 for a credit of $52 EACH ... total credit $104. So, the net credit is $24 ($80 for the long call, minus $104 for the two short calls). This translates into $2,400 real cash.

Now, what, exactly, did step three accomplish. Let's break it down:

First: It provides an absolute credit of $2,400. So, If Amazon drops below $1,840, this credit represents a reduction in the overall cost of the protective put. Since the protective put cost $7,200, this cuts the cost by one-third.

This method is preferable to other methods, such as using a bear put spread instead of a lone put. A bear put spread could have replicated that $2,400 by selling a deep-out-of-the-money lower leg at a strike of around $1,700. However, since the leveraging up to 100 shares increased exposure in excess of $180,000 prudence ruled against that method of cost reduction.

Second: If Amazon rises above $1,840 the long call will provide $1 for $1 gains all the way up to $1,900. So, let's say Amazon popped a little more than 3% and settled at $1,900, I make $60 on the underlying 100 shares and an additional $60 on the ratio strategy ... for a total gain of $120 or over 6%. But, and this is important .... the $120 is on 100 shares and represents a $12,000 gain. If I had just kept my original 30 shares, I would have only made $1,800. Wow!

Third: What if Amazon has a very big run-up (possible) and tops $1,900? Well, there are TWO short calls and only ONE long call, so there's a give back on the $1 for $1 gains.

This is so because the single lone long call continues to gain $1 for each up dollar, but the TWO short calls lose $1 each, resulting in a net loss of $1 for each $1 up over $1,900.

This means that the ratio is totally neutralized if Amazon goes to $1,960 (a 6.5% pop). However, and this is critical, my "extra" leveraged 70 shares made $8,400 as Amazon rose from $1,840 to $1,960. This $8,4000 is in addition to the $3,600 my initial 30 shares made on the same rise.

Fourth: What if Amazon goes above $1,960? Well, simply stated, I'm called away (sold out) and make none of any gain above $1,960. That's the price I must pay for the big pop on the way up. However, I sill made $12,000 and if I had held just 30 shares, I would have made only $3,600. Amazon would have to go well above $2,000 by August 31 before the entire exercise was for naught. Not impossible, but at that level, I think I would have probably sold out, anyway, rather than keep the 30 shares without any hedge. Never avoid a strategy when the downside is you make too much money.

Now, I haven't forgot that there's a protective put and that this will lose money on a big run-up. So, my max $12,000 gain will be reduced by some amount. It's likely that the original cost of $72 will still have $20-$30 residual value even after a 100 point run-up. So, my initial cost of $7,200 is not just reduced by the ratio-call credit of $2,400 but further reduced by the residual value of the protective put of, say, $2,500. The most probable result is a net cost of around $2,300 that must be subtracted for the $12,000 gains. I'm still way ahead of a naked 30 shares.

Results Summary

If the run-up is less than 3%, the ratio more than doubles my returns relative to having held just 30 shares. That is so as I profit on the extra 70 shares and the ratio call. In fact, a perfect result where Amazon settles at precisely $1,900, I can make between $ 8,000 and $12,000, depending on if and how I close out the protective put. If I just held 30 shares, I would have only made $1,800.

Tweaks: One could buy the two legs of the ratio-call at different strikes. The more greed one has, the further out-of-the-money they could set the short calls. The more fear they have, the higher they could set the long call. These variations will change how much of a net credit is realized. Though the possibilities are endless, I picked what seemed reasonable and acceptable given my particular goals.

Then there's the "if it drops big" tweak. Let's say that Amazon drops from $1,840, 100 points to $1,740. Well the long call leg that anchors the ratio spread will now be well out-of-the-money but still have residual value. It can be sold for, probably, around $40 (down from its original $80). That will reduce the overall cost of the protective put to about just $8 or $800. Not bad for protecting a $184,000 position.

Of course, if there's a big bounce after the big drop, by selling the long call you will have missed the rebound. But one cannot have it all. And don't forget that the TWO short calls at $1,900 are still in play. So one must be pretty sure that Amazon won't bounce back from down 100 to up 60 in a few weeks. To be on the safe side, it would make sense to close out one of the short calls. Better safe than sorry.

Stocks and ETFs with lower trading ranges

One also can consider stocks that don't have the same level of difficulty in using options because the position sizes are smaller. There's a great deal more flexibility because one can maneuver more effectively. Let me give another example.

