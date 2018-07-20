Aramco IPO Will Not Come To Market In 2019 - Or Will It?

The price of crude oil has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2016 when nearby NYMEX crude oil fell to a low of $26.05, and active month Brent futures hit bottom at $27.11 per barrel.

The lows came at a time when other raw material prices were hitting lows in late 2015 and early 2016. Economic growth in China, the world's leading commodities consumer, had slowed and the raw materials markets were panicking under the weight of declining demand.

Increased production of shale crude oil in the United States took the price of the energy commodity from $107.73 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in June 2014 to the February 2016 bottom.

Crude oil found a low at that price thanks to a combination of declining shale output in response to low prices and a program of production cuts from OPEC, the international oil cartel. Russia, one of the leading producers, took the cartel by the hand and orchestrated output quotas that resulted in a price recovery. The price of oil began to recover as economic growth improved in the months that followed the lows. Moreover, China's "new normal" under President Xi adjusted market expectations for Chinese growth from double-digit percentage levels to a slower but steady level.

Meanwhile, political changes in the world's leading oil producer occurred around the time that oil reached its bottom. In January 2015, King Salman took over the throne in Saudi Arabia after the death of his half-brother King Abdullah. Upon his ascension to the throne, King Salman appointed his son, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, as the new Minister of Defense for Saudi Arabia. He was also named as the Secretary-General of the Royal Court and retained his post as minister of State. In 2015, the thirty-year-old son of the King's star was rising.

On June 21, 2017, the King elevated his son, with the nickname MbS, to the position of Crown Prince, the next-in-line to the throne.

In January 2015, MbS was named the Chair of the newly established Council for Economic Development Affairs. King Salman and his son decided that their mark on the Kingdom would be to move the country away from its traditional roots and modernize the economy. Saudi Arabia faced increasing pressure from their arch enemy in the Middle East, Iran, and rather than battle the theocracy with religious fever; they began the process of bringing Saudi Arabia more in line with Western business and societal conventions. In a small move towards that end, the king recent gave women the right to drive for the first time. From a Western perspective, the step was a fundamental matter of human rights, but in KSA, it was a sea change when it comes to their traditional style of rule and adherence to Wahhabism a strict sect of Sunni Islam.

A significant part of their strategy has been to diversify the Saudi economy away from complete dependence on petroleum revenues. Saudi Arabia is the world's leading a and lowest-cost producer of crude oil. One component of diversification of the economy, the apparent brainchild of Crown Prince MbS, was to sell shares in the Kingdom's crown jewel which is the world's leading oil producing and refining company Saudi Aramco.

Unrealistic goals

The idea to sell shares in Aramco made mouths of investment bankers and financial institutions all over the world water. The King and Crown Prince expressed a desire to sell around five percent of the company and raise capital for the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund. The fund would then invest in businesses around the world to diversify the economy away from dependence on the energy commodity.

In several interviews over the past few years, the Crown Prince offered the opinion that an initial public offering of Aramco shares could value the company at over $1 trillion and on several occasions, he boosted that number to over the $2 trillion mark. As the price of crude oil rallied to a high of $80.50 on Brent crude oil in late May and to the $75 per barrel level on NYMEX WTI crude, it is likely that MbS believes it is worth at least $2 trillion if not more. A 5 percent sale via an IPO offering at that valuation would raise $100 billion for the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund. After his election in November 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged MbS and King Salman to list the shares of Aramco on a U.S. equity exchange.

However, a period of due diligence quietly conducted by the world's leading financial institutions and banks, it appeared that there was a significant gulf between the Royal Family's opinion on valuation and the numbers presented by the institutions that would take the Kingdom through the process and bring the shares to market. One of the respected contributors on Seeking Alpha, Robert Boslego, wrote several articles arguing that the valuation of Saudi Aramco was around the $400 billion level.

It is likely that the Crown Prince took the results of due diligence as an insult, and the Saudis shifted from an international listing to one on their domestic equity exchange, Tadawul. However, any IPO on Tadawul would significantly limit the addressable market for shares.

Investors will never pay up

There is a myriad of factors that weigh on the valuation of Saudi Aramco as a public company. First, the ongoing hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran have destabilized the Middle East. Iran's expansionary desires to increase their sphere of influence in the region and the Saudi's want to modernize their economy and rid the region of the threats from the theocracy in Teheran have resulted in a proxy war in Yemen that continues to rage. Additionally, the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allies in the Gulf States is another reflection of the problems between the two powers in the Middle East. The unofficial war between the Saudis and Iranians is a clear and present threat to the production, refining, and logistical routes for Aramco's oil businesses. Therefore, uncertainty in the region likely resulted in a significant haircut when it comes to the valuation of Saudi Aramco.

Another issue that weighs on the valuation of the world's largest oil company is history. Aramco stands for the Arabian American Oil Company. The company, established by Standard Oil and three partners, who later became Texaco, Exxon, and Mobile, discovered the oil reserves in the Kingdom in 1944. Saudi Arabia gradually bought out foreign shareholders, and by 1980 it took the name Saudi Aramco. In the 1970s, the Arab-Israeli War caused an oil boycott of the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan, and the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia participated in the embargo that was one of the primary causes of the 1973 energy crisis in the United States. After the war, the price of oil increased contributing to economic growth and more power for the Saudis. The energy crisis of the 1970s led the U.S. on a quest for energy independence. Even though the boycott occurred almost one-half century ago, the potential for a political change that would impact investors in Aramco likely further decreased the valuation of the company.

