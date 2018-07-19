Corn Has Risen Above Some Key Technical Levels

The Teucrium CORN ETF provides retail investors with unleveraged exposure to the price of corn futures without a futures trading account.

Corn has lost as much as 20% of its value in two short months on trade war fears.

Introduction

The price of corn has fallen by as much as 20% since late May. This sell-off has coincided with the tariff wars between the U.S. and China. China is a big buyer of grain, and increased tariffs on U.S. imports will shift demand to South American and other growers. The stronger U.S. dollar has also put downward pressure on corn and other commodities.

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn futures without the need for a futures account. The CORN ETF holds three corn futures contracts, and periodically rolls them by selling the current holdings and buying other futures contracts. Here are the recent holdings.

At a value near $4.00 per bushel, each futures contract (which contains 5,000 bushels) represents $20,000 of notional value. Many retail investors will not want to allocate that much value to a position in corn. For these investors, and also for those without access to a futures trading account, an investment in CORN might provide commodity exposure that is not correlated to the S&P Index.

We consider the CORN and other Teucrium ETFs to be a better products for retail investors than some of the other exchange-traded note products that are available for the grain markets.

December Corn Futures

One of the primary components of the CORN ETF is the December futures contract, which is currently the most actively traded contract. The value of CORN tends to closely track the value of the most active futures contract. After one failed MACD breakout signal, December corn has crossed over again and appears ready to swing higher.

On a two-hour chart, we can see that corn has broken over both the 4 and 8 day EMAs, and appears to be targeting the (estimated) 21 day EMA near $3.68 and the point of control above $3.70/bu.

OPEX Price Magnets

We study the options markets to evaluate where large traders can maximize profits on or before the option expiration date. Since June 2017 and among ten different commodities, we have seen mean reversion between the futures price and the Op-ex Price Magnet about 75% of the time.

The upcoming option expiration for corn is July 27th, and the options market is suggesting that the value of corn is in balance with the levels where the options market has zero options delta and gamma. If you are interested to learn more about this "Price Magnet" indicator, please click this link.