Apple's earnings also are just around the corner and follow Amazon by just a few days. I actually employed the exact same strategy with Apple. However, with AAPL, I did it in April and didn't bother to write about it. Another difference is that Apple's price, at around $190, allows one to use this tool with a position size of as little as $9,500.

By example, say one had only 50 shares in AAPL that were worth $9,500. They could "lever up" and buy another 50 shares for another $9,500 that would then give them the 100 shares necessary to employ option strategies.

With Amazon the "leverage up" of 30 shares to 100 shares represents a lever-up of 3.33 to 1. That's a little richer than I would normally like and also requires going from and $50,000 to $180,000. With AAPL I was easily able to do my standard 2:1 leverage and go from $50,000 to $100,000. But it could be done by leveraging almost any multiple.

Now, with Apple, I set the ratio call strikes at $185 for the long call and $195 for the short calls. When I did that in April I set the expiry date for August 17th. I wanted to span two earnings releases. With Apple, it's a longer-term play. Amazon was a "dabble" that may turn into a long-term play. But the position size will always be problematic.

So far, with Apple trading at $190, I'm doing just fine and AAPL will have to go to $205 before the call ratio zeroes out. Even if that happens, the extra 2:1 leveraged shares makes so much more money ... I won't complain.

I set the protective put in April for October 19th expiry to span three releases. Again, I view it as a long-term play. I did "tweak" the put by utilizing a put spread with the upper leg at $170 and a lower leg at $140. This was because the position size was smaller and carried less absolute risk. When it gets close to expiry, I'll just roll it out for a few more cycles. Of course, I'll ratchet up the strikes commensurate with where Apple is trading. "Rinse and repeat."

If there's an earnings pop, I'm more likely to ratchet the put sooner. It's a way to seal in gains without actually selling stock. No decision yet ... as I said, it's a wait-n-see strategy.

Objective Summary

Every investor faces uncertainty and uncertainty creates anxiety. It's human nature for investors to seek out articles and advice that reinforces their beliefs or hopes (confirmation bias). They really are trying to assuage their anxiety more so than get informed. They should realize that no one knows, ahead, what the market will bring. Certainly know one knows ahead what a high beta stock like Amazon will do.

In that context, I'm not trying to help you confirm whatever bias you hold. I have no idea what will happen. I do want to believe that Amazon will go up ... but what I want to believe is of no interest to the powers that be.

The strategy presented herein is designed to help readers find a way to stay invested in Amazon or any other stock. Especially those who have had a big run-up and fear and greed are battling each other. It's designed to allow the investor to be able to replace anxiety, fear and emotional decisions with a wait-n-see discipline.

However, and let me be clear on this ... it's also a strategy that one can employ to go long on any stock and hedge their downside. However, it works best when one levers up and then hedges.

I'm reminded of a story, the source of which is forgotten to me (it may be biblical in origin). I'm sure some reader will source it and correct my recollection .....

"A person is wandering in the dessert when he sees an apparition. The apparition tells the person to grab sand and put it in his pocket. Not understanding exactly why they should do this, but following the advice, the person does not question and grabs some sand and places it in their pocket. When the journey is finished, the person reaches into the pocket and discovers each grain of sand has turned into gold. The person is both happy and sad. Happy that they took some sand and sad that they didn't take more."

This story remains one of the best explanations of a strategy of leveraging up while hedging down.

Advanced Options -- Final Note -- Astute Investors

I won't go into the detail in this article, but astute option traders will note that I could achieve essentially the same result in a more straightforward ("easy") manner. The three-step strategy could be approximated by just buying two bull call spreads, with strikes at $1,840/$1,900 and an August 31st expiry.

However, that ignores the fact that my starting point consisted of 30 shares and that's where I want to end up after the smoke clears. Position sizing complicates the "easy way." Also tax issues favor my holding the initial 30 shares rather than selling, realizing gains, and then re-buying after the dust settles. Most importantly, though, the "easy way" has less flexibility in the "tweaking" and especially if one wants to tweak prior to expiry.

For those who are not as astute, but remain curious about this explanation ... may I suggest you map out the strategy and substitute a synthetic long for the 100 shares of Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long and short calls and long put options on Amazon precisely as stated in this article.



I have long and short calls and long puts on AAPL