While there are many other reasons for a lower valuation that sought by Crown Prince MbS including accounting conventions, reserve estimates, and competition from alternative forms of cleaner energy in coming years, the recent purge in Saudi Arabia likely lowered the valuation for Aramco. The Crown Prince led what was a redistribution of wealth from high-ranking individuals in the Royal Family and government. The move to expropriate wealth is a factor that could send chills down the spines of potential investors in Aramco as it is a precedent for diluting the value of minority holdings or flat out expropriation of equity positions.

Risk is too high

The banks doing the due diligence on the Aramco IPO likely presented the Crown Prince with a number that was below the $1 trillion level when it comes to the valuation of the company. While the potential for fees and the profits associated with bringing the world's biggest initial public offering to market likely caused the final number to be north of Mr. Boslego's $400 billion estimate, it was far below the number MbS wanted to see.

The risk of an investment in Aramco at a pumped-up valuation would leave investors holding shares in a company with little or no upside and lots of downside potential. While reaching the Crown Prince's number was too risky for the world's financial institutions, the risk of selling too low was too high for the Royal Family which shifted their focus to the domestic market. Over recent months the potential for an IPO on the Tadawul appears to have declined, and the hopes of pocketing $100 billion or more from the sale of five percent of Aramco via an IPO have faded. However, in May 2017, Crown Prince MbS found another source to capitalize the Sovereign Wealth Fund, and it did not dilute the nation's position in Aramco at all.

The Saudis got cash from another source

In May 2017, the Crown Prince, as part of his Vision 2030 announced a crackdown on corruption in the Kingdom. MbS warned, "I confirm to you; no one will survive in a corruption case-whoever he is, even if he's a prince or a minister." On November 4, 2017, the Saudi Press announced the arrest of over forty princes and government ministers including Saudi prince and billionaire Al-Waleed bin Talal, a major shareholder in Citigroup, News Corp, Twitter, and many other businesses around the world at the behest of Crown Prince MbS. The government grounded private jets and confined the detainees at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh. Many of the detainees, including Prince Al-Waleed, settled with the Crown Prince paying high prices for their freedom. It is likely that MbS raised $100 billion more from the purge.

While the actions of the Crown Prince would likely further lower the potential valuation of Aramco in an IPO, it was a calculated move given he was not going to get what he had initially expected from the sale of shares based on due diligence results. Therefore, the money flowed into the Sovereign Wealth Fund from other sources.

Pressure from the U.S. and a tradeoff for MbS

One of the reasons why the Saudis were happy to agree to production quotas to increase the price of crude oil in 2016 was the potential of the Aramco IPO. A higher oil price would likely lead to a higher valuation for the world's leading oil producer and refiner. Few would argue that Aramco's valuation had not increased from February 2016 when the price of the energy commodity was on its lows.

However, with capital in their Sovereign Wealth Fund via the 2017 purge, the pressure is now off the Saudis when it comes to production quotas and strategies to keep the price of crude oil as high as possible. At the most recent OPEC meeting, the oil ministers led by the Saudis increased output. At the same time, President Trump has encouraged both the Saudis and Russians to pump up the volume of selling even more. On July 4, the President tweeted that he asked King Salman to increase output by two million barrels per day, and it is likely he made the same request to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 16 at their summit in Helsinki.

When it comes to the Saudis, they now have the best of all worlds given the events of the past three years. Their relations with the U.S. and Russia appear to be improving, despite Russia's alliance with the Iranians. However, Russia now stands as a moderating force in the region, a position Vladimir Putin establish in 2016 with his efforts to bring OPEC together on production quotas. The price of crude oil has increased to a level where oil is flowing out of the Kingdom, and cash is flowing in at an accelerated pace. Meanwhile, MbS succeeded in funding the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund via the purge and without selling a single share in the Kingdom's crown jewel, Saudi Aramco.

The price of oil has been rising steadily since February 2016. The Saudis, Russians, and the U.S. are now the world's leading producers. Between Presidents Trump and Putin and Crown Prince MbS, OPEC is now a puppet of the triad when it comes to international oil production policy. While President Trump cannot pump up or down the volume of production in the U.S., he can influence the Russians or Saudis as he has demonstrated over recent weeks.

The path of least resistance for the energy commodity could be rising because of economic growth and increasing demand around the world. One of the issues facing the market is that the price of crude oil is highly sensitive to economic growth around the world. Aside from the current trade issues which could keep growth in check until there is a resolution between the U.S. and trading partners around the world, the demand for energy is growing. Over recent years, exploration budgets have declined which could lead to significant price increases in the coming months and years when it comes to the price of crude oil.

I believe we will soon see an increase in exploration which could present an opportunity for investors.

[XOP] is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF product. As the chart shows, the ETF traded at a low of $22.06 in January 2016 to highs of $45.45 at its most recent high, an increase of around 106% over the period. At the same time, NYMEX crude oil moved from $26.05 to $75.29, a rise of over 189%. Exploration has lagged the price of crude oil, and if economic growth continues to support demand, it is only a matter of time before there will be a renaissance in exploration as flows from come countries around the world are declining.

The Aramco IPO is off the table for 2018 and 2019 as the valuation was lower than MbS desired and he found another source to fund his diversification fund. If the 33-year-old Crown Prince, who has the benefit of time on his side, can continue to modernize the Kingdom, I would not discount the potential for an IPO in the years ahead where the valuation may come a lot closer to his idea of fair value.

