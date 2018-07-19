41 'Safer' Dividend Champions, Contenders, And Challengers Show Positive Annual Returns And Cash To Cover Their Annually Increasing Dividends

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of 10 top "safer" CCC WallStar stocks had 11.62% fewer gains than from $5K invested in all 10.

Top 10 'Safer' Dividend CCC WallStar annual yields ranged from 6.49% to 12.85%. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 7.06% to 60.38%.

41 of 93 CCC WallStars were deemed "safer" by showing positive annual returns, and cash flow yields were greater than dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Say Ten WallStar CCC 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Could Net 21.43% to 37.99% Gains To July 2019

Four top yield "safer" dividend CCC dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus the yield-based strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, for May proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were tagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 16, 2019 were:

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) netted $379.85 based on estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $294.84 based on median target price estimate from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $284.25 based on a target price from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) netted $280.47 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Donegal Group (DGICA) was found to net $277.69 per estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) netted $274.01 based on dividends and the median price estimate from fifeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Prudential Financial (PRU) netted $255.18 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $253.93 based on target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Partners (VLP) netted $234.54, based on dividends plus upside estimates from 14 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) netted $214.33 based on dividends plus price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27.49% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" WallStar CCC Stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Safer Dividend July CCC WallStars

The late David Fish's Dividend Champion, Dividend Challenger, and Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 6/29/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 7/16/18 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields to produce the actionable conclusions in this article.

All Eleven Sectors Were Represented In The 41 "Safer" Wall Star Dividend CCC List

The Morningstar sectors were all represented by the set of 41 CCC firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of July 16. The sector representation broke out as follows: Energy (6); Industrials (5); Real Estate (5); Utilities (2); Basic Materials (2); Consumer Defensive (5); Communication Services (1); Technology (1); Financial Services (9); Consumer Cyclical (4); Healthcare (1).

Top ten Champion "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of July 16 included the first five sectors on the list above.

Finding CCC WallStars With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 89 of this 93 WallStar CCC stocks master list from which these 41 with "Safer" dividends were derived. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns plus free cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities however are easily redirected by a board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Highest Yield CCC WallStars To 2019

Ten "Safer" Dividend CCC WallStar firms with the biggest yields July 16 per YCharts data lined up as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield CCC WallStar Dogs, To (12) Deliver 14.91% Vs. (13) 16.87% Net Gains from All Ten by July 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten dividend CCC WallStar pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 11.82% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced "safer" dividend CCC WallStar, EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) showed the best net gain of 37.99% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend CCC WallStars as of June 8 were: Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); NRG Yield (NYLD); Select Income REIT (SIR); GasLog Partners (GLOP); Westlake Chemical (WLKP), with prices ranging from $17.565 to $24.50.

Higher priced five ""safer" dividend CCC WallStars as of July 16 were: Sunoco (SUN); The GEO Group (GEO); Hospitality Props Trust (HPT); Holly Energy Partners (HEP); EQT Midstream Partners (EQM), with prices ranging from $25.70 to $54.62.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend Champions dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from flickr.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.