Are Soybeans Finally Ready To Recover?

The options markets have priced in a modest recovery in soybeans for the upcoming option expiration on July 27th.

After one failed MACD crossover, soybeans appear to be on the cusp of a recovery rally.

Tariff wars with China have corresponded with a large drop in the price of U.S. soybeans.

Introduction

Soybeans have sold off aggressively this summer as the tariff war between the U.S. and China has escalated. China is a big buyer of soybeans, and substantial tariffs on imported U.S. beans would result in more imports from South America. The stronger U.S. dollar has also been a headwind for all dollar-based commodities.

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybean futures without the need for a futures account. The SOYB ETF holds three soybean futures contracts, and periodically rolls them by selling the current holdings and buying other futures contracts. Here are the holdings of the SOYB ETF.

Source: Teucrium

At a value near $9.00 per bushel, each futures contract (which contains 5,000 bushels) represents $45,000 of notional value and many retail investors will not want to allocate that much value to a position in soybeans. For these investors, and also for those without access to a futures trading account, an investment in SOYB might provide commodity exposure that is not correlated to the S&P Index.

We consider the SOYB and other Teucrium ETFs to be a better products for retail investors than some of the other exchange-traded note products that are available for the grain markets.

November Soybean Futures

One of the primary components of the SOYB ETF is the November futures contract, which is currently the most actively traded contract. The value of SOYB tends to closely track the value of the most active futures contract. After one failed MACD breakout signal, November soybeans have crossed over again and appear ready to swing higher.

On a two-hour chart, we can see that November soybeans are at an important decision point near the monthly point of control and above the (estimated) 4 and 8 day EMAs. If price can break higher here, then this will look in hindsight like the launching pad.

OPEX Price Magnets

We study the options markets to evaluate where large traders can maximize profits on or before the option expiration date. Since June 2017 and among ten different commodities, we have seen mean reversion between the futures price and the Op-ex Price Magnet about 75% of the time.

The upcoming option expiration for soybeans is July 27th, and the options market is pricing in a modest recovery on or before the op-ex date. As you can see from the chart below, the futures price does not always mean-revert to the Price Magnet, particularly when there has been a strong and recent price trend. So, this is not a "silver bullet" indicator. If you are interested to learn more about this "Price Magnet" indicator, please click this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

We are long November soybeans with an trailing stop.

All charts above were taken from Thinkorswim unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

Disclaimer: This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Commodity Conquest In my Commodity Conquest service, I publish a daily commodity report for gold, crude oil, natural gas, and agriculture. I also do in-depth coverage of eight energy firms. My verifiable trading record from on all completed trades through July 18 th includes a win rate of 88% on my stock coverage trades, with an average return of 9.2% on an average hold period of 33 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long November soybeans.